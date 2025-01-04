Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 18: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Colts versus Jaguars NFL Week 18 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Indianapolis Colts (7-9) will close out their season at home in Week 18 with a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12).

With their playoff aspirations dashed in Week 17 after allowing Drew Lock to tally five total touchdowns in a loss to the New York Giants, the Colts are left to ponder their quarterback choice for this final game. The team must decide whether to risk an injured Anthony Richardson or rely on the seasoned Joe Flacco in a contest that has no implications beyond draft positioning.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, are coming off a solid victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. Jacksonville has shown improvement in recent weeks, securing two wins in its last five games and losing the other three by a combined margin of just 15 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 18 game, plus plenty more.

Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Date and kick-off time

The Colts will take on the Jaguars in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, January 5, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Sunday, January 5 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Lucas Oil Stadium Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brady Quinn (analyst) and Sarah Kustok (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 18 game

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 813 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 814 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars team news & key players

Indianapolis Colts team news

In their previous outing against the Giants, the Colts were embroiled in a high-scoring affair. Trailing 21-13 at halftime, Indianapolis managed to score in every quarter but also allowed points in each. Ultimately, they fell 45-33, officially extinguishing their slim playoff hopes.

Quarterback Joe Flacco put up 330 passing yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss. On the ground, Jonathan Taylor shined with 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns. In the receiving game, Alec Pierce caught six passes for 122 yards and a touchdown, while Michael Pittman added nine receptions for 109 yards and a score.

The Colts’ offensive struggles have been apparent all season, with the team averaging just 21.9 points per game while surrendering 25.3 points defensively. Their passing game has been a mixed bag, with an equal number of touchdowns and interceptions (19 each).

Colts injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury W. Mallory Tight End Questionable Finger D. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Achilles J. Woods Tight End Injured Reserve Toe S. Ebukam Defensive End Injured Reserve Achilles J. Winfree Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed W. French Center Injured Reserve Ankle R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Brents Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. Richardson Quarterback Questionable Back W. Fries Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg T. Denbow Safety Injured Reserve Knee J. Jones Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Leo Linebacker Questionable Ankle S. Shrader Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring T. Hill Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed T. Flowers Cornerback Out Shoulder

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

In their win over Tennessee, Jacksonville established a 13-3 halftime advantage. Although the Titans struck back with a touchdown in the third quarter, the Jaguars managed to edge them out 7-3 in the closing period, sealing a 20-13 triumph. Quarterback Mac Jones threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns, while Travis Etienne contributed 49 rushing yards on 15 carries. Wideout Brian Thomas delivered an impressive performance, hauling in seven receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Despite this recent success, the Jaguars’ offense has struggled throughout the season, averaging just 18.6 points per game while conceding 25.6 points on the defensive end. Jacksonville’s passing attack has produced 18 touchdowns but has also thrown 14 interceptions, though injuries at the quarterback position have been a recurring challenge.

Jaguars injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Dixon Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. White Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL E. Engram Tight End Injured Reserve Shoulder - Labrum D. Savage Safety Questionable Concussion G. Davis Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus A. Blackson Defensive Lineman Out Undisclosed T. Gipson Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle T. Summers Linebacker Questionable Neck C. Kirk Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Collarbone E. Cleveland Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee A. Oruwariye Cornerback Injured Reserve Foot B. Scherff Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee C. Hodges Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee T. Lawrence Quarterback Injured Reserve Shoulder - AC Joint J. Reynolds Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed W. Little Offensive Lineman Questionable Ankle V. Miller Linebacker Questionable Ankle T. Flowers Cornerback Out Shoulder K. Chaisson Defensive End Questionable Ankle R. Robertson-Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Illness

