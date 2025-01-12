Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders NFL Wild Card Round game: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Washington Commanders (12-5) are set to hit the road to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7) in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Both squads enter Super Wild Card Weekend riding high on momentum.
Washington comes in with the league's longest active winning streak after securing five straight victories, while Tampa Bay, appearing in the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, clinched its fourth straight NFC South title by winning six of its final seven games.
The Commanders last faced Tampa Bay in the postseason back in 2020, suffering a 31-23 defeat in the Wild Card Round. However, with Dan Quinn now at the helm, guiding Washington to its best season since 1991, the team is eager to flip the script.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders: Date and kick-off time
The Buccaneers will take on the Commanders in a highly anticipated NFL Wild Card Round game on Sunday, January 12 at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
|Date
|Sunday, January 12, 2025
|kick-off Time
|8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Raymond James Stadium
|Location
|Tampa, Florida
How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders NFL Wild Card Round game on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NBC
- Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) will serve as the crew in the booth. Melissa Stark will be on the sidelines.
Streaming service: Peacock, Fubo TV
If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.
After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.
In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.
Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders team news & key players
Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news
Baker Mayfield has enjoyed the finest season of his career in his second year with Tampa Bay. Mayfield set personal bests in passing yards (4,500), touchdowns (41), completion rate (71.4%), and rushing yards (378).
Running back Bucky Irving has amassed 1,122 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns, while Rachaad White chipped in with 613 rushing yards. Mike Evans continues to shine, leading the Buccaneers with 74 receptions for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns. Tight end Cade Otton contributed 600 yards and 4 touchdowns, while Jalen McMillan added 461 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns. Several other Buccaneers receivers also exceeded 300 yards on the season.
Defensively, Lavonte David leads Tampa Bay with 122 total tackles and 5.5 sacks. Vita Vea recorded 7 sacks, and Calijah Kancey paced the team with 7.5 sacks. Collectively, the Buccaneers’ defense has tallied 46 sacks and 7 interceptions this season, making them a formidable unit to contend with.
Buccaneers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|S. Opeta
|Guard
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|S. Dennis
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|C. Edmonds
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|S. Dzansi
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|Z. Annexstad
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|S. Shepard
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Foot
|B. Hall
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|E. Banks
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|C. Izien
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Pectoral
|S. Peterson
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|L. Uguak
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|L. Hall
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Groin
|J. Dean
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Knee
|W. Gholston
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Knee
|C. Godwin
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|T. Wirfs
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Quadriceps
|M. Watts
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|C. Thompson
|Wide Receiver
|Out
|Shoulder
|D. Grzesiak
|Linebacker
|Out
|Undisclosed
|D. Jones
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|M. Edwards
|Safety
|Questionable
|Quadriceps
|T. Hill
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
Washington Commanders team news
Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has delivered a sensational debut season after being selected second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Daniels leads all rookies in passer rating (100.1) and completion percentage (69.0%). Among all quarterbacks, he ranks second in rushing yards (891) and stands as the only signal-caller to lead his team in rushing this season.
The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner has been a beacon of composure in clutch moments, throwing 12 fourth-quarter and overtime touchdown passes—a rookie record. Now, Daniels looks to steer the Commanders to their first postseason victory in two decades.
Brian Robinson Jr. has contributed 799 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns, while star receiver Terry McLaurin has tallied 82 catches for 1,096 yards and 13 scores. Tight end Zach Ertz added 654 receiving yards, with Noah Brown (453 yards) and Olamide Zaccheaus (506 yards) providing depth in the passing game.
Commanders injury report
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|T. Burgess
|Safety
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|K. Jones
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Stallworth
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|B. Bauer
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Leg
|D. Bada
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Achilles
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|A. Akingbulu
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|N. Pollard
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|N. Brown
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Torso
|J. Crowder
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Groin
|T. Owens
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|J. Smith-Williams
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Lower Leg
|C. Yankoff
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|F. Luvu
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|T. Biadasz
|Center
|Questionable
|Ankle
|C. Lucas
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Groin
|A. Seibert
|Kicker
|Injured Reserve
|Groin
|K. Allen
|Running Back
|Out
|Ankle
|J. Bates
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|H. Ndubuisi
|Defensive Tackle
|Out
|Undisclosed