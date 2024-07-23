How to watch and listen to today’s Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The Chicago Cubs are ready to host the Milwaukee Brewers to start a thrilling MLB action on July 23, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT. The Chicago Cubs are ahead 1-0 in the first game of their three-game matchup against the Brewers.
The Chicago have a 49–53 record overall, and they are 27–23 at home. The Cubs have done well at stopping home runs, with a 23-13 record in those games.
Whereas Milwaukee is 28–26 on the road and 57–43 overall. The Brewers are second in the National League in team on-base percentage (.332), which means they get on base a lot.
They have clashed 12 times this season and the Brewers leading the series 6-5. Tuesday's game is the 12th time they will meet.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: SiriusXM
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch time
The Chicago Cubs will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 23, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT, at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.
|Date
|July 23, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT
|Venue
|Wrigley Field
|Location
|Chicago, Illinois
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers team news
Chicago Cubs team news
Christopher Morel has hit 72 bases, including 18 home runs, 7 doubles, and 1 triple.
Ian Happ is 6-for-35 with three doubles in addition to two home runs in his last 10 games.
Chicago Cubs injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Cody Bellinger
|OF
|Finger injury
|out, 10-Day IL
|Hayden Wesneski
|RHP
|Right forearm strain
|out, 15-Day IL
|Ben Brown
|RHP
|Neck injury
|out, 15-Day IL
|Keegan Thompson
|RHP
|Right rib fracture
|out, 15-Day IL
|Adbert Alzolay
|RHP
|Forearm strain
|out, 60-Day IL
Milwaukee Brewers team news
For the Brewers, Willy Adames has hit .249 with 24 doubles in addition to 16 home runs.
Rhys Hoskins is 7 for 37 in the last 10 games, with two doubles along with four home runs.
Milwaukee Brewers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Gary Sánchez
|C
|Calf
|out, 10-Day IL
|Joe Ross
|SP
|Back
|out, 15-Day IL
|Enoli Paredes
|RHP
|Right forearm tendonitis
|out, 15-Day IL
|DL Hall
|SP
|Knee sprain
|out, 60-Day IL
|Wade Miley
|SP
|Elbow
|out, 60-Day IL
Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|July 23, 2024
|Jameson Taillon
|Colin Rea
Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers head-to-head record
Considering the last five games between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers, the game on Tuesday could be very close. The Brewers have won four of the past five games, which includes a big 7-1 win on June 30, 2024, which shows they've been on top lately. Yet, the Cubs have shown that they can bounce back. Their most recent win was on July 23, 2024, and their closest win was on June 30, 2024, by a score of 5-3. Recent games between these two teams have been back and forth, so this game is likely to be very close, with both teams wanting to get ahead in the series.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 23, 2024
|Cubs 3-1 Brewers
|Jun 30, 2024
|Brewers 7-1 Cubs
|Jun 30, 2024
|Cubs 5-3 Brewers
|Jun 29, 2024
|Brewers 4-2 Cubs
|May 30, 2024
|Brewers 6-4 Cubs