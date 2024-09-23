How to watch and listen to today's Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The San Francisco Giants (77-79) and Arizona Diamondbacks (87-69) are gearing up to kick off a three-game series in the desert on Monday night.

The 2024 season has been another let down for the San Francisco Giants. Though they flirted with playoff contention in July, a rough August dashed those hopes, leaving the team nearly out of the race. Now, they're focused on finishing the season strong and potentially spoiling the Arizona Diamondbacks' postseason plans in this three-game series. Over the weekend, the Giants dimmed the Kansas City Royals' playoff aspirations by winning the first two games of their series.

The Diamondbacks are in a heated battle for one of the three wildcard spots as the season approaches its final week. The Padres currently hold the top wildcard position, with the Diamondbacks and Mets closely contesting the second spot as they head into Sunday’s games. The Braves are also in the mix, just two games behind the Mets. Arizona handled their business in Milwaukee this weekend, securing victories in the series' first two games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLBN

Local TV channels: ARID, NSBA

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time

The Diamondback and Giants will hit the diamond at Chase Field for this matchup on Monday, September 23, 2024, with the first pitch at 9:40 pm ET/ 6:40 pm PT in the US.

Date Monday, September 23, 2024 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/ 6:40 pm PT Venue Chase Field Location Phoenix, Arizona

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants team news

Arizona Diamondbacks team news & players to watch

Marte tops the Diamondbacks with 35 home runs and boasts the team's highest batting average at .295. Corbin Carroll is hitting .230, contributing 21 doubles, 14 triples, 21 homers, and 69 walks.

Eugenio Suarez leads the team with 98 runs batted in. Christian Walker holds a .252 average, with 23 doubles and 26 home runs, along with 55 walks. The hosts will be without starting pitcher Jordan Hicks and catcher Tom Murphy, both of whom are sidelined.

Arizona injury report

Player Game Status Injuries B. Jarvis 60-Day Injured List Elbow G. Moreno Day-to-day Adductor D. Jameson 60-Day Injured List Elbow K. Nelson 60-Day Injured List Shoulder K. Kelly Day-to-day Calf

San Francisco Giants team news & players to watch

The Diamondbacks are set to hand the ball to left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez for the series opener on Monday night. After missing a significant chunk of the season, Rodriguez has made eight starts lately, compiling a 3-3 record with a 5.03 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP.

Over 40.2 innings, he has given up 45 hits, issued 14 walks, and struck out 36 batters. Due to reduced velocity since his return, Rodriguez has had to adapt his approach, focusing more on pitching to contact. The Diamondbacks have come out on the losing side in three of his last five outings.

Notable injuries include starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and relievers Paul Sewald, Bryce Jarvis, and Drew Jameson, all of whom are currently unavailable.

San Francisco injury report

Player Game Status Injuries W. Flores 60-Day Injured List Knee K. Winn 60-Day Injured List Elbow J. Lee 60-Day Injured List Labrum T. Murphy 60-Day Injured List Head

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants Series info

Game 1

Date Monday, September 23, 2024 First-Pitch Time 8:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Arizona) Eduardo Rodriguez Starting Pitcher (San Francisco) Hayden Birdsong TV Channel MLB.tv Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Tuesday, September 24, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:07 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Arizona) Brandon Pfaadt Starting Pitcher (San Francisco) Logan Webb TV Channel MLB.tv Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Wednesday, September 25, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:07 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Arizona) Zac Gallen Starting Pitcher (San Francisco) Mason Black TV Channel MLB.tv Livestream Fubo

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 09/06/24 San Francisco Giants 3-2 Arizona Diamondbacks MLB 09/05/24 San Francisco Giants 4-6 Arizona Diamondbacks MLB 09/04/24 San Francisco Giants 7-8 Arizona Diamondbacks MLB 06/06/24 Arizona Diamondbacks 3-9 San Francisco Giants MLB 06/05/24 Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 San Francisco Giants MLB

More MLB news and coverage