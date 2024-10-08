How to watch today's Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cavaliers vs Bulls NBA game, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

The Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off in preseason action this Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Coming off a 39-win season, the Bulls enter their fifth season under coach Billy Donovan, though they've missed out on the playoffs in seven of their last nine seasons.

Meanwhile, Cleveland—who clinched 48 wins last year—begins a new chapter under Kenny Atkinson. With flashes of Finals potential last season, particularly in their playoff run against the Celtics, the Cavaliers appear close to achieving something significant.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls: Date and tip-off time

Cleveland Cavaliers will take on Chicago Bulls in a highly anticipated NBA game on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date Tuesday, October 8, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls live on:

National TV : NBA League Pass

: Local TV channel: CHSN, BSOH

CHSN, BSOH Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

It seems like the Cleveland Cavaliers have finally found their rhythm in the post-LeBron James era, managing to secure 44 or more wins in seven of the last ten seasons.

Cleveland's starting lineup, featuring Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, shows considerable promise, especially with the youthfulness in key positions. Bench players like Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro add further depth to an already well-rounded roster.

Integrating all of Kenny Atkinson's adjustments may be a gradual process, with the full effect likely not visible immediately. Jaylon Tyson has earned a lot of respect from his teammates, and now he has the opportunity to showcase why they hold him in such high regard.

Rookie Luke Travers might not be competing for significant rotation minutes like Tyson, but it would be encouraging to catch a glimpse of potential that hints at his game translating well in the NBA.

Chicago Bulls team news

The Chicago Bulls didn’t make any game-changing moves aside from bringing in Josh Giddey, which may not be enough to shift the franchise's current trajectory.

Zach LaVine remains with the Bulls, despite persistent trade speculation, while Lonzo Ball appears to be progressing health-wise, with a potential return that could provide a significant boost. Coby White has established himself as a solid starting guard, and Nikola Vucevic, now 34 years old, continues to deliver reliable double-doubles. Meanwhile, Ayo Dosunmu is coming off his most impressive season, which bodes well for the team.

Yet, for much of the past decade, the Bulls have hovered between mediocrity and underperformance, and this roster doesn’t seem likely to shift that narrative.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/02/24 Chicago Bulls 132-123 Cleveland Cavaliers NBA 15/02/24 Cleveland Cavaliers 108-105 Chicago Bulls NBA 16/01/24 Cleveland Cavaliers 109-91 Chicago Bulls NBA 24/12/23 Chicago Bulls 95-109 Cleveland Cavaliers NBA 14/07/23 Chicago Bulls 83-87 Cleveland Cavaliers LVSL

