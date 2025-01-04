Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 18: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Cardinals versus 49ers NFL Week 18 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

In a clash of two NFC West teams left watching the playoffs from home, the San Francisco 49ers (6-10) take on the Arizona Cardinals (7-9) at State Farm Stadium.

This divisional matchup features a pair of underwhelming seasons. The 49ers, pegged as preseason Super Bowl contenders, limp into the final week with just six wins to their name, a shadow of their lofty expectations.

Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers: Date and kick-off time

The Cardinals will take on the 49ers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, January 5, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Date Sunday, January 5 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue State Farm Stadium Location Glendale, Arizona

How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst) and Jen Hale (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 18 game

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 800 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 827 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers team news & key players

Arizona Cardinals team news

The Cardinals started the season strong but have stumbled, losing five of their last six games. Their offense, however, has been a bright spot, ranking 11th in total yards per game (369.8) and excelling on the ground with a seventh-ranked rushing attack, averaging 143.8 yards per game.

Quarterback Kyler Murray has rebounded impressively, passing for 3,609 yards and adding 550 rushing yards over 16 games. James Conner has been the backbone of the ground game, rushing for 1,094 yards and providing consistency in the backfield.

Rookie tight end Trey McBride has emerged as a standout performer, leading the team with 1,081 receiving yards, while first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. has shown glimpses of his potential with 822 yards and seven touchdowns.

On defense, the Cardinals have been average, ranking 18th in total yards allowed per game (336.7). Budda Baker has been a standout, leading the team with 155 tackles, while the pass rush has been a weakness, with Dante Stills pacing the unit with just 4.5 sacks.

Cardinals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. O'Donnell Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Ojulari Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL E. Demercado Running Back Injured Reserve Back J. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed C. Moore Wide Receiver Questionable Knee - ACL E. Jones Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle P. Elflein Center Questionable Calf J. Ledbetter Defensive End Questionable Knee H. Howerton Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed J. Blount Safety Injured Reserve Ribs A. Hamilton Cornerback Injured Reserve Quadriceps J. Luketa Linebacker Injured Reserve Thigh J. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee X. Thomas Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Jones Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps J. Barton Offensive Lineman Questionable Ankle D. Gardeck Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Prater Kicker Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus W. Hernandez Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee B. Nichols Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed S. Murphy-Bunting Cornerback Questionable Toe M. Wilson Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring T. Benson Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle J. Conner Running Back Injured Reserve Knee G. Swaim Tight End Injured Reserve Concussion B. Gillikin Punter Injured Reserve Foot M. Wilson Linebacker Questionable Ankle P. Johnson Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee B. Whiteheart Tight End Questionable Knee

San Francisco 49ers team news

The 49ers are reeling after a hard-fought Monday Night Football loss to the Detroit Lions, marking their sixth defeat in the last seven games. This season has been a letdown for San Francisco, whose 6-10 record falls far short of their preseason aspirations. Despite their struggles, the offense has shown flashes of potential, ranking seventh in total yards per game (382.7) and sixth in passing yards (256.1 PYPG).

Quarterback Brock Purdy has thrown for 3,864 yards and 20 touchdowns but has been hampered by inconsistency and 12 interceptions. The ground game, spearheaded by Jordan Mason with 789 rushing yards, sits 11th in the league, averaging 126.6 yards per game. On the receiving end, George Kittle has been a beacon of reliability with 1,079 receiving yards, while Jauan Jennings has emerged as a pleasant surprise, posting a career-best 923 yards.

Defensively, the 49ers have underachieved, though Nick Bosa has provided a silver lining with nine sacks in 13 appearances. Fred Warner has been a steady presence, leading the team with 123 tackles and two interceptions.

49ers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury J. Moore Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Verrett Cornerback Questionable Shoulder D. Jackson Defensive Lineman Physically Unable to Perform Knee P. Elflein Center Questionable Calf D. Greenlaw Linebacker Injured Reserve Calf S. Burford Offensive Lineman Out Calf J. Feliciano Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee E. Mitchell Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring T. Williams Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle C. McCaffrey Running Back Injured Reserve Knee - PCL A. Bryant Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed A. Banks Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL B. Bartch Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle J. Mason Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle W. Snead Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Hawkins Safety Questionable Undisclosed K. Hall Cornerback Out Hamstring C. Luciano Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Luter Cornerback Injured Reserve Pelvis D. Samuel Wide Receiver Out Ribs G. Kittle Tight End Questionable Ankle J. Hargrave Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps B. Purdy Quarterback Out Elbow C. Robinson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Givens Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral D. Flannigan-Fowles Linebacker Doubtful Calf I. Yiadom Cornerback Questionable Pelvis J. Brown Safety Questionable Ankle B. Aiyuk Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL + MCL G. Odum Safety Injured Reserve Knee D. Lenoir Defensive Back Out Shoulder M. Wishnowsky Punter Injured Reserve Back M. Pline Tight End Out Undisclosed R. Beal Defensive Lineman Out Ankle C. McKivitz Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee T. Jackson Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed

