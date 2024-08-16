This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis CardinalsGetty Images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today's St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

NL teams with plenty of history will write another chapter on Friday night. Game one of three between the Los Angeles Dodgers (71-51) and St. Louis Cardinals (60-61) open a three-game series in St. Louis.

Unlike their weekend rivals, the Dodgers did not have a break on Thursday. Instead, they squandered a late lead against the Brewers in Milwaukee, resulting in their second consecutive loss.

The Cardinals are also looking to regain their footing, having lost four games in a row. Their current position in the wild-card race mirrors their ongoing losing streak.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: Bally Sports Midwest and SportsNet Los Angeles

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a highly anticipated MLB game on Friday, August 16, 2024, at 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT, at Busch Stadium, in St. Louis, Missouri.

DateFriday, August 16, 2024
First-Pitch Time8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT
VenueBusch Stadium
LocationSt. Louis, Missouri

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers team news

St. Louis Cardinals team news & players to watch

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas (8-9, 5.30 ERA) will aim to bounce back after giving up a total of nine runs on 16 hits over just eight innings in his last two outings.

Alec Burleson paces the Cardinals in home runs (20) and runs batted in (68).

St. Louis Cardinals injury report

PlayerPositionInjury StatusInjury
S. MatzStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListBack
M. CarpenterDesignated hitter10-Day Injured ListBack
K. MiddletonRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListForearm
D. RomStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListBiceps
M. SianiCenter fielder10-Day Injured ListOblique

Los Angeles Dodgers team news & players to watch

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will grant Tyler Glasnow an extra day of rest, pushing his start to Saturday. Rookie left-hander Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 4.05 ERA) may take his place. Wrobleski had four starts in July during a previous call-up from the minors.

In his most recent two MLB starts, Wrobleski allowed only two runs on seven hits across 10 innings. He has a 5-4 record with a 3.57 ERA over 17 starts for Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 37 home runs, 86 RBIs, and a team-high .294 batting average. He ranks second in the majors for home runs and seventh for RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has contributed 29 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, and 63 walks while maintaining a .290 batting average.

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report

PlayerPositionInjury StatusInjury
C. BrogdonRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListFoot
M. MuncyThird baseman60-Day Injured ListOblique
D. MayStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow/Esophagus
R. BrasierRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListCalf
G. SheehanStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListForearm
C. TaylorLeft fielder10-Day Injured ListGroin
Y. YamamotoStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListTriceps

St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
08/16/24M. Mikolas (8-9)

D. Roberts

08/17/24A. Pallante (4-6)T. Glasnow (9-6)
08/18/24S. Gray (11-7)C. Kershaw (1-2)

St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers head-to-head record

DateMatchCompetition
04/01/24Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 St. Louis CardinalsMLB
03/31/24Los Angeles Dodgers 5-6 St. Louis CardinalsMLB
03/30/24Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 St. Louis CardinalsMLB
03/29/24Los Angeles Dodgers 7-1 St. Louis CardinalsMLB
05/21/23St. Louis Cardinals 10-5 Los Angeles DodgersMLB

More MLB news and coverage

