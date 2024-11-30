Everything you need to know about the NCAAF matchup between the BYU Cougars and the Houston Cougars, including how to watch and team news.

The No. 19 BYU Cougars (9-2) will host the No. 17 Houston Cougars (4-7) for a Big 12 game on November 30, 2024, at 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT.

BYU has a big advantage over Houston in terms of statistics. They average 30.8 points for each game as compared to 13.6 for Houston.

The difference in overall production is huge: BYU averages 404.3 yards per game, while Houston only manages 309.0 yards per game.

Turnover margins show how far apart the teams really are: BYU gets only 1.4 turnovers per game, while Houston has a hard time with 2.1.

BYU Cougars vs Houston Cougars NCAAF game

BYU Cougars vs Houston Cougars: Date and kick-off time

The No. 19 BYU Cougars and the No. 17 Houston Cougars will face off against each other in a thrilling NCAAF game on November 30, 2024, at 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT, at LaVell Edwards Stadium (LES), in Provo, Utah.

Date November 30, 2024 kick-off Time 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT Venue LaVell Edwards Stadium (LES) Location Provo, Utah

How to watch BYU Cougars vs Houston Cougars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

BYU Cougars vs Houston Cougars team news

BYU Cougars team news

Jake Retzlaff has thrown for 2,580 yards, completed 58.5% of his passes, scored 20 touchdowns, and thrown 10 interceptions. He has also run for 332 yards and scored 4 rush touchdowns.

LJ Martin, a running back, has rushed for 543 yards, which is an amazing 5.5 yards per carry, scored 5 touchdowns, and helped with the passing game by catching passes for 56 yards and scoring two receiving touchdowns.

Wide receiver Chase Roberts has caught 47 passes for 718 yards, which is an average of 65.3 yards per game, and has scored 4 touchdowns.

Houston Cougars team news

Zeon Chriss has been 668 yards, scored 4 touchdowns, and thrown 7 interceptions. He has also run for 369 yards, scored 2 rushing touchdowns, and averaged 33.5 yards per game.

Donovan Smith has thrown for 867 yards, completed 65.4% of his passes, scored 4 touchdowns, and thrown 8 interceptions. He has also run for 159 yards and scored 3 rushing touchdowns.

Re'Shaun Sanford II is an excellent running back, gaining 413 yards on the ground at a rate of 5 yards per carry and scoring one touchdown. He has also caught 17 passes for 153 yards.

