This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Chicago Cubs MLB gameGetty Images
Watch Cubs vs Nationals live on FuboTV
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Chicago Cubs vs Washington Nationals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and the Washington Nationals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Chicago Cubs are set to face off against the Washington Nationals to open an electrifying MLB series on September 19, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT, at the Cubs' home turf.

Listen to play-by-play of the game on SiriusXM
Get 3 months for just $1!

The Cubs are better at scoring runs than the Nationals. They average 4.60 runs for each game, which is 12th among teams in the league, while the Nationals only score 4.15 runs for each game, which is 23rd.

The hitting averages of both teams are .243, which is tied for 14th across the league and shows that they can make similar contact.

The Cubs, on the other hand, are a little better at bat discipline while also getting on base; their .318 on-base percentage is 10th, while the Nationals' .309 is 15th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Cubs vs Washington Nationals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Washington Nationals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: MARQ, MASN

Streaming service: FuboTV

Watch Cubs vs Nationals on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Cubs vs Washington Nationals

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

Chicago Cubs vs Washington Nationals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Washington Nationals in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 19, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT, at Wrigley Field, in Chicago, Illinois.

DateSeptember 19, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT
VenueWrigley Field
LocationChicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Chicago Cubs vs Washington Nationals team news

Chicago Cubs team news

This season, Ian Happ has hit 25 home runs, averaged .249, and driven in 85 runs for the Chicago Cubs.

Seiya Suzuki had a good all-around offensive performance with a .278 batting average, and a .357 on-base percentage, with a .477 slugging percentage.

Nico Hoerner bats .268 with 146 hits and five home runs.

Chicago Cubs injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Hayden WesneskiRHPRight forearm strainOut, 15-Day IL
Julian MerryweatherRHPRight knee tendinitisOut, 15-Day IL

Washington Nationals team news

CJ Abrams has 20 home runs and 65 RBIs this season, but his .240 batting average shows possibilities for growth.

A reliable hitter, Luis García Jr. has contributed to the Nationals' lineup with a .280 batting average, and a .319 on-base percentage, including a .440 slugging percentage.

Derek Law has done a good job as a pitcher, with a 2.80 earned run average, seven wins, and four losses.

Washington Nationals injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Alex CallOFPartial rupture of the plantar fascia in the left footOut, 10-Day IL
Joan AdonRHPBicep injuryOut, 15-Day IL

Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals projected starting pitchers

DateChicago CubsWashington Nationals
September 19, 2024Javier AssadPatrick Corbin

Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals head-to-head record

According to their last five meetings, the Chicago Cubs have crushed the Washington Nationals, claiming all five games by large margins. The most recent games were in September 2024, and the Cubs beat the Nationals 14-1 as well as 5-3. The day before, a close game ended 7-6. In July 2023, the Cubs continued to be the best team, beating teams 8-3 and 17-3. The Cubs have consistently done better than the Nationals in these games, both offensively and defensively. This means that they are likely to take this momentum into the next game, with their offense being a big part of the outcome.

DateResults
Sep 01, 2024Cubs 14-1 Nationals
Sep 01, 2024Cubs 5-3 Nationals
Aug 31, 2024Cubs 7-6 Nationals
Jul 20, 2023Cubs 8-3 Nationals
Jul 19, 2023Cubs 17-3 Nationals

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement