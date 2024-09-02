Everything you need to know about the MLB match up between the Cincinnati Reds and the Houston Astros

The Cincinnati Reds are ready to host the Houston Astros to begin a highly anticipated MLB clash on September 02, 2024, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT.

The Reds have had a challenging time scoring runs. They are 26th in their batting average (.232) and 15th in runs for each game (4.46), and their overall record is 64-73 and their home record is 32-39.

Houston, with a better record of 74-62 overall and 36-33 away from home, has been very successful offensively. It placed 12th in the league with a scoring rate of 4.57 runs for each game and had the second-best batting percentage at .261.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cincinnati Reds vs Houston Astros MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Houston Astros on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: BSOH, SCHN

Streaming service: FuboTV

Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans to watch the entire MLB season. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cincinnati Reds vs Houston Astros

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cincinnati Reds vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cincinnati Reds and the Houston Astros are scheduled to meet in an electrifying MLB battle on September 02, 2024, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT, at Great American Ball Park, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date September 02, 2024 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT Venue Great American Ball Park Location Cincinnati, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Cincinnati Reds vs Houston Astros team news

Cincinnati Reds team news

Elly De La Cruz has hit 22 home runs with an amazing .263 batting average with 61 RBIs.

Spencer Steer has hit 19 home runs and driven in 85 RBIs, but his batting average is .235.

Hunter Greene has a 2.83 earned run average, nine wins, and four losses.

Cincinnati Reds injury report

Player Position Injury Injury status Jake Fraley OF Knee injury Out, 10-Day IL Jeimer Candelario INF Toe injury Out, 10-Day IL

Houston Astros team news

Astros star Yordan Alvarez has hit 28 home runs, averaged .312, and drove in 71 RBIs.

Yainer Diaz has produced 16 home runs, 74 RBIs, and a .298 average.

Tayler Scott has a 1.86 earned run average and seven wins compared to 3 losses.

Houston Astros injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Luis Garcia RHP Right elbow injury Out, 60-Day IL Oliver Ortega RHP Elbow injury Out, 60-Day IL

Cincinnati Reds and Houston Astros projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team September 02, 2024 TBC Justin Verlander

Cincinnati Reds and Houston Astros head-to-head record

Based on their recent past against each other, the Reds and Astros will have an interesting game coming up. In their last five games against each other, the Reds have clearly been better, winning all five of those games. The Reds won both games in their latest series on June 18th, 2023, with 9–7 and 10–3 results.

This came after a tight 2-1 victory on June 17, 2023. Before these meetings, the Reds won two games on June 19th, 2019, with 3-2 and 4-3 results. Based on this pattern of games, it looks like the Reds are able to beat the Astros in both close games and games with a lot of runs.

So, if things keep going the way they are, the Reds might have a small edge in this game, especially if they can keep up their offensive success and keep their edge in close games.

Date Results Jun 18, 2023 Reds 9-7 Astros Jun 18, 2023 Reds 10-3 Astros Jun 17, 2023 Reds 2-1 Astros Jun 19, 2019 Reds 3-2 Astros Jun 19, 2019 Reds 4-3 Astros

More MLB news and coverage