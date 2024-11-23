Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys 2024 Week 12: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Commanders versus Cowboys 2024 NFL Week 12 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

An NFC East rivalry reignites this Sunday as the Washington Commanders (7-4) face off against the Dallas Cowboys (3-7). This will mark the first encounter between the two sides this season, with their next meeting scheduled for Week 18.

The Commanders find themselves in a precarious position following a crushing defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. Sitting a game and a half behind the Eagles for the NFC East lead and still awaiting their bye week, Washington's playoff hopes are slipping.

With the Eagles firmly in control of the division, Washington's most realistic goal is securing the No. 5 seed. Fortunately for them, this scenario is well within reach, as four of their final six matchups are against teams with losing records, including two meetings with the Cowboys. While Dallas is effectively out of playoff contention without Dak Prescott leading their offense, they remain capable of derailing another team's postseason ambitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game, plus plenty more.

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys: Date and kick-off time

The Commanders will take on the Cowboys in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

Date Sunday, November 24 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Northwest Stadium Location Landover, Maryland

How to watch Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Joe Davis (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.



Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 231 (CAR), 831 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 808 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys team news & key players

Washington Commanders team news

Washington is also reeling, having dropped their last two contests. One of these teams will have to snap their losing streak this week. The Commanders will benefit from extra rest, as they last played on Thursday, while Dallas took the field Monday night. Washington is just a single game out of first place in the NFC East and is well-positioned for a Wild Card berth, but they must return to winning ways to stay on track.

In their most recent loss to the Eagles, Jayden Daniels threw for 191 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. A controversial decision not to attempt a field goal on fourth down while trailing 12-10 in the fourth quarter left fans scratching their heads. On the season, Jayden Daniels has been efficient, throwing for 2,338 yards with a 68.7% completion rate and a 10-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. His dual-threat ability is evident, as he ranks second on the team with 483 rushing yards.

Washington’s ground game is anchored by Brian Robinson Jr., who has rushed for 524 yards at 4.5 yards per carry and found the end zone seven times. Terry McLaurin leads their receiving corps with 48 catches for 721 yards and six touchdowns. Versatile back Austin Ekeler has also been a key contributor, adding 333 rushing yards and 344 receiving yards to the mix.

Commanders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Burgess Safety Questionable Hamstring K. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Stallworth Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed B. Bauer Linebacker Questionable Leg D. Bada Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Akingbulu Tackle Questionable Undisclosed N. Pollard Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Davis Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee C. Ferrell Defensive End Questionable Knee J. Crowder Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Calf J. Smith-Williams Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg C. Yankoff Tight End Injured Reserve Hamstring M. Scharping Guard Inactive Coach's Decision J. Allen Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Pectoral J. Jean-Baptiste Defensive End Injured Reserve Ankle A. Seibert Kicker Questionable Hip N. Bellore Linebacker Questionable Knee C. Anusiem Cornerback Inactive Coach's Decision N. Igbinoghene Cornerback Questionable Thumb

Dallas Cowboys team news

The Cowboys are in a bind. With their star quarterback out for the year following hamstring surgery, Dallas is feeling the weight of Dak Prescott's $60 million contract, which has hampered their ability to strengthen the roster. Though not officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Cowboys have dropped five straight games, and their window to turn things around is closing fast. In their latest loss to Houston, Cooper Rush threw for 354 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, but it wasn’t enough to avoid defeat.

Cooper Rush is expected to start again under center. His numbers last week were inflated due to Dallas falling into an early hole, but he has compiled 566 passing yards this season with a 57.3% completion rate and a 2-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The run game has been lackluster, with Rico Dowdle leading the way with 402 yards but no touchdowns. Meanwhile, CeeDee Lamb has been a bright spot in the passing game, racking up 67 receptions for 774 yards and four touchdowns.

Cowboys injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury S. Williams Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Edoga Guard Injured Reserve Toe C. Lamb Wide Receiver Questionable Back D. Prescott Quarterback Injured Reserve Hamstring C. Crooms Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed E. Bostick Tackle Injured Reserve Leg B. Cooks Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Durden Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Johnson Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed N. Thomas Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Smith Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Diggs Cornerback Questionable Groin J. Stephens Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Ferguson Tight End Questionable Concussion M. Bell Safety Out Shoulder D. Lawrence Defensive End Injured Reserve Foot M. Kneeland Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus N. Vigil Linebacker Questionable Foot Z. Martin Guard Questionable Ankle H. Luepke Running Back Questionable Calf J. Lewis Cornerback Questionable Neck

