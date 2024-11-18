This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys NFL 2024Getty Images
Watch Texans @ Cowboys with a free trial
Abhinav Sharma

Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans 2024 Week 11: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

NFL

Everything you need to know on how to watch Cowboys versus Texans2024 NFL Week 11 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Houston Texans return to the spotlight on Monday Night Football as they prepare to face off against the Dallas Cowboys.

Listen to the play-by-play of the game on SiriusXM
Get 3 months for just $1!

With a 6-4 record, the Texans currently sit at the top of the AFC South. However, they’ve stumbled recently, dropping three of their last four games, including back-to-back losses to the New York Jets (21-13) and the Detroit Lions (26-23). The team has been dealing with numerous injuries, leaving them short-handed in terms of offensive firepower. Additionally, they’ve dropped their last two away games.

The Dallas Cowboys, on the other hand, are struggling with a disappointing 3-6 record and have lost four consecutive games. After a bye week, they've suffered three straight defeats, all by at least six points, including one loss before the break. They’re still winless at home this season, sitting at 0-4. The team is also missing Dak Prescott, with Cooper Rush starting in his place. Rush struggled in the most recent loss, managing just 45 passing yards against Philadelphia.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans NFL game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans: Date and kick-off time

The Cowboys will take on the Texans in a highly anticipated NFL game on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT, at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

DateMonday, November 18
Kick-off Time8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT
VenueAT&T Stadium
LocationDallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

Start a free 7 day Fubo trial
Sign up now

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 808 (NE) | Away: 225 (CAR), 812 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every NFL game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans team news & key players

Dallas Cowboys team news

C.J. Stroud has been completing 62.9% of his passes, throwing for 2,371 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs have combined for 1,062 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns, with Tank Dell contributing 35 receptions.

The Houston Texans have a solid ground game, averaging 119.4 rushing yards per game, led by Joe Mixon, who has accumulated 655 yards and 7 touchdowns. Defensively, the Texans allow 22.6 points and 288 yards per contest. Henry To’oTo’o paces the defense with 56 tackles, while Will Anderson Jr. has 7.5 sacks and Calen Bullock leads the team with 4 interceptions.

Cowboys injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
S. WilliamsDefensive EndInjured ReserveKnee
C. EdogaGuardInjured ReserveToe
D. PrescottQuarterbackOutHamstring
C. CroomsWide ReceiverQuestionableUndisclosed
E. BostickTackleInjured ReserveLeg
B. CooksWide ReceiverInjured ReserveKnee
M. JeffersonLinebackerQuestionableUndisclosed
D. BlandCornerbackQuestionableFoot
D. DurdenWide ReceiverQuestionableUndisclosed
D. JohnsonDefensive EndQuestionableUndisclosed
V. FehokoDefensive EndQuestionableUndisclosed
N. ThomasOffensive TackleInjured ReserveUndisclosed
T. SmithOffensive LinemanQuestionableUndisclosed
J. StephensTight EndInjured ReserveKnee - ACL
D. LawrenceDefensive EndInjured ReserveFoot
M. KneelandDefensive EndInjured ReserveKnee - Meniscus
N. VigilLinebackerQuestionableFoot
Z. MartinGuardQuestionableShoulder
H. LuepkeRunning BackQuestionableCalf
J. LewisCornerbackQuestionableNeck

Houston Texans team news

C.J. Stroud has been completing 62.9% of his passes, throwing for 2,371 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs have combined for 1,062 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns, with Tank Dell contributing 35 receptions.

The Houston Texans have a solid ground game, averaging 119.4 rushing yards per game, led by Joe Mixon, who has accumulated 655 yards and 7 touchdowns. Defensively, the Texans allow 22.6 points and 288 yards per contest. Henry To’oTo’o paces the defense with 56 tackles, while Will Anderson Jr. has 7.5 sacks and Calen Bullock leads the team with 4 interceptions.

Texans injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
D. HortonDefensive EndQuestionableShoulder
D. KeeneTight EndInjured ReserveKnee - ACL
B. HillSafetyInjured ReserveLeg
J. ThomasTackleInjured ReserveUndisclosed
C. KeenumQuarterbackInjured ReserveFoot
M. HarrisDefensive TackleQuestionableUndisclosed
C. HarrisLinebackerInjured ReserveCalf
M. FordCornerbackQuestionableBack
D. ScaifeCenterQuestionableLeg
J. JonesOffensive LinemanQuestionableHamstring
J. OkudahCornerbackInjured ReserveQuadriceps
G. FantTackleInjured ReserveKnee
D. KingCornerbackQuestionableUndisclosed
B. JordanTight EndInjured ReserveKnee - ACL
A. Al-ShaairLinebackerQuestionableKnee
F. FatukasiDefensive TackleQuestionableFoot
K. GreenGuardInjured ReserveShoulder
B. FisherTackleQuestionableConcussion
B. BrooksRunning BackInjured ReserveKnee - Meniscus
K. LassiterCornerbackQuestionableConcussion
W. AndersonDefensive EndQuestionableAnkle
S. DiggsWide ReceiverInjured ReserveKnee - ACL
C. HendersonCornerbackOutNeck
D. StingleyCornerbackQuestionableHip

More NFL news and coverage

Advertisement