Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants 2024 NFL Thanksgiving Day Week 13 game: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Cowboys versus Giants 2024 NFL Thanksgiving matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The New York Giants are set to clash with the Dallas Cowboys in a Thanksgiving Day showdown at AT&T Stadium as part of Week 13 of the NFL season.

Dallas heads into the matchup fresh off a hard-fought 34-26 victory over the Washington Commanders, while New York suffered a humbling 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Giants (2-9), who have dropped six consecutive games, are 2-3 on the road this year. Meanwhile, the Cowboys (4-7) ended their five-game losing streak with their Week 12 win but remain winless at home, standing at 0-5 at AT&T Stadium. Giants head coach Brian Daboll expressed optimism about quarterback Tommy DeVito returning under center after sustaining a forearm injury last week.

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants: Date and kick-off time

The Cowboys will take on the Giants in a highly anticipated NFL game on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Date Thursday, November 28 Kick-off Time 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT Venue AT&T Stadium Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Fox

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analyst) and Erin Andrews (analyst) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 823 (NE) | Away: 228 (CAR), 808 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants team news & key players

Dallas Cowboys team news

The Cowboys managed to edge past Washington despite being outgained 412-332 in total yardage. The Commanders’ miscues proved costly, including three turnovers and two missed PATs. Special teams were pivotal for Dallas, with two kickoff returns for touchdowns helping swing the game. In a wild finish, both teams combined for 31 points in the final four minutes of play.

With starter Dak Prescott sidelined, Cooper Rush continues to helm the Cowboys’ offense. The 31-year-old quarterback has logged 813 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions across seven games this season. CeeDee Lamb remains his primary target, with 77 receptions for 841 yards and four touchdowns, while Jalen Tolbert has chipped in with 37 catches for 410 yards and four scores. On the ground, Dallas relies on Rico Dowdle, who has carried the ball 112 times for 488 yards this year.

Cowboys injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury E. Kendricks Linebacker Questionable Groin P. Hendershot Tight End Injured Reserve Calf S. Williams Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Lamb Wide Receiver Questionable Back D. Prescott Quarterback Injured Reserve Hamstring C. Crooms Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed E. Bostick Tackle Injured Reserve Leg B. Cooks Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee D. Clark Linebacker Questionable Knee M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Bland Cornerback Questionable Foot D. Durden Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed N. Thomas Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Smith Offensive Lineman Questionable Ankle T. Diggs Cornerback Questionable Groin J. Stephens Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Ferguson Tight End Questionable Concussion M. Bell Safety Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Carson Cornerback Questionable Shoulder D. Lawrence Defensive End Injured Reserve Foot M. Kneeland Defensive End Questionable Knee N. Vigil Linebacker Questionable Foot Z. Martin Guard Questionable Ankle A. Richards Offensive Lineman Questionable Ankle C. Rush Quarterback Questionable Knee

New York Giants team news

New York recently moved on from Daniel Jones, but the transition to DeVito didn't spark much improvement. The Giants mustered just seven points over 56 plays against Tampa, managing only 245 total yards while conceding 450. The Buccaneers capitalized on New York's struggles, averaging 9.8 yards per pass and 4.8 per rush. Baker Mayfield threw for 294 yards and added a rushing touchdown, mocking the Giants’ lackluster outing.

Although DeVito is questionable for Thursday's contest, the 26-year-old is hopeful he’ll be able to suit up. If he can’t go, New York will turn to Drew Lock, who completed a single pass for three yards in relief against Tampa Bay. Whoever takes the reins will need to lean on dynamic rookie receiver Malik Nabers, who has amassed 67 catches for 671 yards and three touchdowns on 103 targets this season. The Giants’ ground attack, led by Tyrone Tracy (116 carries, 587 yards, and three scores), will also need to step up against Dallas’ vulnerable run defense.

Giants injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury I. McKenzie Wide Receiver Questionable Lower Body T. Nubin Safety Questionable Back C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Coughlin Linebacker Out Pectoral E. Riley Defensive Back Injured Reserve Concussion G. Olszewski Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin A. Schlottmann Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg T. Horne Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring K. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed E. Neal Tackle Questionable Hip M. McFadden Linebacker Questionable Thumb O. Oghoufo Linebacker Questionable Hamstring D. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle A. Robinson Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL + MCL J. Corbin Running Back Questionable Undisclosed T. DeVito Quarterback Questionable Forearm S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Davidson Defensive Lineman Questionable Shoulder A. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Foot J. Eluemunor Offensive Lineman Questionable Quadriceps G. Joseph Kicker Questionable Abdomen T. Johnson Tight End Questionable Back A. Ojulari Linebacker Injured Reserve Toe D. Banks Cornerback Questionable Ribs A. Watts Defensive Tackle Questionable Shoulder

