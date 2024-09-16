Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Oakland Athletics, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage MLB clash between the Chicago Cubs and the Oakland Athletics is set to take place on September 16, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT.

Oakland scores 4.04 runs per game, which is 26th in the league, while Chicago scores 4.57 runs for each game, which ranks 13th.

The Cubs also have the best batting average (.240), just ahead of the Athletics (.234), but both teams are still in the bottom half of the ranks.

Chicago has a big edge over Oakland because their on-base percentage (.316) is 11th in the league and shows that they can get more baserunners than Oakland, whose OBP of.303 is 25th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Cubs vs Oakland Athletics MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Oakland Athletics on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: MARQ, NSCA

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Cubs vs Oakland Athletics

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Chicago Cubs vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Oakland Athletics in an epic MLB series on September 16, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT, at Wrigley Field, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date September 16, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT Venue Wrigley Field Location Chicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago Cubs vs Oakland Athletics team news

Chicago Cubs team news

This season, Cubs power hitter Ian Happ has 23 home runs with 81 RBIs while the batting average is .243.

Seiya Suzuki has a .273 batting average, and a .350 on-base percentage, with a .478 slugging percentage.

Nico Hoerner has 138 hits with a .261 average, but only 5 home runs so far this season.

Chicago Cubs injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Hayden Wesneski RHP Right forearm strain Out, 15-Day IL Julian Merryweather RHP Right knee tendinitis Out, 15-Day IL

Oakland Athletics team news

This season, Brent Rooker has hit .298 with 36 home runs, and 103 RBIs, along with other great numbers.

JP Sears has been good for Oakland, with an 11-10 record along with a 4.18 earned run average.

Oakland Athletics injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Tyler Soderstrom INF Undisclosed injury Out, 10-Day IL Austin Adams RHP Forearm injury Out, 15-Day IL

Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team September 16, 2024 Shota Imanaga Joey Estes

Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics head-to-head record

Based on the Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics' five previous head-to-head meetings, the Cubs took control of the series, winning 4 of the five games handily. The last time these two teams competed was in April 2023. Over the course of three games, the Cubs beat the Athletics with a 12-2 win on April 20th, a 4-0 victory on April 19, and a 10-1 win on April 18. Oakland's defense has always been no match for the Cubs' offense, as shown by their 10-1 win on the seventh of August 2019. Even though the Athletics beat the Cubs 11–4 on the same day in 2019, the Cubs have recently been successful against Oakland, and their history against Oakland says they will likely continue to be the better team in this matchup.

Date Results Apr 20, 2023 Cubs 12-2 Athletics Apr 19, 2023 Cubs 4-0 Athletics Apr 18, 2023 Cubs 10-1 Athletics Aug 07, 2019 Cubs 10-1 Athletics Aug 07, 2019 Athletics 11-4 Cubs

More MLB news and coverage