Washington Commanders vs Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Week 10: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Commanders versus Steelers 2024 NFL Week 10 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will hit the road this Sunday for an inter-conference clash with the surprising Washington Commanders.

The Steelers improved to 6-2 after a 26-18 victory over the New York Giants two weeks ago. Calvin Austin sparked the win with a 72-yard punt return for a touchdown, extending their incredible streak to 22 consecutive Monday night home wins. Coming off their bye week, the Steelers currently sit half a game ahead of the Ravens, leading the AFC North.

Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders have been one of the biggest surprises of the season. With a 7-2 record, they are in the thick of the NFC East race, fighting for the top spot against the Eagles. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been at the helm of the team's success, alongside new head coach Dan Quinn. Just last week, the Commanders completed a season sweep of the New York Giants with a 27-22 win, following a thrilling Hail Mary touchdown pass from Daniels to defeat the Bears the previous week. This marks the Commanders' best start to a season since 1996.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Washington Commanders vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game, plus plenty more.

Washington Commanders vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Date and kick-off time

The Commanders will take on the Steelers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

Date Sunday, November 10 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Northwest Stadium Location Landover, Maryland

How to watch Washington Commanders vs Pittsburgh Steelers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Commanders vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 230 (CAR), 831 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 826 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Washington Commanders vs Pittsburgh Steelers team news & key players

Washington Commanders team news

The Washington Commanders were once again propelled by Jayden Daniels in their win over the Giants on Sunday. Daniels threw for 209 yards, including two touchdown passes to Terry McLaurin, and added 35 rushing yards.

Despite being without starting running back Brian Robinson, the Commanders still managed to rush for 149 yards, with Austin Ekeler contributing a touchdown. As a whole, the offense accumulated 358 total yards and 21 first downs. On the defensive side, the Commanders allowed 326 yards to the Giants but recorded two sacks and recovered a fumble.

Commanders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries T. Burgess Safety Questionable Hamstring K. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Stallworth Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed B. Bauer Linebacker Questionable Leg R. Stromberg Center Out Knee D. Bada Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Akingbulu Tackle Questionable Undisclosed N. Pollard Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Wiley Running Back Questionable Undisclosed J. Ridgeway Defensive Tackle Questionable Oblique J. Crowder Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Calf D. Armstrong Defensive End Questionable Shoulder C. Yankoff Tight End Out Hamstring B. Robinson Running Back Out Hamstring J. Allen Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Pectoral J. Jean-Baptiste Defensive End Injured Reserve Ankle C. Lucas Tackle Out Ankle A. Seibert Kicker Questionable Hip A. Wylie Offensive Lineman Questionable Shoulder

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

For the Steelers, Russell Wilson delivered another solid outing at quarterback. In his second start of the season, the veteran completed 20 of 28 passes for 279 yards. Running back Najee Harris was also a standout, rushing for 114 yards, marking his third 100-yard game of the season. Wilson had eight different players catch passes, with Austin hauling in three receptions for 54 yards.

The Steelers' offense finished with 426 total yards. Defensively, they limited the Giants to just 5-for-15 on third-down conversions. TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith were both dominant, each recording two sacks. In preparation for a playoff push, the Steelers made some strategic moves at the trade deadline, acquiring wide receiver Mike Williams from the New York Jets and defensive end Preston Smith from the Packers to bolster their roster.

Steelers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Holcomb Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee D. Perales Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee C. Johnston Punter Injured Reserve Knee N. Herbig Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder R. Wilson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring P. Wilson Linebacker Questionable Foot L. Lee Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Calf R. Watts Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Edmunds Safety Out Illness T. Matakevich Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring B. Skowronek Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Fautanu Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Kneecap C. Trice Defensive Back Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Herbig Linebacker Out Hamstring J. Daniels Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Achilles D. Leal Defensive End Injured Reserve Neck M. Wright Kicker Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Luther Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed M. Adams Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee A. Averett Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed M. Williams Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring

More NFL news and coverage