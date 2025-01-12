Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders NFL Wild Card Round game: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Buccaneers versus Commanders NFL Wild Card Round game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Washington Commanders (12-5) are set to hit the road to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7) in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Both squads enter Super Wild Card Weekend riding high on momentum.

Washington comes in with the league's longest active winning streak after securing five straight victories, while Tampa Bay, appearing in the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, clinched its fourth straight NFC South title by winning six of its final seven games.

The Commanders last faced Tampa Bay in the postseason back in 2020, suffering a 31-23 defeat in the Wild Card Round. However, with Dan Quinn now at the helm, guiding Washington to its best season since 1991, the team is eager to flip the script.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders: Date and kick-off time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders: Date and kick-off time

The Buccaneers will take on the Commanders in a highly anticipated NFL Wild Card Round game on Sunday, January 12 at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Date Sunday, January 12, 2025 kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Raymond James Stadium Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders NFL Wild Card Round game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) will serve as the crew in the booth. Melissa Stark will be on the sidelines.

Streaming service: Peacock, Fubo TV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders team news & key players

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

Baker Mayfield has enjoyed the finest season of his career in his second year with Tampa Bay. Mayfield set personal bests in passing yards (4,500), touchdowns (41), completion rate (71.4%), and rushing yards (378).

Running back Bucky Irving has amassed 1,122 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns, while Rachaad White chipped in with 613 rushing yards. Mike Evans continues to shine, leading the Buccaneers with 74 receptions for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns. Tight end Cade Otton contributed 600 yards and 4 touchdowns, while Jalen McMillan added 461 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns. Several other Buccaneers receivers also exceeded 300 yards on the season.

Defensively, Lavonte David leads Tampa Bay with 122 total tackles and 5.5 sacks. Vita Vea recorded 7 sacks, and Calijah Kancey paced the team with 7.5 sacks. Collectively, the Buccaneers’ defense has tallied 46 sacks and 7 interceptions this season, making them a formidable unit to contend with.

Buccaneers injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury S. Opeta Guard Injured Reserve Knee - ACL S. Dennis Linebacker Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Edmonds Running Back Injured Reserve Knee S. Dzansi Tackle Injured Reserve Knee Z. Annexstad Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed S. Shepard Wide Receiver Questionable Foot B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle E. Banks Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed C. Izien Safety Injured Reserve Pectoral S. Peterson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed L. Uguak Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed L. Hall Defensive Lineman Questionable Groin J. Dean Cornerback Questionable Knee W. Gholston Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee C. Godwin Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle T. Wirfs Tackle Questionable Quadriceps M. Watts Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee C. Thompson Wide Receiver Out Shoulder D. Grzesiak Linebacker Out Undisclosed D. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Edwards Safety Questionable Quadriceps T. Hill Cornerback Injured Reserve Foot

Washington Commanders team news

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has delivered a sensational debut season after being selected second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Daniels leads all rookies in passer rating (100.1) and completion percentage (69.0%). Among all quarterbacks, he ranks second in rushing yards (891) and stands as the only signal-caller to lead his team in rushing this season.

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner has been a beacon of composure in clutch moments, throwing 12 fourth-quarter and overtime touchdown passes—a rookie record. Now, Daniels looks to steer the Commanders to their first postseason victory in two decades.

Brian Robinson Jr. has contributed 799 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns, while star receiver Terry McLaurin has tallied 82 catches for 1,096 yards and 13 scores. Tight end Zach Ertz added 654 receiving yards, with Noah Brown (453 yards) and Olamide Zaccheaus (506 yards) providing depth in the passing game.

Commanders injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Burgess Safety Questionable Hamstring K. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Stallworth Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed B. Bauer Linebacker Questionable Leg D. Bada Defensive Tackle Questionable Achilles B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed A. Akingbulu Tackle Questionable Undisclosed N. Pollard Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed N. Brown Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Torso J. Crowder Wide Receiver Questionable Groin T. Owens Safety Injured Reserve Ankle J. Smith-Williams Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg C. Yankoff Tight End Injured Reserve Hamstring F. Luvu Linebacker Questionable Shoulder T. Biadasz Center Questionable Ankle C. Lucas Tackle Questionable Groin A. Seibert Kicker Injured Reserve Groin K. Allen Running Back Out Ankle J. Bates Tight End Questionable Shoulder H. Ndubuisi Defensive Tackle Out Undisclosed

