The St. Louis Cardinals are set to meet the Tampa Bay Rays to start a thrilling three-game series on August 06, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT, at Cardinals' home ground.
St. Louis has a record of 57-56 overall and 29-26 in home games. The Cardinals' hitters have a .245 batting average, which is seventh best in the National League.
This season, Tampa Bay is 57–54, and on the road, they are 27–25. The Rays are 19-11 in games decided by one run, showing their ability to perform in close games.
This is the first time these two teams will confront each other this season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Rays on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: BSMW, BSSUN
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of St. Louis Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Rays
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
St. Louis Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time
The electrifying MLB series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Rays will start on August 06, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT, at Busch Stadium, in St. Louis, Missouri.
|Date
|August 06, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT
|Venue
|Busch Stadium
|Location
|St. Louis, Missouri
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
St. Louis Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Rays team news
St. Louis Cardinals team news
Masyn Winn has hit 18 doubles, five triples, and nine home runs, including 41 RBIs this season.
Paul Goldschmidt is nine for 37 with two home runs and a double in the previous ten games.
St. Louis Cardinals injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Michael Siani
|OF
|Oblique issue
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Lance Lynn
|RHP
|Knee injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Tampa Bay Rays team news
For the Rays, Yandy Diaz has collected 23 doubles, one triple, and 10 home runs, including 50 RBIs.
Christopher Morel is 2-for-13 including two home runs and two RBIs over the previous ten games.
Tampa Bay Rays injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Richie Palacios
|OF
|Right knee sprain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Ryan Pepiot
|RHP
|Knee injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 06, 2024
|Sonny Gray
|Jeffrey Springs
St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays head-to-head record
The Cardinals and Rays' upcoming game looks to be competitive based on their last five head-to-head meetings. The Cardinals possess a slight edge because they've won three of their previous five games. First, the Cardinals won 6-4 on August 10, 2023. Then, on August 11, 2023, they won 5-2. However, with a 4-2 win on August 9, 2023, the Rays showed that they could compete with the Cardinals. In the two games they competed in 2022, the Rays won both by a score of 11–3. On June 9, 2022, they also won by a score of 2-1. Based on this history, viewers can expect a close game where both sides will try to show they can win.
|Date
|Results
|Aug 11, 2023
|Cardinals 5-2 Rays
|Aug 10, 2023
|Cardinals 6-4 Rays
|Aug 09, 2023
|Rays 4-2 Cardinals
|Jun 09, 2022
|Rays 2-1 Cardinals
|Jun 09, 2022
|Rays 11-3 Cardinals