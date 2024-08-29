How to watch and listen today's Colorado Buffaloes vs North Dakota State Bison 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Colorado versus North Dakota State CFB game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

For the first time in history, Colorado Buffaloes and North Dakota State Bison will face off on the gridiron as the much-anticipated Week 1 of the 2024 college football season kicks off, marking Deion Sanders' second year with the Buffaloes.

Rarely does a game involving an FCS team with a 4-8 past season record draw this much attention. Welcome to the Deion Sanders effect!

Coach Prime takes charge of the Buffs, having overhauled the roster once again with an active transfer portal strategy, yet the team remains anchored by quarterback Shedeur Sanders and standout two-way player Travis Hunter, both of whom are projected to be early picks in next year's NFL Draft.

While North Dakota State competes at the FCS level, they have a strong track record against FBS teams, boasting six consecutive victories over top-tier opponents, including three wins over Big 12 teams—a conference Colorado will join this season following realignment.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Colorado vs North Dakota State CFB game, plus plenty more.

Colorado vs North Dakota State: Date and kick-off time

The game will take place on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

Date Thursday, August 29, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Folsom Field Location Boulder, Colorado

How to watch Colorado vs North Dakota State on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Mark Jones (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (color analyst), Quint Kessenich (sideline)

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Colorado vs North Dakota State

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 953 (NE), 199 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Colorado vs North Dakota State team news

Colorado Buffaloes team news

The Buffs struggled mightily in the trenches last season, finishing dead last in the FBS for sacks allowed (52) and rushing yards per game (68.9). The defensive line wasn’t much better, as their inability to generate pressure up front left one of the nation's weakest pass defenses exposed.

This year, eight of the ten offensive linemen from last season are gone, replaced by a mix of starters from other Power Four schools and the top high school offensive lineman in the country, Jordan Seaton. On defense, new coordinator Robert Livingston has revamped the front, bringing in four Power Four starters, including Pittsburgh's Dayon Hayes and Samuel Okunlola. With these upgrades, the Buffs should be much stronger on both sides of the line, which will likely allow the talented Shedeur Sanders to post even more impressive numbers following last season's solid passing displays. Defensively, star cornerback Travis Hunter should also benefit from the increased pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

North Dakota State team news

The Bison are bringing back 13 starters in total, with eight returning on offense and five on defense. However, they’ll be missing key figures on both sides due to injuries, as fullback Hunter Brozio (foot) and safety Cole Wisniewski (ankle) are out. Despite these absences, the team still boasts a wealth of experience. Griffin Crosa, Braylon Henderson, Sam Jung, Nick Kubitz, TK Marshall, Cam Miller, Eli Mostaert, Will Mostaert, Raja Nelson, Jake Rock, Kaedin Steindorf, Joe Stoffel, Luke Weerts, and Grey Zabel have all played in at least 45 games for the Bison during their college careers, ensuring a seasoned lineup takes the field.

