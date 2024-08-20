How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and the Detroit Tigers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Chicago Cubs will host the Detroit Tigers to start an electrifying MLB game on August 20, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT.

With a record of 61–64, both the Chicago Cubs and the Detroit Tigers are in the same spot. The Cubs have a 34-28 record at home, which places them third in the NL Central. The Tigers, on the other hand, are fourth in the AL Central and have a 30-32 record away from home.

This season, both teams have had trouble scoring. The Cubs have scored 4.18 runs per game, which is 20th in MLB, and the Tigers have scored 4.14 runs per game, which is 22nd.

With a batting average of .234, the Cubs are in 22nd place, while the Tigers are in 27th place with a batting average of .231.

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Detroit Tigers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: MARQ, BSDET

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Cubs vs Detroit Tigers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Chicago Cubs vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time

The exciting MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and the Detroit Tigers will happen on August 20, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT, at Wrigley Field, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date August 20, 2024 First-Pitch Time 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT Venue Wrigley Field Location Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Cubs vs Detroit Tigers team news

Chicago Cubs team news

Ian Happ has scored 22 home runs as well as driven in 69 runs so far this season, which is both the most on the Cubs' list. Right now, among MLB hitters, he is 24th with home runs or 34th in RBIs.

Isaac Paredes has hit .232 and has 54 walks, 18 home runs, 22 doubles, and one triple. In the league, he is ranked 41st in RBIs and 54th in home runs.

Nico Höerner is getting .252 hits, one triple, five home runs and 36 walks.

Chicago Cubs injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Tomás Nido C Knee injury Out, 10-Day IL Hayden Wesneski RHP Right forearm strain Out, 15-Day IL

Detroit Tigers team news

Riley Greene hits .261 and has 17 home runs and 51 RBIs, which is the most on the Tigers' team. In MLB, he is 70th with home runs as well as 90th in RBIs.

Matt Vierling is making .253 runs, 21 doubles, 5 triples, fourteen home runs, along with 23 walks. In Major League Baseball, he is 99th in home runs as well as 120th in RBIs.

Colt Keith is producing a .256 batting average for the season, with 28 walks, 11 home runs, 12 doubles, and 3 triples.

Detroit Tigers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Wenceel Pérez OF Left oblique strain Out, 10-Day IL Reese Olso RHP Shoulder injury Out, 15-Day IL

Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 20, 2024 Javier Assad TBC

Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers head-to-head record

The Cubs and the Tigers are going to continue their fierce competition in their upcoming game, as shown by their recent head-to-head matches. The Cubs have won three games in the last five games, making it a very close series. A lot of the time, the games have been close and scored a lot of runs. For example, on August 23, 2023, the Cubs won 6-4, but the Tigers quickly replied by winning 8-6. On August 22, 2023, the Cubs beat the Tigers 7-6 in the first game of the same series. The Tigers beat the Cubs 9-8 on May 16, 2021, and the Cubs beat them 5-1 on May 5, 2021. Since these two teams have been playing close games and attacking fights lately, followers can expect another game that could be close and have a lot of points.

Date Results Aug 23, 2023 Cubs 6-4 Tigers Aug 23, 2023 Tigers 8-6 Cubs Aug 22, 2023 Cubs 7-6 Tigers May 05, 2021 Cubs 5-1 Tigers May 16, 2021 Tigers 9-8 Cubs

