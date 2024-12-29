Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons 2024 Week 17: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The stakes couldn’t be higher as the Atlanta Falcons (8-7) and the Washington Commanders (10-5) gear up for a pivotal "Sunday Night Football" clash.
In a captivating Week 7 contest on October 15, 2023, the Washington Commanders outlasted the Atlanta Falcons 24-16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Sam Howell displayed flashes of brilliance, tossing three touchdown passes and accumulating 151 yards through the air. Meanwhile, Washington’s defense dominated the day, rattling Desmond Ridder into throwing three costly interceptions.
The Falcons attempted a late rally, with Taylor Heinicke connecting with Drake London for a touchdown to narrow the gap. However, the Commanders' defense stood tall in crunch time, sealing the win and extending their winning streak against Atlanta to three games.
This result further cemented Washington's upper hand in the historical rivalry, as they now lead the all-time series with an 18-10-1 record over the Falcons.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons 2024 Week 17 NFL game.
Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons: Date and kick-off time
The Commanders will take on the Falcons in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT, at Commanders Field in Landover, Maryland.
|Date
|Sunday, December 29
|Kick-off Time
|8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT
|Venue
|Commanders Field
|Location
|Landover, Maryland
How to watch Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NBC
- Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo, Peacock
Streaming the game with a VPN
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 831 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 801 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons team news & key players
Washington Commanders team news
The Commanders, led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, are coming off a statement win over the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles. Daniels delivered a last-minute touchdown to seal the upset, further solidifying his role as the heartbeat of Washington’s offense. The playoff picture looks bright for the Commanders, who now aim to deliver a prime-time showcase in front of their home crowd.
Through 15 games, Daniels has been a revelation, throwing for 3,303 yards while demonstrating his dual-threat capability with an additional 737 yards on the ground. His ability to keep defenses guessing has opened opportunities for top wideout Terry McLaurin, who has already eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark this season. The Commanders’ offensive line, which has shown vulnerability in recent outings, will look to steady the ship against an improving Falcons pass rush that remains middling in several statistical categories.
Defensively, Washington has leaned on the veteran leadership of Bobby Wagner, whose 118 tackles anchor the unit. The Commanders’ defense thrives on creating key turnovers, an area that could prove decisive in a game with such high stakes.
Commanders injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|M. Blackmon
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|N. Thompson
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|J. McCarthy
|Quarterback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - Meniscus
|J. Redmond
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Q. Roche
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Flax
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|T. Knox
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|K. Nwangwu
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Hand
|F. Moreau
|Cornerback
|Out
|Hip
|J. Williams
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|I. Pace
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|C. Darrisaw
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL + MCL
|N. Vigil
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Foot
|J. Roy
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|T. Taimani
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|J. Hall
|Quarterback
|Inactive
|Coach's Decision
|H. Byrd
|Offensive Guard
|Out
|Undisclosed
|J. Kunaszyk
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Atlanta Falcons team news
Rookie quarterback Michael Penix made a memorable debut, securing a much-needed win against the struggling New York Giants. The Falcons' defense stole the spotlight, halting what had been weeks of uncertainty and propelling Atlanta back to the top of the NFC South standings. Now holding the reins to their playoff destiny, the Falcons need only avoid costly errors to secure a postseason berth.
A major catalyst for Atlanta’s resurgence has been Bijan Robinson, whose stellar rookie campaign has been nothing short of electrifying. The dynamic running back has racked up 1,196 rushing yards, placing him fifth in the NFL, along with 10 rushing touchdowns. His efficiency on the ground is notable, averaging 79.7 yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry. But Robinson's contributions don’t stop there—he’s been a key target in the passing game, hauling in 55 receptions on 61 targets for 414 yards and a receiving touchdown. His versatility has added 27.6 receiving yards per game to Atlanta’s offensive arsenal.
Falcons injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|D. Callis
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|R. Starkey
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Calf
|D. Whelan
|Punter
|Questionable
|Forearm
|J. Morgan
|Offensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|T. Pitts
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Z. Gilbert
|Cornerback
|Out
|Knee
|T. Davis
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|P. Smith
|Defensive Lineman
|Inactive
|Coach's Decision
|A. Dillon
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Neck
|A. Dillard
|Tackle
|Out
|Concussion
|J. Howard
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|L. Davis
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|G. DuBose
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Head
|J. Alexander
|Cornerback
|Out
|Knee
|C. Watson
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Knee
|Q. Walker
|Linebacker
|Out
|Ankle
|E. Williams
|Safety
|Out
|Quadriceps
|J. Bullard
|Safety
|Questionable
|Ankle
|T. Hopper
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Ankle
|E. Merriweather
|Running Back
|Out
|Undisclosed