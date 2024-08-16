How to watch and listen to today's St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

NL teams with plenty of history will write another chapter on Friday night. Game one of three between the Los Angeles Dodgers (71-51) and St. Louis Cardinals (60-61) open a three-game series in St. Louis.
Unlike their weekend rivals, the Dodgers did not have a break on Thursday. Instead, they squandered a late lead against the Brewers in Milwaukee, resulting in their second consecutive loss.
The Cardinals are also looking to regain their footing, having lost four games in a row. Their current position in the wild-card race mirrors their ongoing losing streak.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: Bally Sports Midwest and SportsNet Los Angeles
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch Time
The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a highly anticipated MLB game on Friday, August 16, 2024, at 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT, at Busch Stadium, in St. Louis, Missouri.
|Date
|Friday, August 16, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT
|Venue
|Busch Stadium
|Location
|St. Louis, Missouri
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers team news
St. Louis Cardinals team news & players to watch
Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas (8-9, 5.30 ERA) will aim to bounce back after giving up a total of nine runs on 16 hits over just eight innings in his last two outings.
Alec Burleson paces the Cardinals in home runs (20) and runs batted in (68).
St. Louis Cardinals injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|Injury
|S. Matz
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Back
|M. Carpenter
|Designated hitter
|10-Day Injured List
|Back
|K. Middleton
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Forearm
|D. Rom
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Biceps
|M. Siani
|Center fielder
|10-Day Injured List
|Oblique
Los Angeles Dodgers team news & players to watch
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will grant Tyler Glasnow an extra day of rest, pushing his start to Saturday. Rookie left-hander Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 4.05 ERA) may take his place. Wrobleski had four starts in July during a previous call-up from the minors.
In his most recent two MLB starts, Wrobleski allowed only two runs on seven hits across 10 innings. He has a 5-4 record with a 3.57 ERA over 17 starts for Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 37 home runs, 86 RBIs, and a team-high .294 batting average. He ranks second in the majors for home runs and seventh for RBIs.
Freddie Freeman has contributed 29 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, and 63 walks while maintaining a .290 batting average.
Los Angeles Dodgers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|Injury
|C. Brogdon
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Foot
|M. Muncy
|Third baseman
|60-Day Injured List
|Oblique
|D. May
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow/Esophagus
|R. Brasier
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Calf
|G. Sheehan
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Forearm
|C. Taylor
|Left fielder
|10-Day Injured List
|Groin
|Y. Yamamoto
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Triceps
St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|08/16/24
|M. Mikolas (8-9)
D. Roberts
|08/17/24
|A. Pallante (4-6)
|T. Glasnow (9-6)
|08/18/24
|S. Gray (11-7)
|C. Kershaw (1-2)
St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|04/01/24
|Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 St. Louis Cardinals
|MLB
|03/31/24
|Los Angeles Dodgers 5-6 St. Louis Cardinals
|MLB
|03/30/24
|Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 St. Louis Cardinals
|MLB
|03/29/24
|Los Angeles Dodgers 7-1 St. Louis Cardinals
|MLB
|05/21/23
|St. Louis Cardinals 10-5 Los Angeles Dodgers
|MLB