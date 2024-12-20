Everything you need to know on how to watch Chiefs versus Texans 2024 NFL Week 16 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The 9-5 Houston Texans will head into a challenging matchup against the 13-1 Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday afternoon.

Houston secured the AFC South crown following a loss by the Indianapolis Colts and their own victory over the Miami Dolphins. Though it wasn’t their finest performance, the Texans can take pride in their resilience this season. They’ve clinched the division title for the second consecutive year, navigating through significant challenges along the way.

DeMeco Ryans has made history as the first head coach in Texans' history to guide the team to playoff appearances in his initial two seasons. With their postseason ticket already punched, Houston's remaining task in the regular season is determining their playoff seeding—a mission that kicks off on Saturday.

The Texans travel to Arrowhead Stadium this weekend to face the Chiefs. However, the anticipation for this clash has dimmed slightly with news that star quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained an injury late in Kansas City's previous game. Mahomes is expected to be sidelined for this contest and potentially for additional games.

In his absence, Super Bowl champion Carson Wentz is set to take over as Kansas City’s quarterback. Wentz, who made a single start for the Los Angeles Rams last season, led them to a victory against the San Francisco 49ers. In that outing, he completed 17 of 24 passes for 163 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans: Date and kick-off time

The Chiefs will take on the Texans in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date Saturday, December 21 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Todd Blackledge (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Peacock, Fubo

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 815 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 812 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans team news & key players

Kansas City Chiefs team news

The Kansas City Chiefs improved to an impressive 13-1 record after a dominant 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns in their most recent matchup. Kansas City raced to a 21-point lead early and never faced a real threat from Cleveland. The Chiefs outperformed the Browns across the board, with a 311-266 advantage in total yardage, a flawless 6-0 turnover margin, and a 7-of-18 conversion rate on third downs. Patrick Mahomes contributed 159 passing yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game due to injury.

The Chiefs entered this game riding a three-game winning streak with victories over the Chargers, Raiders, and Panthers. Kansas City's offense has averaged 23.5 points per game, backed by 224.1 passing yards and 112.1 rushing yards per contest. Meanwhile, their defense has been stingy, allowing just 18.5 points per game. Mahomes, whose status remains uncertain, has completed 66.7% of his throws this season for 3,348 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Tight end Travis Kelce has been a key target, hauling in 84 receptions for 709 yards and two touchdowns.

Chiefs injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Abdomen P. Hendershot Tight End Injured Reserve Calf N. Bolton Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed N. Gray Tight End Questionable Triceps M. Mettauer Guard Injured Reserve Knee - MCL H. Brown Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Jacobs Linebacker Injured Reserve Head M. Edwards Safety Questionable Hamstring L. Sneed Cornerback Injured Reserve Quadriceps R. Rice Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee M. Hardman Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee J. Watson Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg S. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Abdomen D. Hopkins Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Fortson Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Wiley Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL S. Shrader Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring D. Humphries Offensive Tackle Questionable Hamstring C. Conner Defensive Back Questionable Concussions

Houston Texans team news

The Houston Texans moved to 9-5 following a 20-12 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Houston established a commanding 13-6 lead at halftime and extended it to 20-6 in the third quarter before fending off a late push from Miami. Despite being outgained 224-181 in total yards, the Texans capitalized on a 4-1 turnover edge and converted 5-of-13 third-down attempts. C.J. Stroud threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns, while Joe Mixon chipped in with five receptions for 33 yards.

The Texans have won two of their last three games, including a 23-20 triumph over the Jaguars. However, they suffered a narrow 32-27 loss to the Titans before that. Offensively, Houston has been consistent, averaging 23.4 points per game with 212.8 passing yards and 111.4 rushing yards. Defensively, they've allowed 21.4 points per game. Stroud has been steady, completing 63.6% of his passes for 3,248 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Mixon has also been a standout, amassing 910 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

Texans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Keene Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL B. Hill Safety Injured Reserve Leg J. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Keenum Quarterback Injured Reserve Foot M. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed M. Ford Cornerback Questionable Back D. Scaife Center Questionable Leg J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Metchie Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder N. Brown Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Torso G. Fant Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. King Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed J. Scruggs Offensive Lineman Questionable Foot S. Rankins Defensive Tackle Questionable Illness B. Jordan Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL F. Fatukasi Defensive Tackle Questionable Ankle B. Brooks Running Back Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus D. Phillips Linebacker Questionable Foot D. Perryman Linebacker Questionable Groin S. Diggs Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Henderson Cornerback Injured Reserve Neck K. Davis Defensive Tackle Questionable Knee J. Pitre Safety Injured Reserve Pectoral K. Hollman Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Quitoriano Tight End Injured Reserve Knee C. Stover Tight End Questionable Appendix D. Mills Quarterback Questionable Illness

