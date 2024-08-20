The Chicago Cubs will host the Detroit Tigers to start an electrifying MLB game on August 20, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT.
With a record of 61–64, both the Chicago Cubs and the Detroit Tigers are in the same spot. The Cubs have a 34-28 record at home, which places them third in the NL Central. The Tigers, on the other hand, are fourth in the AL Central and have a 30-32 record away from home.
This season, both teams have had trouble scoring. The Cubs have scored 4.18 runs per game, which is 20th in MLB, and the Tigers have scored 4.14 runs per game, which is 22nd.
With a batting average of .234, the Cubs are in 22nd place, while the Tigers are in 27th place with a batting average of .231.
How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Detroit Tigers on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: MARQ, BSDET
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Cubs vs Detroit Tigers
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Chicago Cubs vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time
The exciting MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and the Detroit Tigers will happen on August 20, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT, at Wrigley Field, in Chicago, Illinois.
|Date
|August 20, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT
|Venue
|Wrigley Field
|Location
|Chicago, Illinois
Chicago Cubs vs Detroit Tigers team news
Chicago Cubs team news
Ian Happ has scored 22 home runs as well as driven in 69 runs so far this season, which is both the most on the Cubs' list. Right now, among MLB hitters, he is 24th with home runs or 34th in RBIs.
Isaac Paredes has hit .232 and has 54 walks, 18 home runs, 22 doubles, and one triple. In the league, he is ranked 41st in RBIs and 54th in home runs.
Nico Höerner is getting .252 hits, one triple, five home runs and 36 walks.
Chicago Cubs injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Tomás Nido
|C
|Knee injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Hayden Wesneski
|RHP
|Right forearm strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
Detroit Tigers team news
Riley Greene hits .261 and has 17 home runs and 51 RBIs, which is the most on the Tigers' team. In MLB, he is 70th with home runs as well as 90th in RBIs.
Matt Vierling is making .253 runs, 21 doubles, 5 triples, fourteen home runs, along with 23 walks. In Major League Baseball, he is 99th in home runs as well as 120th in RBIs.
Colt Keith is producing a .256 batting average for the season, with 28 walks, 11 home runs, 12 doubles, and 3 triples.
Detroit Tigers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Wenceel Pérez
|OF
|Left oblique strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Reese Olso
|RHP
|Shoulder injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 20, 2024
|Javier Assad
|TBC
Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers head-to-head record
The Cubs and the Tigers are going to continue their fierce competition in their upcoming game, as shown by their recent head-to-head matches. The Cubs have won three games in the last five games, making it a very close series. A lot of the time, the games have been close and scored a lot of runs. For example, on August 23, 2023, the Cubs won 6-4, but the Tigers quickly replied by winning 8-6. On August 22, 2023, the Cubs beat the Tigers 7-6 in the first game of the same series. The Tigers beat the Cubs 9-8 on May 16, 2021, and the Cubs beat them 5-1 on May 5, 2021. Since these two teams have been playing close games and attacking fights lately, followers can expect another game that could be close and have a lot of points.
|Date
|Results
|Aug 23, 2023
|Cubs 6-4 Tigers
|Aug 23, 2023
|Tigers 8-6 Cubs
|Aug 22, 2023
|Cubs 7-6 Tigers
|May 05, 2021
|Cubs 5-1 Tigers
|May 16, 2021
|Tigers 9-8 Cubs