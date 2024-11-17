Los Angeles Chargers vs Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Week 11: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Chargers versus Bengals 2024 NFL Week 11 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Cincinnati Bengals (4-6) had a rocky start to the 2024 season, but they've managed to recover somewhat. Still, if they hope to make a serious playoff push, they'll need to peak at the right time as they head into the final stretch.

On Sunday night, they'll face off against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-3), a team that's finally beginning to meet expectations under the leadership of Head Coach Jim Harbaugh. With momentum on their side, this could be the year they make a legitimate run deep into the playoffs.

After starting the season with three consecutive losses, the Bengals have found some rhythm, winning three of their last five games and boasting a solid 3-2 record on the road. As they sit just one game out of the AFC Wild Card race, the Bengals are still very much in contention for a playoff spot.

The Chargers, on the other hand, have long been a team with playoff potential, but the arrival of Jim Harbaugh has sparked a noticeable transformation. With a strong 3-1 record at home, the Chargers are positioned well for a top spot in the AFC Wild Card race and have high hopes for the remainder of the season.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Cincinnati Bengals: Date and kick-off time

The Chargers will take on the Bengals in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Date Sunday, November 17 Kick-off Time 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT Venue SoFi Stadium Location Inglewood, California

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Cincinnati Bengals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Chargers vs Cincinnati Bengals

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 817 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 806 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Cincinnati Bengals team news & key players

Los Angeles Chargers team news

For the Los Angeles Chargers, Justin Herbert has been efficient, completing 66% of his passes for 1,889 yards, 11 touchdowns, and just one interception. Ladd McConkey and Joshua Palmer have been Herbert’s go-to targets, combining for 834 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. Quentin Johnston has added 20 receptions to the offense.

On the ground, the Chargers have averaged 117.9 yards per game, with J.K. Dobbins leading the backfield with 670 yards and 6 touchdowns. Defensively, Los Angeles has been tough, allowing only 13.1 points and 302.1 yards per game. Daiyan Henley has paced the defense with 82 tackles, while Tuli Tuipulotu has 5.5 sacks, and Elijah Molden has 3 interceptions, making an impact in the secondary.

Chargers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Rumph Linebacker Injured Reserve Foot M. Hankins Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed A. Samuel Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder E. Molden Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed B. Rice Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder T. McLellan Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Collins Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Williams Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring J. Colson Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle M. Davis Cornerback Out Knee D. Leonard Defensive Back Injured Reserve Hamstring S. Fehoko Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Elbow K. Mack Linebacker Questionable Groin

Cincinnati Bengals team news

The Cincinnati Bengals recently fell to the Baltimore Ravens, but bounced back with a win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Next up, they'll face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals have shown resilience on the road, having won three of their last four away games. Joe Burrow has been solid, completing 68.7% of his passes for 2,672 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. The dynamic duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Mike Gesicki has combined for 1,314 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, with Tee Higgins contributing 29 catches.

In the running game, the Bengals are averaging 89.7 yards per game, with Chase Brown leading the charge, racking up 521 yards and 5 touchdowns. On defense, Cincinnati has been giving up 26.2 points and 347.5 yards per game. Logan Wilson is the team's tackle leader with 96 stops, while Trey Hendrickson has been a dominant force with 11 sacks, and Akeem Davis-Gaither has snagged 1 interception.

Bengals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Evans Running Back Injured Reserve Leg M. Murphy Defensive End Questionable Ankle B. Hill Defensive Tackle Questionable Knee D. Smith Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee L. Robinson Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee C. Awuzie Cornerback Injured Reserve Groin N. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Kirkland Guard Injured Reserve Biceps T. Brown Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee T. Hendrickson Defensive End Questionable Neck D. Hill Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL Z. Moss Running Back Injured Reserve Neck O. Brown Offensive Tackle Questionable Knee C. Jones Wide Receiver Out Groin E. All Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Bachie Linebacker Out Hip

