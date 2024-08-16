How to watch and listen to today's St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

NL teams with plenty of history will write another chapter on Friday night. Game one of three between the Los Angeles Dodgers (71-51) and St. Louis Cardinals (60-61) open a three-game series in St. Louis.

Unlike their weekend rivals, the Dodgers did not have a break on Thursday. Instead, they squandered a late lead against the Brewers in Milwaukee, resulting in their second consecutive loss.

The Cardinals are also looking to regain their footing, having lost four games in a row. Their current position in the wild-card race mirrors their ongoing losing streak.

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: Bally Sports Midwest and SportsNet Los Angeles

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a highly anticipated MLB game on Friday, August 16, 2024, at 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT, at Busch Stadium, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Date Friday, August 16, 2024 First-Pitch Time 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT Venue Busch Stadium Location St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers team news

St. Louis Cardinals team news & players to watch

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas (8-9, 5.30 ERA) will aim to bounce back after giving up a total of nine runs on 16 hits over just eight innings in his last two outings.

Alec Burleson paces the Cardinals in home runs (20) and runs batted in (68).

St. Louis Cardinals injury report

Player Position Injury Status Injury S. Matz Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Back M. Carpenter Designated hitter 10-Day Injured List Back K. Middleton Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Forearm D. Rom Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Biceps M. Siani Center fielder 10-Day Injured List Oblique

Los Angeles Dodgers team news & players to watch

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will grant Tyler Glasnow an extra day of rest, pushing his start to Saturday. Rookie left-hander Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 4.05 ERA) may take his place. Wrobleski had four starts in July during a previous call-up from the minors.

In his most recent two MLB starts, Wrobleski allowed only two runs on seven hits across 10 innings. He has a 5-4 record with a 3.57 ERA over 17 starts for Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 37 home runs, 86 RBIs, and a team-high .294 batting average. He ranks second in the majors for home runs and seventh for RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has contributed 29 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, and 63 walks while maintaining a .290 batting average.

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report

Player Position Injury Status Injury C. Brogdon Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Foot M. Muncy Third baseman 60-Day Injured List Oblique D. May Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow/Esophagus R. Brasier Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Calf G. Sheehan Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Forearm C. Taylor Left fielder 10-Day Injured List Groin Y. Yamamoto Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Triceps

St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team 08/16/24 M. Mikolas (8-9) D. Roberts 08/17/24 A. Pallante (4-6) T. Glasnow (9-6) 08/18/24 S. Gray (11-7) C. Kershaw (1-2)

St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 04/01/24 Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 St. Louis Cardinals MLB 03/31/24 Los Angeles Dodgers 5-6 St. Louis Cardinals MLB 03/30/24 Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 St. Louis Cardinals MLB 03/29/24 Los Angeles Dodgers 7-1 St. Louis Cardinals MLB 05/21/23 St. Louis Cardinals 10-5 Los Angeles Dodgers MLB

