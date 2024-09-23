How to watch and listen to today's Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The San Francisco Giants (77-79) and Arizona Diamondbacks (87-69) are gearing up to kick off a three-game series in the desert on Monday night.
The 2024 season has been another let down for the San Francisco Giants. Though they flirted with playoff contention in July, a rough August dashed those hopes, leaving the team nearly out of the race. Now, they're focused on finishing the season strong and potentially spoiling the Arizona Diamondbacks' postseason plans in this three-game series. Over the weekend, the Giants dimmed the Kansas City Royals' playoff aspirations by winning the first two games of their series.
The Diamondbacks are in a heated battle for one of the three wildcard spots as the season approaches its final week. The Padres currently hold the top wildcard position, with the Diamondbacks and Mets closely contesting the second spot as they head into Sunday’s games. The Braves are also in the mix, just two games behind the Mets. Arizona handled their business in Milwaukee this weekend, securing victories in the series' first two games.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time
The Diamondback and Giants will hit the diamond at Chase Field for this matchup on Monday, September 23, 2024, with the first pitch at 9:40 pm ET/ 6:40 pm PT in the US.
|Date
|Monday, September 23, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|9:40 pm ET/ 6:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Chase Field
|Location
|Phoenix, Arizona
Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants team news
Arizona Diamondbacks team news & players to watch
Marte tops the Diamondbacks with 35 home runs and boasts the team's highest batting average at .295. Corbin Carroll is hitting .230, contributing 21 doubles, 14 triples, 21 homers, and 69 walks.
Eugenio Suarez leads the team with 98 runs batted in. Christian Walker holds a .252 average, with 23 doubles and 26 home runs, along with 55 walks. The hosts will be without starting pitcher Jordan Hicks and catcher Tom Murphy, both of whom are sidelined.
Arizona injury report
|Player
|Game Status
|Injuries
|B. Jarvis
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|G. Moreno
|Day-to-day
|Adductor
|D. Jameson
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|K. Nelson
|60-Day Injured List
|Shoulder
|K. Kelly
|Day-to-day
|Calf
San Francisco Giants team news & players to watch
The Diamondbacks are set to hand the ball to left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez for the series opener on Monday night. After missing a significant chunk of the season, Rodriguez has made eight starts lately, compiling a 3-3 record with a 5.03 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP.
Over 40.2 innings, he has given up 45 hits, issued 14 walks, and struck out 36 batters. Due to reduced velocity since his return, Rodriguez has had to adapt his approach, focusing more on pitching to contact. The Diamondbacks have come out on the losing side in three of his last five outings.
Notable injuries include starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and relievers Paul Sewald, Bryce Jarvis, and Drew Jameson, all of whom are currently unavailable.
San Francisco injury report
|Player
|Game Status
|Injuries
|W. Flores
|60-Day Injured List
|Knee
|K. Winn
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|J. Lee
|60-Day Injured List
|Labrum
|T. Murphy
|60-Day Injured List
|Head
Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants Series info
Game 1
|Date
|Monday, September 23, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:10 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Arizona)
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Starting Pitcher (San Francisco)
|Hayden Birdsong
|TV Channel
|MLB.tv
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
|Date
|Tuesday, September 24, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:07 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Arizona)
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Starting Pitcher (San Francisco)
|Logan Webb
|TV Channel
|MLB.tv
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
|Date
|Wednesday, September 25, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:07 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Arizona)
|Zac Gallen
|Starting Pitcher (San Francisco)
|Mason Black
|TV Channel
|MLB.tv
|Livestream
|Fubo
Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|09/06/24
|San Francisco Giants 3-2 Arizona Diamondbacks
|MLB
|09/05/24
|San Francisco Giants 4-6 Arizona Diamondbacks
|MLB
|09/04/24
|San Francisco Giants 7-8 Arizona Diamondbacks
|MLB
|06/06/24
|Arizona Diamondbacks 3-9 San Francisco Giants
|MLB
|06/05/24
|Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 San Francisco Giants
|MLB