This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Texas Rangers vs Chicago Cubs MLB gameGetty Images
Listen to live play-by-play for $1 on
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s St. Louis Cardinals vs Texas Rangers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Ranger, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Rangers are set to face off to start a thrilling MLB series on July 29, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT at the Cardinals' home ground. The Texas Rangers are having the goal of snapping a three-game losing run.

The Cardinals have a 54-51 record overall and a 27-24 record at home. They have performed efficiently when scoring a minimum of two home runs, going 18-10 in those games.

The Rangers are ninth in the American League along with 111 home runs, an average of one per game. They have a 51-55 record overall and a 22-32 record on the road.

This is the first time this season that these two sides will battle each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Texas Rangers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Texas Rangers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.TV

Local TV channel: BSSW

Streaming service: ESPN+

Watch Cardinals vs Rangers with an ESPN+ subscription from $10.99 a month
Sign up today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of St. Louis Cardinals vs Texas Rangers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

St. Louis Cardinals vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The highly anticipated MLB game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Rangers will happen on July 29, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT, at Busch Stadium, in St. Louis, Missouri.

DateJuly 29, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT
VenueBusch Stadium
LocationSt. Louis, Missouri

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

St. Louis Cardinals vs Texas Rangers team news

St. Louis Cardinals team news

Brendan Donovan has hit .263 and has twenty-two doubles, 1 triple, 9 home runs, and 48 RBI.

Alec Burleson has hit .279 in his last 10 games, going 12 for 43 utilizing a double and 2 home runs.

St. Louis Cardinals injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Nick RobertsonRHPElbow inflammationOut, 15-Day IL
Riley O'BrienLHPForearm flexor strainOut, 60-Day IL

Texas Rangers team news

With a slugging percentage of .476 and 19 home runs, Corey Seager is the Rangers' best hitter.

Josh Smith has hit 3 home runs and driven in nine runs in his last ten games.

Texas Rangers injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Evan CarterOFLumbarOut, 10-Day IL
Cody BradfordRPBackOut, 60-Day IL

St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
July 29, 2024Andre PallanteNathan Eovaldi

St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers head-to-head record

There has been a mix of close wins and decisive wins in the Rangers and Cardinals' last five meetings. The Cardinals beat the Rangers 1-0 in their latest match, which happened on June 8, 2023. However, the Rangers had won two of the past three encounters, which includes a 6-4 victory on June 7, 2023, and a close 4-3 win on June 6, 2023. In their first two 2019 games against each other, the Cardinals won 8-2 the day before and the Rangers won 5-4 on May 20. Both teams have shown they can beat each other in the past, so the game is expected to be extremely close.

DateResults
Jun 08, 2023Cardinals 1-0 Rangers
Jun 07, 2023Rangers 6-4 Cardinals
Jun 06, 2023Rangers 4-3 Cardinals
May 20, 2019Rangers 5-4 Cardinals
May 19, 2019Cardinals 8-2 Rangers

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement