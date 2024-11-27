Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants 2024 NFL Thanksgiving Day Week 13 game: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The New York Giants are set to clash with the Dallas Cowboys in a Thanksgiving Day showdown at AT&T Stadium as part of Week 13 of the NFL season.
Dallas heads into the matchup fresh off a hard-fought 34-26 victory over the Washington Commanders, while New York suffered a humbling 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Giants (2-9), who have dropped six consecutive games, are 2-3 on the road this year. Meanwhile, the Cowboys (4-7) ended their five-game losing streak with their Week 12 win but remain winless at home, standing at 0-5 at AT&T Stadium. Giants head coach Brian Daboll expressed optimism about quarterback Tommy DeVito returning under center after sustaining a forearm injury last week.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants 2024 NFL Thanksgiving NFL game, plus plenty more.
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants: Date and kick-off time
The Cowboys will take on the Giants in a highly anticipated NFL game on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
|Date
|Thursday, November 28
|Kick-off Time
|4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT
|Venue
|AT&T Stadium
|Location
|Arlington, Texas
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants on TV & stream live online
TV channel: Fox
- Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analyst) and Erin Andrews (analyst) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.
After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.
In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.
Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.
A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 823 (NE) | Away: 228 (CAR), 808 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants team news & key players
Dallas Cowboys team news
The Cowboys managed to edge past Washington despite being outgained 412-332 in total yardage. The Commanders’ miscues proved costly, including three turnovers and two missed PATs. Special teams were pivotal for Dallas, with two kickoff returns for touchdowns helping swing the game. In a wild finish, both teams combined for 31 points in the final four minutes of play.
With starter Dak Prescott sidelined, Cooper Rush continues to helm the Cowboys’ offense. The 31-year-old quarterback has logged 813 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions across seven games this season. CeeDee Lamb remains his primary target, with 77 receptions for 841 yards and four touchdowns, while Jalen Tolbert has chipped in with 37 catches for 410 yards and four scores. On the ground, Dallas relies on Rico Dowdle, who has carried the ball 112 times for 488 yards this year.
Cowboys injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|E. Kendricks
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Groin
|P. Hendershot
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Calf
|S. Williams
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|C. Lamb
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Back
|D. Prescott
|Quarterback
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|C. Crooms
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|E. Bostick
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Leg
|B. Cooks
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|D. Clark
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Knee
|M. Jefferson
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Bland
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Foot
|D. Durden
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|N. Thomas
|Offensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|T. Smith
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Ankle
|T. Diggs
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Groin
|J. Stephens
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|J. Ferguson
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Concussion
|M. Bell
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|C. Carson
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|D. Lawrence
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|M. Kneeland
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Knee
|N. Vigil
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Foot
|Z. Martin
|Guard
|Questionable
|Ankle
|A. Richards
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Ankle
|C. Rush
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Knee
New York Giants team news
New York recently moved on from Daniel Jones, but the transition to DeVito didn't spark much improvement. The Giants mustered just seven points over 56 plays against Tampa, managing only 245 total yards while conceding 450. The Buccaneers capitalized on New York's struggles, averaging 9.8 yards per pass and 4.8 per rush. Baker Mayfield threw for 294 yards and added a rushing touchdown, mocking the Giants’ lackluster outing.
Although DeVito is questionable for Thursday's contest, the 26-year-old is hopeful he’ll be able to suit up. If he can’t go, New York will turn to Drew Lock, who completed a single pass for three yards in relief against Tampa Bay. Whoever takes the reins will need to lean on dynamic rookie receiver Malik Nabers, who has amassed 67 catches for 671 yards and three touchdowns on 103 targets this season. The Giants’ ground attack, led by Tyrone Tracy (116 carries, 587 yards, and three scores), will also need to step up against Dallas’ vulnerable run defense.
Giants injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|I. McKenzie
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|T. Nubin
|Safety
|Questionable
|Back
|C. Brown
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|C. Coughlin
|Linebacker
|Out
|Pectoral
|E. Riley
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Concussion
|G. Olszewski
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Groin
|A. Schlottmann
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Lower Leg
|T. Horne
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Achilles
|M. Goodrich
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|K. Hayes
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|E. Neal
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Hip
|M. McFadden
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Thumb
|O. Oghoufo
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|D. Johnson
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|A. Robinson
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Knee - ACL + MCL
|J. Corbin
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. DeVito
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Forearm
|S. Harlow
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Davidson
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|A. Thomas
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|J. Eluemunor
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Quadriceps
|G. Joseph
|Kicker
|Questionable
|Abdomen
|T. Johnson
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Back
|A. Ojulari
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Toe
|D. Banks
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Ribs
|A. Watts
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Shoulder