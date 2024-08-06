Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Rays, including how to watch and team news.

The St. Louis Cardinals are set to meet the Tampa Bay Rays to start a thrilling three-game series on August 06, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT, at Cardinals' home ground.

St. Louis has a record of 57-56 overall and 29-26 in home games. The Cardinals' hitters have a .245 batting average, which is seventh best in the National League.

This season, Tampa Bay is 57–54, and on the road, they are 27–25. The Rays are 19-11 in games decided by one run, showing their ability to perform in close games.

This is the first time these two teams will confront each other this season.

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Rays on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: BSMW, BSSUN

Streaming service: FuboTV

Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of St. Louis Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Rays

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time

The electrifying MLB series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Rays will start on August 06, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT, at Busch Stadium, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Date August 06, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT Venue Busch Stadium Location St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Rays team news

St. Louis Cardinals team news

Masyn Winn has hit 18 doubles, five triples, and nine home runs, including 41 RBIs this season.

Paul Goldschmidt is nine for 37 with two home runs and a double in the previous ten games.

St. Louis Cardinals injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Michael Siani OF Oblique issue Out, 10-Day IL Lance Lynn RHP Knee injury Out, 15-Day IL

Tampa Bay Rays team news

For the Rays, Yandy Diaz has collected 23 doubles, one triple, and 10 home runs, including 50 RBIs.

Christopher Morel is 2-for-13 including two home runs and two RBIs over the previous ten games.

Tampa Bay Rays injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Richie Palacios OF Right knee sprain Out, 10-Day IL Ryan Pepiot RHP Knee injury Out, 15-Day IL

St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 06, 2024 Sonny Gray Jeffrey Springs

St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays head-to-head record

The Cardinals and Rays' upcoming game looks to be competitive based on their last five head-to-head meetings. The Cardinals possess a slight edge because they've won three of their previous five games. First, the Cardinals won 6-4 on August 10, 2023. Then, on August 11, 2023, they won 5-2. However, with a 4-2 win on August 9, 2023, the Rays showed that they could compete with the Cardinals. In the two games they competed in 2022, the Rays won both by a score of 11–3. On June 9, 2022, they also won by a score of 2-1. Based on this history, viewers can expect a close game where both sides will try to show they can win.

Date Results Aug 11, 2023 Cardinals 5-2 Rays Aug 10, 2023 Cardinals 6-4 Rays Aug 09, 2023 Rays 4-2 Cardinals Jun 09, 2022 Rays 2-1 Cardinals Jun 09, 2022 Rays 11-3 Cardinals

