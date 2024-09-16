+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Chicago Cubs MLB gameGetty Images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to the Chicago Cubs vs Oakland Athletics MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Oakland Athletics, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage MLB clash between the Chicago Cubs and the Oakland Athletics is set to take place on September 16, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT.

Oakland scores 4.04 runs per game, which is 26th in the league, while Chicago scores 4.57 runs for each game, which ranks 13th.

The Cubs also have the best batting average (.240), just ahead of the Athletics (.234), but both teams are still in the bottom half of the ranks.

Chicago has a big edge over Oakland because their on-base percentage (.316) is 11th in the league and shows that they can get more baserunners than Oakland, whose OBP of.303 is 25th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Cubs vs Oakland Athletics MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Oakland Athletics on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: MARQ, NSCA

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Cubs vs Oakland Athletics

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Chicago Cubs vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Oakland Athletics in an epic MLB series on September 16, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT, at Wrigley Field, in Chicago, Illinois.

DateSeptember 16, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT
VenueWrigley Field
LocationChicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago Cubs vs Oakland Athletics team news

Chicago Cubs team news

This season, Cubs power hitter Ian Happ has 23 home runs with 81 RBIs while the batting average is .243.

Seiya Suzuki has a .273 batting average, and a .350 on-base percentage, with a .478 slugging percentage.

Nico Hoerner has 138 hits with a .261 average, but only 5 home runs so far this season.

Chicago Cubs injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Hayden WesneskiRHPRight forearm strainOut, 15-Day IL
Julian MerryweatherRHPRight knee tendinitisOut, 15-Day IL

Oakland Athletics team news

This season, Brent Rooker has hit .298 with 36 home runs, and 103 RBIs, along with other great numbers.

JP Sears has been good for Oakland, with an 11-10 record along with a 4.18 earned run average.

Oakland Athletics injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Tyler SoderstromINFUndisclosed injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Austin AdamsRHPForearm injuryOut, 15-Day IL

Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
September 16, 2024Shota ImanagaJoey Estes

Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics head-to-head record

Based on the Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics' five previous head-to-head meetings, the Cubs took control of the series, winning 4 of the five games handily. The last time these two teams competed was in April 2023. Over the course of three games, the Cubs beat the Athletics with a 12-2 win on April 20th, a 4-0 victory on April 19, and a 10-1 win on April 18. Oakland's defense has always been no match for the Cubs' offense, as shown by their 10-1 win on the seventh of August 2019. Even though the Athletics beat the Cubs 11–4 on the same day in 2019, the Cubs have recently been successful against Oakland, and their history against Oakland says they will likely continue to be the better team in this matchup.

DateResults
Apr 20, 2023Cubs 12-2 Athletics
Apr 19, 2023Cubs 4-0 Athletics
Apr 18, 2023Cubs 10-1 Athletics
Aug 07, 2019Cubs 10-1 Athletics
Aug 07, 2019Athletics 11-4 Cubs

