How to watch the MLB game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Ranger, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Rangers are set to face off to start a thrilling MLB series on July 29, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT at the Cardinals' home ground. The Texas Rangers are having the goal of snapping a three-game losing run.

The Cardinals have a 54-51 record overall and a 27-24 record at home. They have performed efficiently when scoring a minimum of two home runs, going 18-10 in those games.

The Rangers are ninth in the American League along with 111 home runs, an average of one per game. They have a 51-55 record overall and a 22-32 record on the road.

This is the first time this season that these two sides will battle each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Texas Rangers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Texas Rangers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.TV

Local TV channel: BSSW

Streaming service: ESPN+

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of St. Louis Cardinals vs Texas Rangers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The highly anticipated MLB game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Rangers will happen on July 29, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT, at Busch Stadium, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Date July 29, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT Venue Busch Stadium Location St. Louis, Missouri

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Texas Rangers team news

St. Louis Cardinals team news

Brendan Donovan has hit .263 and has twenty-two doubles, 1 triple, 9 home runs, and 48 RBI.

Alec Burleson has hit .279 in his last 10 games, going 12 for 43 utilizing a double and 2 home runs.

St. Louis Cardinals injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Nick Robertson RHP Elbow inflammation Out, 15-Day IL Riley O'Brien LHP Forearm flexor strain Out, 60-Day IL

Texas Rangers team news

With a slugging percentage of .476 and 19 home runs, Corey Seager is the Rangers' best hitter.

Josh Smith has hit 3 home runs and driven in nine runs in his last ten games.

Texas Rangers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Evan Carter OF Lumbar Out, 10-Day IL Cody Bradford RP Back Out, 60-Day IL

St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team July 29, 2024 Andre Pallante Nathan Eovaldi

St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers head-to-head record

There has been a mix of close wins and decisive wins in the Rangers and Cardinals' last five meetings. The Cardinals beat the Rangers 1-0 in their latest match, which happened on June 8, 2023. However, the Rangers had won two of the past three encounters, which includes a 6-4 victory on June 7, 2023, and a close 4-3 win on June 6, 2023. In their first two 2019 games against each other, the Cardinals won 8-2 the day before and the Rangers won 5-4 on May 20. Both teams have shown they can beat each other in the past, so the game is expected to be extremely close.

Date Results Jun 08, 2023 Cardinals 1-0 Rangers Jun 07, 2023 Rangers 6-4 Cardinals Jun 06, 2023 Rangers 4-3 Cardinals May 20, 2019 Rangers 5-4 Cardinals May 19, 2019 Cardinals 8-2 Rangers

More MLB news and coverage