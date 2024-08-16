This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue JaysGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Chicago Cubs vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Toronto Blue Jays, including how to watch and team news.

The Chicago Cubs will host the Toronto Blue Jays to open a thrilling MLB action on August 16, 2024, at 2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT, at the Cubs' home field.

The Blue Jays are marginally behind the Cubs, who have an overall record of 56-64 and a 27-33 away record. The Cubs have a strong home record of 32-27 and an overall record of 59-62.

While both teams have had trouble scoring runs, the Cubs are currently 21st in the league with an average of 4.21 runs per game, and the Blue Jays are 22nd with an average of 4.17 runs per game.

The Cubs' hitting average is .235, which is 22nd in the league, while the Blue Jays' is .239, which is 19th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Cubs vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Toronto Blue Jays on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Cubs vs Toronto Blue Jays

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Chicago Cubs vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in an epic MLB game on August 16, 2024, at 2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT, at Wrigley Field, in Chicago, Illinois.

DateAugust 16, 2024
First-Pitch Time2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT
VenueWrigley Field
LocationChicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago Cubs vs Toronto Blue Jays team news

Chicago Cubs team news

Ian Happ has hit 20 home runs, averaged .230, and driven in 67 runs for the Cubs this season.

Cody Bellinger continues to be a regular presence in the lineup with a .276 batting average, .336 OBP, and .426 SLG, demonstrating his ability to score on base and hit extra bases.

Chicago Cubs injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Tomás NidoCKnee injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Hayden WesneskiRHPRight forearm strainOut, 15-Day IL

Toronto Blue Jays team news

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a crucial offensive player for the Blue Jays, batting .320 with 24 home runs and 77 RBIs.

José Berríos, a dependable starter, has contributed to pitching with a 3.85 ERA, 11 wins and 9 losses.

Toronto Blue Jays injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Bo BichetteINFRight calf strainOut, 10-Day IL
Jordan RomanoRHPElbow inflammationOut, 60-Day IL

Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 16, 2024Kyle HendricksYariel Rodriguez

Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record

These five past meetings between the Cubs and the Blue Jays suggest that this game could be very close, with both teams coming out on top. In the last five games, the Cubs won three of them. In August 2023, they beat the BlueJays by counts of 5-4 and 6-2. But the Blue Jays also showed how good they are on offense by beating the Cubs 11–4 in their most recent meeting on August 13, 2023. Based on this past, the next game could be another close one. The Cubs could use their current hot streak against the Blue Jays to their advantage, while the Blue Jays may try to repeat their high-scoring game to get the win.

DateResults
Aug 13, 2023Jays 11-4 Cubs
Aug 13, 2023Cubs 5-4 Jays
Aug 12, 2023Cubs 6-2 Jays
Sep 01, 2022Cubs 7-2 Jays
Aug 31, 2022Jays 5-3 Cubs

