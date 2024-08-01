How to watch and listen to today’s Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

What to know about the MLB matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Chicago Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals in a thrilling MLB matchup on August 01, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET.

The Cubs are currently ranked 25th in terms of average hits per game (7.79) and 23rd in terms of runs per game (4.16). With 108 home runs, they rank 24th in the league, demonstrating their inability to consistently generate power and runs.

The St. Louis Cardinals, on the other hand, have demonstrated marginally superior offensive numbers. They average 4.20 runs per game, which puts them in 21st place. In terms of hits per game, they rank 13th with an average of 8.37, which is much better. The Cardinals are also 19th in the league with 112 home runs.

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: MARQ

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch time

Chicago Cubs will take on St. Louis Cardinals in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 01, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET, at Wrigley Field, in Chicago, IL, USA.

Date August 01, 2024 First-Pitch Time 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT Venue Wrigley Field Location Chicago, IL

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals team news

Chicago Cubs team news

The Chicago Cubs' second baseman, Nico Hoerner, has demonstrated his status as a reliable contact hitter in the lineup with a.252 batting average, 98 hits, and four four home runs. His ability to contribute with hits and get on base is essential to the Cubs' offensive success.

Ian Happ, who plays left field, is hitting.235 while amassing 87 hits and 62 RBIs. Happ has contributed significantly to the team's run total despite having a lower batting average and driving in a sizable amount of runs.

St. Louis Cardinals injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Tomas Nido C Knee 10-Day IL Hayden Wesneski RP Forearm 15-Day IL

St. Louis Cardinals team news

The St. Louis Cardinals' left fielder Brendan Donovan has a batting average of.264, 105 hits, and nine home runs, demonstrating his potential to be a reliable player at the plate. His play gives the Cardinals a dependable offensive presence.

However, right fielder Alec Burleson, with 103 hits and 63 RBIs, has a higher batting average of.281. Burleson is a great addition to the team's lineup because of his ability to drive in runs and hit for average.

St. Louis Cardinals injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Nick Robertson RP Elbow 15-Day IL Riley O'Brien RP Forearm 60-Day IL

Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 01, 2024 Shota Imanaga Sonny Gray

Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals head-to-head record

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals matchup looks to be a fiercely anticipated battle based on their last five head-to-head contests. The Cubs have won two games (8-3 and 5-1), while the Cardinals have won three (5-4, 11-3, and 2-1). Both clubs have shared their wins. Both tight, low-scoring matches and high-scoring battles have been featured in the games. The Cubs have proven they can score a lot of runs on offence, and the Cardinals' 11-3 victory has proved they can win close games and have explosive potential. Considering this past, the outcome of the next game may depend on which club can capitalise on its advantages—the Cubs' run production or the Cardinals' penchant for big-game comebacks, for example.

Date Results July 14, 2024 Cubs 8-3 Cardinals July 14, 2024 Cardinals 5-4 Cubs July 13, 2024 Cardinals 11-3 Cubs July 13, 2024 Cubs 5-1 Cardinals June 16, 2024 Cardinals 2-1 Cubs

