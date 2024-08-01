How to watch and listen to today’s Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The Chicago Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals in a thrilling MLB matchup on August 01, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET.
The Cubs are currently ranked 25th in terms of average hits per game (7.79) and 23rd in terms of runs per game (4.16). With 108 home runs, they rank 24th in the league, demonstrating their inability to consistently generate power and runs.
The St. Louis Cardinals, on the other hand, have demonstrated marginally superior offensive numbers. They average 4.20 runs per game, which puts them in 21st place. In terms of hits per game, they rank 13th with an average of 8.37, which is much better. The Cardinals are also 19th in the league with 112 home runs.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: MARQ
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch time
Chicago Cubs will take on St. Louis Cardinals in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 01, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET, at Wrigley Field, in Chicago, IL, USA.
|Date
|August 01, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT
|Venue
|Wrigley Field
|Location
|Chicago, IL
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals team news
Chicago Cubs team news
The Chicago Cubs' second baseman, Nico Hoerner, has demonstrated his status as a reliable contact hitter in the lineup with a.252 batting average, 98 hits, and four four home runs. His ability to contribute with hits and get on base is essential to the Cubs' offensive success.
Ian Happ, who plays left field, is hitting.235 while amassing 87 hits and 62 RBIs. Happ has contributed significantly to the team's run total despite having a lower batting average and driving in a sizable amount of runs.
St. Louis Cardinals injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Tomas Nido
|C
|Knee
|10-Day IL
|Hayden Wesneski
|RP
|Forearm
|15-Day IL
St. Louis Cardinals team news
The St. Louis Cardinals' left fielder Brendan Donovan has a batting average of.264, 105 hits, and nine home runs, demonstrating his potential to be a reliable player at the plate. His play gives the Cardinals a dependable offensive presence.
However, right fielder Alec Burleson, with 103 hits and 63 RBIs, has a higher batting average of.281. Burleson is a great addition to the team's lineup because of his ability to drive in runs and hit for average.
St. Louis Cardinals injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Nick Robertson
|RP
|Elbow
|15-Day IL
|Riley O'Brien
|RP
|Forearm
|60-Day IL
Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 01, 2024
|Shota Imanaga
|Sonny Gray
Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals head-to-head record
The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals matchup looks to be a fiercely anticipated battle based on their last five head-to-head contests. The Cubs have won two games (8-3 and 5-1), while the Cardinals have won three (5-4, 11-3, and 2-1). Both clubs have shared their wins. Both tight, low-scoring matches and high-scoring battles have been featured in the games. The Cubs have proven they can score a lot of runs on offence, and the Cardinals' 11-3 victory has proved they can win close games and have explosive potential. Considering this past, the outcome of the next game may depend on which club can capitalise on its advantages—the Cubs' run production or the Cardinals' penchant for big-game comebacks, for example.
|Date
|Results
|July 14, 2024
|Cubs 8-3 Cardinals
|July 14, 2024
|Cardinals 5-4 Cubs
|July 13, 2024
|Cardinals 11-3 Cubs
|July 13, 2024
|Cubs 5-1 Cardinals
|June 16, 2024
|Cardinals 2-1 Cubs