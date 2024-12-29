Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons 2024 Week 17: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Commanders versus Falcons 2024 NFL Week 17 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The stakes couldn’t be higher as the Atlanta Falcons (8-7) and the Washington Commanders (10-5) gear up for a pivotal "Sunday Night Football" clash.

In a captivating Week 7 contest on October 15, 2023, the Washington Commanders outlasted the Atlanta Falcons 24-16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Sam Howell displayed flashes of brilliance, tossing three touchdown passes and accumulating 151 yards through the air. Meanwhile, Washington’s defense dominated the day, rattling Desmond Ridder into throwing three costly interceptions.

The Falcons attempted a late rally, with Taylor Heinicke connecting with Drake London for a touchdown to narrow the gap. However, the Commanders' defense stood tall in crunch time, sealing the win and extending their winning streak against Atlanta to three games.

This result further cemented Washington's upper hand in the historical rivalry, as they now lead the all-time series with an 18-10-1 record over the Falcons.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons 2024 Week 17 NFL game, plus plenty more.

Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons: Date and kick-off time

The Commanders will take on the Falcons in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT, at Commanders Field in Landover, Maryland.

Date Sunday, December 29 Kick-off Time 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT Venue Commanders Field Location Landover, Maryland

How to watch Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo, Peacock

Several streaming services will broadcast the game live and you can watch on Fubo ($30 off your first month), DirecTV Stream (free trial), Sling (select markets, promotional offers) and Peacock.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 831 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 801 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons team news & key players

Washington Commanders team news

The Commanders, led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, are coming off a statement win over the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles. Daniels delivered a last-minute touchdown to seal the upset, further solidifying his role as the heartbeat of Washington’s offense. The playoff picture looks bright for the Commanders, who now aim to deliver a prime-time showcase in front of their home crowd.

Through 15 games, Daniels has been a revelation, throwing for 3,303 yards while demonstrating his dual-threat capability with an additional 737 yards on the ground. His ability to keep defenses guessing has opened opportunities for top wideout Terry McLaurin, who has already eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark this season. The Commanders’ offensive line, which has shown vulnerability in recent outings, will look to steady the ship against an improving Falcons pass rush that remains middling in several statistical categories.

Defensively, Washington has leaned on the veteran leadership of Bobby Wagner, whose 118 tackles anchor the unit. The Commanders’ defense thrives on creating key turnovers, an area that could prove decisive in a game with such high stakes.

Commanders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Blackmon Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Thompson Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee J. McCarthy Quarterback Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus J. Redmond Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed Q. Roche Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Flax Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Knox Tight End Questionable Undisclosed K. Nwangwu Running Back Injured Reserve Hand F. Moreau Cornerback Out Hip J. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee I. Pace Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring C. Darrisaw Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL + MCL N. Vigil Linebacker Questionable Foot J. Roy Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot T. Taimani Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle J. Hall Quarterback Inactive Coach's Decision H. Byrd Offensive Guard Out Undisclosed J. Kunaszyk Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed

Atlanta Falcons team news

Rookie quarterback Michael Penix made a memorable debut, securing a much-needed win against the struggling New York Giants. The Falcons' defense stole the spotlight, halting what had been weeks of uncertainty and propelling Atlanta back to the top of the NFC South standings. Now holding the reins to their playoff destiny, the Falcons need only avoid costly errors to secure a postseason berth.

A major catalyst for Atlanta’s resurgence has been Bijan Robinson, whose stellar rookie campaign has been nothing short of electrifying. The dynamic running back has racked up 1,196 rushing yards, placing him fifth in the NFL, along with 10 rushing touchdowns. His efficiency on the ground is notable, averaging 79.7 yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry. But Robinson's contributions don’t stop there—he’s been a key target in the passing game, hauling in 55 receptions on 61 targets for 414 yards and a receiving touchdown. His versatility has added 27.6 receiving yards per game to Atlanta’s offensive arsenal.

Falcons injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Callis Cornerback Questionable Hamstring R. Starkey Wide Receiver Questionable Calf D. Whelan Punter Questionable Forearm J. Morgan Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Pitts Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed Z. Gilbert Cornerback Out Knee T. Davis Tight End Injured Reserve Shoulder P. Smith Defensive Lineman Inactive Coach's Decision A. Dillon Running Back Injured Reserve Neck A. Dillard Tackle Out Concussion J. Howard Running Back Questionable Undisclosed L. Davis Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Head J. Alexander Cornerback Out Knee C. Watson Wide Receiver Questionable Knee Q. Walker Linebacker Out Ankle E. Williams Safety Out Quadriceps J. Bullard Safety Questionable Ankle T. Hopper Linebacker Questionable Ankle E. Merriweather Running Back Out Undisclosed

