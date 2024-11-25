Los Angeles Chargers vs Baltimore Ravens 2024 Week 12: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Chargers vs Ravens 2024 NFL Week 12 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers square off in a Week 12 NFL showdown under the bright lights of Monday Night Football at SoFi Stadium.

The Chargers (7-3) come into this game riding high after a 34-27 win over Cincinnati. Los Angeles dominated the first half defensively, holding the Bengals to just two field goals, and raced to a 27-6 lead by the third quarter. However, they needed a late touchdown run from J.K. Dobbins to secure the victory. Despite the win, the Chargers were slightly outgained, 452-435, lost the turnover battle 1-0, and converted just 3 of 11 third-down opportunities.

The Ravens (7-4) are looking to bounce back after a narrow 18-16 loss to division rival Pittsburgh. Baltimore's defense kept the Steelers out of the end zone, but six field goals proved costly. A missed two-point conversion late in the game sealed their fate. Baltimore outgained Pittsburgh 329-303 but struggled with turnovers (3-1) and went 4-for-11 on third downs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Los Angeles Chargers vs. the Baltimore Ravens NFL game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Baltimore Ravens: Date and kick-off time

The Chargers will take on the Ravens in a highly anticipated NFL game on Monday, November 25, 2024, at 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Date Monday, November 25, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT Venue SoFi Stadium Location Inglewood, California

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Baltimore Ravens on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN/ ABC

Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Chargers vs Baltimore Ravens

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 817 (NE) | Away: 225 (CAR), 802 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Baltimore Ravens team news & key players

Los Angeles Chargers team news

For Los Angeles, Justin Herbert has thrown for 2,186 yards, 13 touchdowns, and one interception, completing 63.5% of his passes. J.K. Dobbins is the leader of the ground attack with 726 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Ladd McConkey leads the receiving group with 615 yards and four touchdowns on 43 receptions, while Josh Palmer and Quentin Johnston have added 365 and 354 yards, respectively, with Johnston scoring six touchdowns.

Tight end Will Dissly has contributed 352 receiving yards. On the defensive side, Daiyan Henley anchors the unit with 94 total tackles, including 59 solo stops. Tuli Tuipulotu has a team-high seven sacks, followed by Bud Dupree with five and Khalil Mack with 4.5. In the secondary, Elijah Molden has recorded three interceptions, while the defense collectively boasts 34 sacks and nine interceptions.

Chargers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Rumph Linebacker Injured Reserve Foot M. Hankins Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed A. Samuel Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Rice Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder T. McLellan Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Collins Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Bosa Linebacker Questionable Hip J. Colson Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle K. Allen Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle H. Hurst Tight End Questionable Hip B. Dupree Linebacker Questionable Foot D. James Safety Questionable Groin T. Pipkins Tackle Questionable Ankle D. Leonard Defensive Back Injured Reserve Hamstring D. Perryman Linebacker Questionable Groin L. McConkey Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder S. Fehoko Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Elbow K. Mack Linebacker Questionable Groin C. Hart Cornerback Questionable Concussion A. Finley Safety Questionable Ankle

Baltimore Ravens team news

Lamar Jackson continues to lead Baltimore’s offense with 2,876 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and just three interceptions while completing 67% of his passes. He’s also a threat on the ground, rushing for 584 yards and two scores. Derrick Henry is a workhorse in the backfield, piling up 1,185 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. In the receiving corps, Zay Flowers has been dynamic, tallying 727 yards on 52 catches with four touchdowns.

Rashod Bateman has contributed 531 yards and four scores, while tight end Mark Andrews has added 379 receiving yards and five TDs. On defense, Roquan Smith is a tackling machine with 110 total stops. Pass rushers Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh lead the team with seven sacks each, while Marlon Humphrey tops the secondary with five interceptions. The Ravens' defense has amassed 35 sacks and seven interceptions this season.

Ravens injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Mullen Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Hamm Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Johnson Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed A. Maulet Cornerback Questionable Calf O. Wright Running Back Injured Reserve Foot M. Aumavae-Laulu Guard Questionable Back C. Matthew Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Isaac Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Tampa Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle N. Samac Center Questionable Chest D. Jennings Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed I. Washington Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Harty Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee T. Huntley Quarterback Injured Reserve Shoulder R. Smith Linebacker Questionable Hamstring T. Linderbaum Center Questionable Back M. Pierce Nose Tackle Injured Reserve Calf J. Clowney Linebacker Questionable Knee R. Bateman Wide Receiver Questionable Knee Q. Ismail Tight End Out Undisclosed T. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Ankle S. Kane Safety Questionable Ankle J. Hill Running Back Questionable Concussion D. King Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed

More NFL news and coverage