Washington Commanders vs Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Week 10: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Pittsburgh Steelers will hit the road this Sunday for an inter-conference clash with the surprising Washington Commanders.
The Steelers improved to 6-2 after a 26-18 victory over the New York Giants two weeks ago. Calvin Austin sparked the win with a 72-yard punt return for a touchdown, extending their incredible streak to 22 consecutive Monday night home wins. Coming off their bye week, the Steelers currently sit half a game ahead of the Ravens, leading the AFC North.
Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders have been one of the biggest surprises of the season. With a 7-2 record, they are in the thick of the NFC East race, fighting for the top spot against the Eagles. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been at the helm of the team's success, alongside new head coach Dan Quinn. Just last week, the Commanders completed a season sweep of the New York Giants with a 27-22 win, following a thrilling Hail Mary touchdown pass from Daniels to defeat the Bears the previous week. This marks the Commanders' best start to a season since 1996.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Washington Commanders vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game, plus plenty more.
Washington Commanders vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Date and kick-off time
The Commanders will take on the Steelers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.
|Date
|Sunday, November 10
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Northwest Stadium
|Location
|Landover, Maryland
How to watch Washington Commanders vs Pittsburgh Steelers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: CBS
- Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.
After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.
In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.
Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.
A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Commanders vs Pittsburgh Steelers
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 230 (CAR), 831 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 826 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Washington Commanders vs Pittsburgh Steelers team news & key players
Washington Commanders team news
The Washington Commanders were once again propelled by Jayden Daniels in their win over the Giants on Sunday. Daniels threw for 209 yards, including two touchdown passes to Terry McLaurin, and added 35 rushing yards.
Despite being without starting running back Brian Robinson, the Commanders still managed to rush for 149 yards, with Austin Ekeler contributing a touchdown. As a whole, the offense accumulated 358 total yards and 21 first downs. On the defensive side, the Commanders allowed 326 yards to the Giants but recorded two sacks and recovered a fumble.
Commanders injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|T. Burgess
|Safety
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|K. Jones
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Stallworth
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|B. Bauer
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Leg
|R. Stromberg
|Center
|Out
|Knee
|D. Bada
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Achilles
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|A. Akingbulu
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|N. Pollard
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|M. Wiley
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Ridgeway
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Oblique
|J. Crowder
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Calf
|D. Armstrong
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|C. Yankoff
|Tight End
|Out
|Hamstring
|B. Robinson
|Running Back
|Out
|Hamstring
|J. Allen
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Pectoral
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|C. Lucas
|Tackle
|Out
|Ankle
|A. Seibert
|Kicker
|Questionable
|Hip
|A. Wylie
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Shoulder
Pittsburgh Steelers team news
For the Steelers, Russell Wilson delivered another solid outing at quarterback. In his second start of the season, the veteran completed 20 of 28 passes for 279 yards. Running back Najee Harris was also a standout, rushing for 114 yards, marking his third 100-yard game of the season. Wilson had eight different players catch passes, with Austin hauling in three receptions for 54 yards.
The Steelers' offense finished with 426 total yards. Defensively, they limited the Giants to just 5-for-15 on third-down conversions. TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith were both dominant, each recording two sacks. In preparation for a playoff push, the Steelers made some strategic moves at the trade deadline, acquiring wide receiver Mike Williams from the New York Jets and defensive end Preston Smith from the Packers to bolster their roster.
Steelers injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|C. Holcomb
|Linebacker
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee
|D. Perales
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|C. Johnston
|Punter
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|N. Herbig
|Guard
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|R. Wilson
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|P. Wilson
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Foot
|L. Lee
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Calf
|R. Watts
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|T. Edmunds
|Safety
|Out
|Illness
|T. Matakevich
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|B. Skowronek
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|T. Fautanu
|Offensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Kneecap
|C. Trice
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|N. Herbig
|Linebacker
|Out
|Hamstring
|J. Daniels
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Achilles
|D. Leal
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Neck
|M. Wright
|Kicker
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|T. Luther
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|M. Adams
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|A. Averett
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|M. Williams
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Hamstring