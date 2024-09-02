The Cincinnati Reds are ready to host the Houston Astros to begin a highly anticipated MLB clash on September 02, 2024, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT.
The Reds have had a challenging time scoring runs. They are 26th in their batting average (.232) and 15th in runs for each game (4.46), and their overall record is 64-73 and their home record is 32-39.
Houston, with a better record of 74-62 overall and 36-33 away from home, has been very successful offensively. It placed 12th in the league with a scoring rate of 4.57 runs for each game and had the second-best batting percentage at .261.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cincinnati Reds vs Houston Astros MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Houston Astros on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: BSOH, SCHN
Streaming service: FuboTV
Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans to watch the entire MLB season. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cincinnati Reds vs Houston Astros
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Cincinnati Reds vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch time
The Cincinnati Reds and the Houston Astros are scheduled to meet in an electrifying MLB battle on September 02, 2024, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT, at Great American Ball Park, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
|Date
|September 02, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Great American Ball Park
|Location
|Cincinnati, Ohio
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Cincinnati Reds vs Houston Astros team news
Cincinnati Reds team news
Elly De La Cruz has hit 22 home runs with an amazing .263 batting average with 61 RBIs.
Spencer Steer has hit 19 home runs and driven in 85 RBIs, but his batting average is .235.
Hunter Greene has a 2.83 earned run average, nine wins, and four losses.
Cincinnati Reds injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury status
|Jake Fraley
|OF
|Knee injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Jeimer Candelario
|INF
|Toe injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
Houston Astros team news
Astros star Yordan Alvarez has hit 28 home runs, averaged .312, and drove in 71 RBIs.
Yainer Diaz has produced 16 home runs, 74 RBIs, and a .298 average.
Tayler Scott has a 1.86 earned run average and seven wins compared to 3 losses.
Houston Astros injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Luis Garcia
|RHP
|Right elbow injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
|Oliver Ortega
|RHP
|Elbow injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
Cincinnati Reds and Houston Astros projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 02, 2024
|TBC
|Justin Verlander
Cincinnati Reds and Houston Astros head-to-head record
Based on their recent past against each other, the Reds and Astros will have an interesting game coming up. In their last five games against each other, the Reds have clearly been better, winning all five of those games. The Reds won both games in their latest series on June 18th, 2023, with 9–7 and 10–3 results.
This came after a tight 2-1 victory on June 17, 2023. Before these meetings, the Reds won two games on June 19th, 2019, with 3-2 and 4-3 results. Based on this pattern of games, it looks like the Reds are able to beat the Astros in both close games and games with a lot of runs.
So, if things keep going the way they are, the Reds might have a small edge in this game, especially if they can keep up their offensive success and keep their edge in close games.
|Date
|Results
|Jun 18, 2023
|Reds 9-7 Astros
|Jun 18, 2023
|Reds 10-3 Astros
|Jun 17, 2023
|Reds 2-1 Astros
|Jun 19, 2019
|Reds 3-2 Astros
|Jun 19, 2019
|Reds 4-3 Astros