The Chicago Cubs will host the Toronto Blue Jays to open a thrilling MLB action on August 16, 2024, at 2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT, at the Cubs' home field.
The Blue Jays are marginally behind the Cubs, who have an overall record of 56-64 and a 27-33 away record. The Cubs have a strong home record of 32-27 and an overall record of 59-62.
While both teams have had trouble scoring runs, the Cubs are currently 21st in the league with an average of 4.21 runs per game, and the Blue Jays are 22nd with an average of 4.17 runs per game.
The Cubs' hitting average is .235, which is 22nd in the league, while the Blue Jays' is .239, which is 19th.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Cubs vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Toronto Blue Jays on TV & stream live online
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Cubs vs Toronto Blue Jays
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Chicago Cubs vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch time
The Chicago Cubs will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in an epic MLB game on August 16, 2024, at 2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT, at Wrigley Field, in Chicago, Illinois.
|Date
|August 16, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT
|Venue
|Wrigley Field
|Location
|Chicago, Illinois
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Chicago Cubs vs Toronto Blue Jays team news
Chicago Cubs team news
Ian Happ has hit 20 home runs, averaged .230, and driven in 67 runs for the Cubs this season.
Cody Bellinger continues to be a regular presence in the lineup with a .276 batting average, .336 OBP, and .426 SLG, demonstrating his ability to score on base and hit extra bases.
Chicago Cubs injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Tomás Nido
|C
|Knee injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Hayden Wesneski
|RHP
|Right forearm strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
Toronto Blue Jays team news
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a crucial offensive player for the Blue Jays, batting .320 with 24 home runs and 77 RBIs.
José Berríos, a dependable starter, has contributed to pitching with a 3.85 ERA, 11 wins and 9 losses.
Toronto Blue Jays injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Bo Bichette
|INF
|Right calf strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Jordan Romano
|RHP
|Elbow inflammation
|Out, 60-Day IL
Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 16, 2024
|Kyle Hendricks
|Yariel Rodriguez
Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record
These five past meetings between the Cubs and the Blue Jays suggest that this game could be very close, with both teams coming out on top. In the last five games, the Cubs won three of them. In August 2023, they beat the BlueJays by counts of 5-4 and 6-2. But the Blue Jays also showed how good they are on offense by beating the Cubs 11–4 in their most recent meeting on August 13, 2023. Based on this past, the next game could be another close one. The Cubs could use their current hot streak against the Blue Jays to their advantage, while the Blue Jays may try to repeat their high-scoring game to get the win.
|Date
|Results
|Aug 13, 2023
|Jays 11-4 Cubs
|Aug 13, 2023
|Cubs 5-4 Jays
|Aug 12, 2023
|Cubs 6-2 Jays
|Sep 01, 2022
|Cubs 7-2 Jays
|Aug 31, 2022
|Jays 5-3 Cubs