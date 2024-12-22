Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Week 16: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Cowboys versus Buccaneers 2024 NFL Week 16 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Week 16's edition of Sunday Night Football takes us to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where the Dallas Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a crucial NFC clash.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Date and kick-off time

The Cowboys will take on the Buccaneers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Date Sunday, December 22 Kick-off Time 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT Venue AT&T Stadium Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo, Peacock

Several streaming services will broadcast the game live and you can watch on Fubo ($30 off your first month), DirecTV Stream (free trial), Sling (select markets, promotional offers) and Peacock.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 808 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 829 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news & key players

Dallas Cowboys team news

Dallas, however, is coming off a convincing 30-14 road win over the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 15. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush, stepping in after Dak Prescott's season-ending injury, had a career performance, throwing three touchdown passes. The Cowboys’ defense was relentless, holding the Panthers to just 235 yards of total offense and forcing four turnovers.

Cooper Rush threw for 214 yards on 18-of-29 passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions. On the ground, Rico Dowdle powered the offense with 149 rushing yards, while CeeDee Lamb shined in the passing game, recording 116 receiving yards and a touchdown.

For the season, Cooper Rush has thrown for 1,405 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 60% of his passes across 10 games. Rico Dowdle leads the rushing attack with 880 yards and one touchdown, while CeeDee Lamb has been the star of the offense, racking up 1,089 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Cowboys injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury E. Kendricks Linebacker Questionable Calf P. Hendershot Tight End Injured Reserve Calf S. Williams Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Prescott Quarterback Injured Reserve Hamstring C. Crooms Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Brooks Wide Receiver Out Knee E. Bostick Tackle Injured Reserve Leg D. Overshown Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL + MCL M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Durden Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed N. Thomas Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Smith Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Diggs Cornerback Out Knee J. Stephens Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Bell Safety Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Carson Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Lawrence Defensive End Injured Reserve Foot M. Parsons Linebacker Questionable Illness N. Vigil Linebacker Questionable Foot Z. Martin Guard Injured Reserve Ankle J. Thomas Safety Questionable Knee J. Lewis Cornerback Questionable Elbow A. Richards Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle J. Butler Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Bass Guard Questionable Thigh

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

In their most recent outing, Tampa Bay dismantled the Los Angeles Chargers 40-17 on Dec. 15. Despite trailing 17-13 at halftime, the Buccaneers erupted for 27 unanswered points in the second half to dominate the game. Baker Mayfield showcased his efficiency, completing 22-of-27 passes for 288 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. The ground game also impressed, racking up 223 rushing yards, led by Bucky Irving, who carried the ball 15 times for 117 yards. Meanwhile, Mike Evans had a field day, hauling in nine receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

Mayfield has been a standout performer this season, amassing 3,623 passing yards—the fourth-highest in the league, trailing only Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, and Geno Smith. He has connected on 71% of his passes, throwing 32 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. Mike Evans has been his go-to target, tallying 749 receiving yards and a team-leading nine touchdown catches. In the backfield, Bucky Irving has been the workhorse, rushing for 852 yards and six touchdowns.

Buccaneers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury J. Whitehead Safety Injured Reserve Pectoral S. Opeta Guard Injured Reserve Knee - ACL S. Dennis Linebacker Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Edmonds Running Back Injured Reserve Knee S. Dzansi Tackle Injured Reserve Knee Z. Annexstad Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed K. Johnson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle E. Banks Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed S. Peterson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed L. Uguak Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed A. Winfield Safety Out Knee C. Godwin Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle M. Watts Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee C. Thompson Wide Receiver Out Shoulder K. Britt Linebacker Doubtful Ankle C. Otton Tight End Doubtful Knee

