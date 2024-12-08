Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for 2024 NFL Week 14 game

Everything you need to know on how to watch Cowboys versus Bengals 2024 NFL Week 14 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys will square off in Week 14 on Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium.

The Bengals have had a rough go this season, sitting at 4-8 overall. Despite boasting one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, their defense has been a glaring weakness. Cincinnati has given up at least 34 points in four of their last five games, highlighting a major area of concern.

Following their 44-38 defeat against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bengals became the first team in NFL history to lose four games in a season while scoring 33 points or more. This startling statistic has led defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to acknowledge that improvements must come on his side of the ball.

It’s particularly disheartening for the Bengals considering Joe Burrow is leading the league in passing touchdowns with 30 on the year. Despite his stellar performance, the team is teetering on the edge of playoff elimination—a situation that hasn’t happened to a player leading the league in passing touchdowns since Russell Wilson missed the playoffs in 2017.

The Bengals will now hit the road to face the 5-7 Cowboys, who have had their own struggles this season. Without their starting quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have battled inconsistency but have a chance to find momentum with a win over Cincinnati. A victory on Monday night would give Dallas their first three-game winning streak of the season, a crucial boost as they fight to climb the standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals: Date and kick-off time

The Cowboys will take on the Bengals in a highly anticipated NFL game on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT, at AT&T Stadium at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Kansas.

Date Monday, December 9 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location Arlington, TX

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2

Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. You can start a Fubo subscription for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe— to new subscribers for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 806 (NE) | Away: 225 (CAR), 806 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals team news & key players

Dallas Cowboys team news

For the Cowboys, Cooper Rush has thrown for 1,008 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions, completing 60.5% of his passes so far this season. On the ground, Rico Dowdle leads the rushing game with 600 yards to his name. In the passing attack, CeeDee Lamb has stood out with 79 catches for 880 yards and 4 touchdowns, while Jalen Tolbert has amassed 451 receiving yards with 4 scores. Jake Ferguson has also contributed with 369 receiving yards.

On the defensive side, Eric Kendricks leads the team with 107 total tackles, complemented by 3 sacks. Micah Parsons has 6.5 sacks on the year, while DeMarvion Overshown has chipped in with 5 sacks. As a team, Dallas’ defense has recorded 34 sacks and 9 interceptions this season, showcasing their ability to pressure opposing offenses.

Cowboys injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury P. Hendershot Tight End Injured Reserve Calf S. Williams Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Lamb Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder - AC Joint D. Prescott Quarterback Injured Reserve Hamstring C. Crooms Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed E. Bostick Tackle Injured Reserve Leg D. Overshown Linebacker Questionable Hamstring D. Clark Linebacker Questionable Knee M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Guyton Offensive Tackle Questionable Ankle D. Durden Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed N. Thomas Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Smith Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Diggs Cornerback Questionable Knee J. Stephens Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Ferguson Tight End Questionable Concussion M. Bell Safety Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Carson Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Lawrence Defensive End Injured Reserve Foot N. Vigil Linebacker Questionable Foot Z. Martin Guard Out Ankle J. Thomas Safety Questionable Knee A. Richards Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle J. Butler Cornerback Out Knee - ACL S. Gilmore Cornerback Out Hamstring

Cincinnati Bengals team news

Joe Burrow has accumulated 3,337 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions while completing 67.7% of his throws this season. In the backfield, Chase Brown leads the Bengals with 677 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns, while Zack Moss adds 242 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. Through the air, Ja'Marr Chase is Cincinnati’s top target, recording 79 receptions for 1,142 yards and 13 touchdowns. Tee Higgins has contributed 558 receiving yards with 5 scores, while Mike Gesicki has added 436 receiving yards this season.

On the defensive side of the ball, Germaine Pratt leads the team with 110 total tackles, while Logan Wilson follows closely with 104. Up front, Trey Hendrickson has made a significant impact with 11.5 sacks on the year. As a collective unit, the Bengals’ defense has totaled 21 sacks and 7 interceptions through the season.

Bengals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Karras Center Questionable Knee C. Evans Running Back Injured Reserve Leg C. Ford Guard Questionable Undisclosed M. Murphy Defensive End Questionable Ankle B. Hill Defensive Tackle Questionable Ankle D. Smith Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee L. Robinson Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Reader Defensive Lineman Inactive Shoulder C. Awuzie Cornerback Injured Reserve Groin S. Rankins Defensive Tackle Questionable Illness N. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Kirkland Guard Injured Reserve Biceps T. Brown Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. Hill Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL Z. Moss Running Back Injured Reserve Neck O. Brown Offensive Tackle Doubtful Leg C. Jones Wide Receiver Questionable Groin E. All Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL L. Wilson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee M. Bailey Linebacker Out Suspension E. McPherson Kicker Injured Reserve Groin

More NFL news and coverage