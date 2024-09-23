This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Ketel Marte Arizona DiamondbacksGetty images
How to watch and listen to today's Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The San Francisco Giants (77-79) and Arizona Diamondbacks (87-69) are gearing up to kick off a three-game series in the desert on Monday night.

The 2024 season has been another let down for the San Francisco Giants. Though they flirted with playoff contention in July, a rough August dashed those hopes, leaving the team nearly out of the race. Now, they're focused on finishing the season strong and potentially spoiling the Arizona Diamondbacks' postseason plans in this three-game series. Over the weekend, the Giants dimmed the Kansas City Royals' playoff aspirations by winning the first two games of their series.

The Diamondbacks are in a heated battle for one of the three wildcard spots as the season approaches its final week. The Padres currently hold the top wildcard position, with the Diamondbacks and Mets closely contesting the second spot as they head into Sunday’s games. The Braves are also in the mix, just two games behind the Mets. Arizona handled their business in Milwaukee this weekend, securing victories in the series' first two games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLBN

Local TV channels: ARID, NSBA

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time

The Diamondback and Giants will hit the diamond at Chase Field for this matchup on Monday, September 23, 2024, with the first pitch at 9:40 pm ET/ 6:40 pm PT in the US.

DateMonday, September 23, 2024
First-Pitch Time9:40 pm ET/ 6:40 pm PT
VenueChase Field
LocationPhoenix, Arizona

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants team news

Arizona Diamondbacks team news & players to watch

Marte tops the Diamondbacks with 35 home runs and boasts the team's highest batting average at .295. Corbin Carroll is hitting .230, contributing 21 doubles, 14 triples, 21 homers, and 69 walks.

Eugenio Suarez leads the team with 98 runs batted in. Christian Walker holds a .252 average, with 23 doubles and 26 home runs, along with 55 walks. The hosts will be without starting pitcher Jordan Hicks and catcher Tom Murphy, both of whom are sidelined.

Arizona injury report

PlayerGame StatusInjuries
B. Jarvis60-Day Injured ListElbow
G. MorenoDay-to-dayAdductor
D. Jameson60-Day Injured ListElbow
K. Nelson 60-Day Injured List Shoulder
K. Kelly Day-to-day Calf

San Francisco Giants team news & players to watch

The Diamondbacks are set to hand the ball to left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez for the series opener on Monday night. After missing a significant chunk of the season, Rodriguez has made eight starts lately, compiling a 3-3 record with a 5.03 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP.

Over 40.2 innings, he has given up 45 hits, issued 14 walks, and struck out 36 batters. Due to reduced velocity since his return, Rodriguez has had to adapt his approach, focusing more on pitching to contact. The Diamondbacks have come out on the losing side in three of his last five outings.

Notable injuries include starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and relievers Paul Sewald, Bryce Jarvis, and Drew Jameson, all of whom are currently unavailable.

San Francisco injury report

PlayerGame StatusInjuries
W. Flores60-Day Injured ListKnee
K. Winn60-Day Injured ListElbow
J. Lee60-Day Injured ListLabrum
T. Murphy60-Day Injured ListHead

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants Series info

Game 1

DateMonday, September 23, 2024
First-Pitch Time8:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Arizona)Eduardo Rodriguez
Starting Pitcher (San Francisco)Hayden Birdsong
TV ChannelMLB.tv
LivestreamFubo

Game 2

DateTuesday, September 24, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:07 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Arizona)Brandon Pfaadt
Starting Pitcher (San Francisco)Logan Webb
TV ChannelMLB.tv
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateWednesday, September 25, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:07 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Arizona)Zac Gallen
Starting Pitcher (San Francisco)Mason Black
TV ChannelMLB.tv
LivestreamFubo

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants head-to-head record

DateMatchCompetition
09/06/24San Francisco Giants 3-2 Arizona DiamondbacksMLB
09/05/24San Francisco Giants 4-6 Arizona DiamondbacksMLB
09/04/24San Francisco Giants 7-8 Arizona DiamondbacksMLB
06/06/24Arizona Diamondbacks 3-9 San Francisco GiantsMLB
06/05/24Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 San Francisco GiantsMLB

