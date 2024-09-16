The high-voltage MLB clash between the Chicago Cubs and the Oakland Athletics is set to take place on September 16, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT.
Oakland scores 4.04 runs per game, which is 26th in the league, while Chicago scores 4.57 runs for each game, which ranks 13th.
The Cubs also have the best batting average (.240), just ahead of the Athletics (.234), but both teams are still in the bottom half of the ranks.
Chicago has a big edge over Oakland because their on-base percentage (.316) is 11th in the league and shows that they can get more baserunners than Oakland, whose OBP of.303 is 25th.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Cubs vs Oakland Athletics MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Oakland Athletics on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: MARQ, NSCA
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Cubs vs Oakland Athletics
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Chicago Cubs vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time
The Chicago Cubs will take on the Oakland Athletics in an epic MLB series on September 16, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT, at Wrigley Field, in Chicago, Illinois.
|Date
|September 16, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Wrigley Field
|Location
|Chicago, Illinois
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Chicago Cubs vs Oakland Athletics team news
Chicago Cubs team news
This season, Cubs power hitter Ian Happ has 23 home runs with 81 RBIs while the batting average is .243.
Seiya Suzuki has a .273 batting average, and a .350 on-base percentage, with a .478 slugging percentage.
Nico Hoerner has 138 hits with a .261 average, but only 5 home runs so far this season.
Chicago Cubs injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Hayden Wesneski
|RHP
|Right forearm strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Julian Merryweather
|RHP
|Right knee tendinitis
|Out, 15-Day IL
Oakland Athletics team news
This season, Brent Rooker has hit .298 with 36 home runs, and 103 RBIs, along with other great numbers.
JP Sears has been good for Oakland, with an 11-10 record along with a 4.18 earned run average.
Oakland Athletics injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Tyler Soderstrom
|INF
|Undisclosed injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Austin Adams
|RHP
|Forearm injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 16, 2024
|Shota Imanaga
|Joey Estes
Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics head-to-head record
Based on the Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics' five previous head-to-head meetings, the Cubs took control of the series, winning 4 of the five games handily. The last time these two teams competed was in April 2023. Over the course of three games, the Cubs beat the Athletics with a 12-2 win on April 20th, a 4-0 victory on April 19, and a 10-1 win on April 18. Oakland's defense has always been no match for the Cubs' offense, as shown by their 10-1 win on the seventh of August 2019. Even though the Athletics beat the Cubs 11–4 on the same day in 2019, the Cubs have recently been successful against Oakland, and their history against Oakland says they will likely continue to be the better team in this matchup.
|Date
|Results
|Apr 20, 2023
|Cubs 12-2 Athletics
|Apr 19, 2023
|Cubs 4-0 Athletics
|Apr 18, 2023
|Cubs 10-1 Athletics
|Aug 07, 2019
|Cubs 10-1 Athletics
|Aug 07, 2019
|Athletics 11-4 Cubs