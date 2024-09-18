How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and the Washington Nationals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Chicago Cubs are set to face off against the Washington Nationals to open an electrifying MLB series on September 19, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT, at the Cubs' home turf.

The Cubs are better at scoring runs than the Nationals. They average 4.60 runs for each game, which is 12th among teams in the league, while the Nationals only score 4.15 runs for each game, which is 23rd.

The hitting averages of both teams are .243, which is tied for 14th across the league and shows that they can make similar contact.

The Cubs, on the other hand, are a little better at bat discipline while also getting on base; their .318 on-base percentage is 10th, while the Nationals' .309 is 15th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Cubs vs Washington Nationals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Washington Nationals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: MARQ, MASN

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Cubs vs Washington Nationals

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Chicago Cubs vs Washington Nationals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Washington Nationals in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 19, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT, at Wrigley Field, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date September 19, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT Venue Wrigley Field Location Chicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago Cubs vs Washington Nationals team news

Chicago Cubs team news

This season, Ian Happ has hit 25 home runs, averaged .249, and driven in 85 runs for the Chicago Cubs.

Seiya Suzuki had a good all-around offensive performance with a .278 batting average, and a .357 on-base percentage, with a .477 slugging percentage.

Nico Hoerner bats .268 with 146 hits and five home runs.

Chicago Cubs injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Hayden Wesneski RHP Right forearm strain Out, 15-Day IL Julian Merryweather RHP Right knee tendinitis Out, 15-Day IL

Washington Nationals team news

CJ Abrams has 20 home runs and 65 RBIs this season, but his .240 batting average shows possibilities for growth.

A reliable hitter, Luis García Jr. has contributed to the Nationals' lineup with a .280 batting average, and a .319 on-base percentage, including a .440 slugging percentage.

Derek Law has done a good job as a pitcher, with a 2.80 earned run average, seven wins, and four losses.

Washington Nationals injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Alex Call OF Partial rupture of the plantar fascia in the left foot Out, 10-Day IL Joan Adon RHP Bicep injury Out, 15-Day IL

Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals projected starting pitchers

Date Chicago Cubs Washington Nationals September 19, 2024 Javier Assad Patrick Corbin

Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals head-to-head record

According to their last five meetings, the Chicago Cubs have crushed the Washington Nationals, claiming all five games by large margins. The most recent games were in September 2024, and the Cubs beat the Nationals 14-1 as well as 5-3. The day before, a close game ended 7-6. In July 2023, the Cubs continued to be the best team, beating teams 8-3 and 17-3. The Cubs have consistently done better than the Nationals in these games, both offensively and defensively. This means that they are likely to take this momentum into the next game, with their offense being a big part of the outcome.

Date Results Sep 01, 2024 Cubs 14-1 Nationals Sep 01, 2024 Cubs 5-3 Nationals Aug 31, 2024 Cubs 7-6 Nationals Jul 20, 2023 Cubs 8-3 Nationals Jul 19, 2023 Cubs 17-3 Nationals

