Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys 2024 Week 12: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

An NFC East rivalry reignites this Sunday as the Washington Commanders (7-4) face off against the Dallas Cowboys (3-7). This will mark the first encounter between the two sides this season, with their next meeting scheduled for Week 18.
The Commanders find themselves in a precarious position following a crushing defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. Sitting a game and a half behind the Eagles for the NFC East lead and still awaiting their bye week, Washington's playoff hopes are slipping.
With the Eagles firmly in control of the division, Washington's most realistic goal is securing the No. 5 seed. Fortunately for them, this scenario is well within reach, as four of their final six matchups are against teams with losing records, including two meetings with the Cowboys. While Dallas is effectively out of playoff contention without Dak Prescott leading their offense, they remain capable of derailing another team's postseason ambitions.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game, plus plenty more.
Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys: Date and kick-off time
The Commanders will take on the Cowboys in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.
|Date
|Sunday, November 24
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Northwest Stadium
|Location
|Landover, Maryland
How to watch Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FOX
- Broadcasters: Joe Davis (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option.
With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.
A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 231 (CAR), 831 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 808 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys team news & key players
Washington Commanders team news
Washington is also reeling, having dropped their last two contests. One of these teams will have to snap their losing streak this week. The Commanders will benefit from extra rest, as they last played on Thursday, while Dallas took the field Monday night. Washington is just a single game out of first place in the NFC East and is well-positioned for a Wild Card berth, but they must return to winning ways to stay on track.
In their most recent loss to the Eagles, Jayden Daniels threw for 191 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. A controversial decision not to attempt a field goal on fourth down while trailing 12-10 in the fourth quarter left fans scratching their heads. On the season, Jayden Daniels has been efficient, throwing for 2,338 yards with a 68.7% completion rate and a 10-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. His dual-threat ability is evident, as he ranks second on the team with 483 rushing yards.
Washington’s ground game is anchored by Brian Robinson Jr., who has rushed for 524 yards at 4.5 yards per carry and found the end zone seven times. Terry McLaurin leads their receiving corps with 48 catches for 721 yards and six touchdowns. Versatile back Austin Ekeler has also been a key contributor, adding 333 rushing yards and 344 receiving yards to the mix.
Commanders injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|T. Burgess
|Safety
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|K. Jones
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Stallworth
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|B. Bauer
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Leg
|D. Bada
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Achilles
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|A. Akingbulu
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|N. Pollard
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|M. Davis
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|C. Ferrell
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Knee
|J. Crowder
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Calf
|J. Smith-Williams
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Lower Leg
|C. Yankoff
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|M. Scharping
|Guard
|Inactive
|Coach's Decision
|J. Allen
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Pectoral
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|A. Seibert
|Kicker
|Questionable
|Hip
|N. Bellore
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Knee
|C. Anusiem
|Cornerback
|Inactive
|Coach's Decision
|N. Igbinoghene
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Thumb
Dallas Cowboys team news
The Cowboys are in a bind. With their star quarterback out for the year following hamstring surgery, Dallas is feeling the weight of Dak Prescott's $60 million contract, which has hampered their ability to strengthen the roster. Though not officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Cowboys have dropped five straight games, and their window to turn things around is closing fast. In their latest loss to Houston, Cooper Rush threw for 354 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, but it wasn’t enough to avoid defeat.
Cooper Rush is expected to start again under center. His numbers last week were inflated due to Dallas falling into an early hole, but he has compiled 566 passing yards this season with a 57.3% completion rate and a 2-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The run game has been lackluster, with Rico Dowdle leading the way with 402 yards but no touchdowns. Meanwhile, CeeDee Lamb has been a bright spot in the passing game, racking up 67 receptions for 774 yards and four touchdowns.
Cowboys injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|S. Williams
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|C. Edoga
|Guard
|Injured Reserve
|Toe
|C. Lamb
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Back
|D. Prescott
|Quarterback
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|C. Crooms
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|E. Bostick
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Leg
|B. Cooks
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|M. Jefferson
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Durden
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Johnson
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|N. Thomas
|Offensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|T. Smith
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Diggs
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Groin
|J. Stephens
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|J. Ferguson
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Concussion
|M. Bell
|Safety
|Out
|Shoulder
|D. Lawrence
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|M. Kneeland
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - Meniscus
|N. Vigil
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Foot
|Z. Martin
|Guard
|Questionable
|Ankle
|H. Luepke
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Calf
|J. Lewis
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Neck