Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis CardinalsGetty Images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s St. Louis Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Rays, including how to watch and team news.

The St. Louis Cardinals are set to meet the Tampa Bay Rays to start a thrilling three-game series on August 06, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT, at Cardinals' home ground.

St. Louis has a record of 57-56 overall and 29-26 in home games. The Cardinals' hitters have a .245 batting average, which is seventh best in the National League.

This season, Tampa Bay is 57–54, and on the road, they are 27–25. The Rays are 19-11 in games decided by one run, showing their ability to perform in close games.

This is the first time these two teams will confront each other this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Rays on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: BSMW, BSSUN

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of St. Louis Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Rays

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time

The electrifying MLB series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Rays will start on August 06, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT, at Busch Stadium, in St. Louis, Missouri.

DateAugust 06, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT
VenueBusch Stadium
LocationSt. Louis, Missouri

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Rays team news

St. Louis Cardinals team news

Masyn Winn has hit 18 doubles, five triples, and nine home runs, including 41 RBIs this season.

Paul Goldschmidt is nine for 37 with two home runs and a double in the previous ten games.

St. Louis Cardinals injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Michael SianiOFOblique issueOut, 10-Day IL
Lance LynnRHPKnee injuryOut, 15-Day IL

Tampa Bay Rays team news

For the Rays, Yandy Diaz has collected 23 doubles, one triple, and 10 home runs, including 50 RBIs.

Christopher Morel is 2-for-13 including two home runs and two RBIs over the previous ten games.

Tampa Bay Rays injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Richie PalaciosOFRight knee sprainOut, 10-Day IL
Ryan PepiotRHPKnee injuryOut, 15-Day IL

St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 06, 2024Sonny GrayJeffrey Springs

St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays head-to-head record

The Cardinals and Rays' upcoming game looks to be competitive based on their last five head-to-head meetings. The Cardinals possess a slight edge because they've won three of their previous five games. First, the Cardinals won 6-4 on August 10, 2023. Then, on August 11, 2023, they won 5-2. However, with a 4-2 win on August 9, 2023, the Rays showed that they could compete with the Cardinals. In the two games they competed in 2022, the Rays won both by a score of 11–3. On June 9, 2022, they also won by a score of 2-1. Based on this history, viewers can expect a close game where both sides will try to show they can win.

DateResults
Aug 11, 2023Cardinals 5-2 Rays
Aug 10, 2023Cardinals 6-4 Rays
Aug 09, 2023Rays 4-2 Cardinals
Jun 09, 2022Rays 2-1 Cardinals
Jun 09, 2022Rays 11-3 Cardinals

