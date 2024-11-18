Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans 2024 Week 11: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Cowboys versus Texans2024 NFL Week 11 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Houston Texans return to the spotlight on Monday Night Football as they prepare to face off against the Dallas Cowboys.

With a 6-4 record, the Texans currently sit at the top of the AFC South. However, they’ve stumbled recently, dropping three of their last four games, including back-to-back losses to the New York Jets (21-13) and the Detroit Lions (26-23). The team has been dealing with numerous injuries, leaving them short-handed in terms of offensive firepower. Additionally, they’ve dropped their last two away games.

The Dallas Cowboys, on the other hand, are struggling with a disappointing 3-6 record and have lost four consecutive games. After a bye week, they've suffered three straight defeats, all by at least six points, including one loss before the break. They’re still winless at home this season, sitting at 0-4. The team is also missing Dak Prescott, with Cooper Rush starting in his place. Rush struggled in the most recent loss, managing just 45 passing yards against Philadelphia.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans NFL game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans: Date and kick-off time

The Cowboys will take on the Texans in a highly anticipated NFL game on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT, at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Date Monday, November 18 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue AT&T Stadium Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 808 (NE) | Away: 225 (CAR), 812 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans team news & key players

Dallas Cowboys team news

C.J. Stroud has been completing 62.9% of his passes, throwing for 2,371 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs have combined for 1,062 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns, with Tank Dell contributing 35 receptions.

The Houston Texans have a solid ground game, averaging 119.4 rushing yards per game, led by Joe Mixon, who has accumulated 655 yards and 7 touchdowns. Defensively, the Texans allow 22.6 points and 288 yards per contest. Henry To’oTo’o paces the defense with 56 tackles, while Will Anderson Jr. has 7.5 sacks and Calen Bullock leads the team with 4 interceptions.

Cowboys injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury S. Williams Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee C. Edoga Guard Injured Reserve Toe D. Prescott Quarterback Out Hamstring C. Crooms Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed E. Bostick Tackle Injured Reserve Leg B. Cooks Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Bland Cornerback Questionable Foot D. Durden Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Johnson Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed V. Fehoko Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed N. Thomas Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Smith Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed J. Stephens Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Lawrence Defensive End Injured Reserve Foot M. Kneeland Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus N. Vigil Linebacker Questionable Foot Z. Martin Guard Questionable Shoulder H. Luepke Running Back Questionable Calf J. Lewis Cornerback Questionable Neck

Houston Texans team news

C.J. Stroud has been completing 62.9% of his passes, throwing for 2,371 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs have combined for 1,062 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns, with Tank Dell contributing 35 receptions.

The Houston Texans have a solid ground game, averaging 119.4 rushing yards per game, led by Joe Mixon, who has accumulated 655 yards and 7 touchdowns. Defensively, the Texans allow 22.6 points and 288 yards per contest. Henry To’oTo’o paces the defense with 56 tackles, while Will Anderson Jr. has 7.5 sacks and Calen Bullock leads the team with 4 interceptions.

Texans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Horton Defensive End Questionable Shoulder D. Keene Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL B. Hill Safety Injured Reserve Leg J. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Keenum Quarterback Injured Reserve Foot M. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed C. Harris Linebacker Injured Reserve Calf M. Ford Cornerback Questionable Back D. Scaife Center Questionable Leg J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Okudah Cornerback Injured Reserve Quadriceps G. Fant Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. King Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed B. Jordan Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL A. Al-Shaair Linebacker Questionable Knee F. Fatukasi Defensive Tackle Questionable Foot K. Green Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Fisher Tackle Questionable Concussion B. Brooks Running Back Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus K. Lassiter Cornerback Questionable Concussion W. Anderson Defensive End Questionable Ankle S. Diggs Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Henderson Cornerback Out Neck D. Stingley Cornerback Questionable Hip

More NFL news and coverage