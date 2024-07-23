This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Chicago Cubs MLB gameGetty Images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

What to know about the MLB matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Chicago Cubs are ready to host the Milwaukee Brewers to start a thrilling MLB action on July 23, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT. The Chicago Cubs are ahead 1-0 in the first game of their three-game matchup against the Brewers.

The Chicago have a 49–53 record overall, and they are 27–23 at home. The Cubs have done well at stopping home runs, with a 23-13 record in those games.

Whereas Milwaukee is 28–26 on the road and 57–43 overall. The Brewers are second in the National League in team on-base percentage (.332), which means they get on base a lot.

They have clashed 12 times this season and the Brewers leading the series 6-5. Tuesday's game is the 12th time they will meet.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: SiriusXM

Streaming service: FuboTV

Watch Cubs vs Brewers on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 23, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT, at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

DateJuly 23, 2024
First-Pitch Time8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT
VenueWrigley Field
LocationChicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers team news

Chicago Cubs team news

Christopher Morel has hit 72 bases, including 18 home runs, 7 doubles, and 1 triple.

Ian Happ is 6-for-35 with three doubles in addition to two home runs in his last 10 games.

Chicago Cubs injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Cody BellingerOFFinger injuryout, 10-Day IL
Hayden WesneskiRHPRight forearm strainout, 15-Day IL
Ben BrownRHPNeck injuryout, 15-Day IL
Keegan ThompsonRHPRight rib fractureout, 15-Day IL
Adbert AlzolayRHPForearm strainout, 60-Day IL

Milwaukee Brewers team news

For the Brewers, Willy Adames has hit .249 with 24 doubles in addition to 16 home runs.

Rhys Hoskins is 7 for 37 in the last 10 games, with two doubles along with four home runs.

Milwaukee Brewers injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Gary SánchezCCalfout, 10-Day IL
Joe RossSPBackout, 15-Day IL
Enoli ParedesRHPRight forearm tendonitisout, 15-Day IL
DL HallSPKnee sprainout, 60-Day IL
Wade MileySPElbowout, 60-Day IL

Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
July 23, 2024Jameson TaillonColin Rea

Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers head-to-head record

Considering the last five games between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers, the game on Tuesday could be very close. The Brewers have won four of the past five games, which includes a big 7-1 win on June 30, 2024, which shows they've been on top lately. Yet, the Cubs have shown that they can bounce back. Their most recent win was on July 23, 2024, and their closest win was on June 30, 2024, by a score of 5-3. Recent games between these two teams have been back and forth, so this game is likely to be very close, with both teams wanting to get ahead in the series.

DateResults
Jul 23, 2024Cubs 3-1 Brewers
Jun 30, 2024Brewers 7-1 Cubs
Jun 30, 2024Cubs 5-3 Brewers
Jun 29, 2024Brewers 4-2 Cubs
May 30, 2024Brewers 6-4 Cubs

