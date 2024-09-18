The Chicago Cubs are set to face off against the Washington Nationals to open an electrifying MLB series on September 19, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT, at the Cubs' home turf.
The Cubs are better at scoring runs than the Nationals. They average 4.60 runs for each game, which is 12th among teams in the league, while the Nationals only score 4.15 runs for each game, which is 23rd.
The hitting averages of both teams are .243, which is tied for 14th across the league and shows that they can make similar contact.
The Cubs, on the other hand, are a little better at bat discipline while also getting on base; their .318 on-base percentage is 10th, while the Nationals' .309 is 15th.
How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Washington Nationals on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: MARQ, MASN
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Cubs vs Washington Nationals
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Chicago Cubs vs Washington Nationals: Date and First-Pitch time
The Chicago Cubs will take on the Washington Nationals in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 19, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT, at Wrigley Field, in Chicago, Illinois.
|Date
|September 19, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Wrigley Field
|Location
|Chicago, Illinois
Chicago Cubs vs Washington Nationals team news
Chicago Cubs team news
This season, Ian Happ has hit 25 home runs, averaged .249, and driven in 85 runs for the Chicago Cubs.
Seiya Suzuki had a good all-around offensive performance with a .278 batting average, and a .357 on-base percentage, with a .477 slugging percentage.
Nico Hoerner bats .268 with 146 hits and five home runs.
Chicago Cubs injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Hayden Wesneski
|RHP
|Right forearm strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Julian Merryweather
|RHP
|Right knee tendinitis
|Out, 15-Day IL
Washington Nationals team news
CJ Abrams has 20 home runs and 65 RBIs this season, but his .240 batting average shows possibilities for growth.
A reliable hitter, Luis García Jr. has contributed to the Nationals' lineup with a .280 batting average, and a .319 on-base percentage, including a .440 slugging percentage.
Derek Law has done a good job as a pitcher, with a 2.80 earned run average, seven wins, and four losses.
Washington Nationals injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Alex Call
|OF
|Partial rupture of the plantar fascia in the left foot
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Joan Adon
|RHP
|Bicep injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Chicago Cubs
|Washington Nationals
|September 19, 2024
|Javier Assad
|Patrick Corbin
Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals head-to-head record
According to their last five meetings, the Chicago Cubs have crushed the Washington Nationals, claiming all five games by large margins. The most recent games were in September 2024, and the Cubs beat the Nationals 14-1 as well as 5-3. The day before, a close game ended 7-6. In July 2023, the Cubs continued to be the best team, beating teams 8-3 and 17-3. The Cubs have consistently done better than the Nationals in these games, both offensively and defensively. This means that they are likely to take this momentum into the next game, with their offense being a big part of the outcome.
|Date
|Results
|Sep 01, 2024
|Cubs 14-1 Nationals
|Sep 01, 2024
|Cubs 5-3 Nationals
|Aug 31, 2024
|Cubs 7-6 Nationals
|Jul 20, 2023
|Cubs 8-3 Nationals
|Jul 19, 2023
|Cubs 17-3 Nationals