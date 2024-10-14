How to watch today's Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers, including how to watch and team news.

Fresh off the back of a 2-1 overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings, the Boston Bruins (2-1) host the Florida Panthers (1-2) at TD Garden on Monday.

The Bruins are aiming for a third consecutive win after claiming victory in their last two outings. Two games back, the Bruins defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-4, and most recently, they edged past the Los Angeles Kings 2-1.

The Florida Panthers started their season with a solid 6-4 win over the Bruins. However, their momentum has stalled, with back-to-back losses in their recent games. They fell 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators and 5-2 against the Buffalo Sabres.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Monday, October 14, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Monday, October 14, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SCRIPPS, NESN

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live commentary of Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers team news

Boston Bruins team news & key players

Their latest win over the Kings came in overtime, with goals from Elias Lindholm and David Pastrnak. Jeremy Swayman put on a strong performance in goal, blocking 33 of the 34 shots that came his way.

While the Bruins’ defense had been shaky in the first two games, they showed much-needed improvement against the Kings, finally tightening up at the back.

Florida Panthers team news & key players

Spencer Knight struggled in goal during the last game, managing to save only 22 of the 26 shots he faced.

On offense, Sam Bennett was a standout in the Panthers' recent game, finding the net for a lone goal. For the Panthers to bounce back, they’ll need to tighten up their defense, which has been lackluster over the past two games.

Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 09/10/24 Florida Panthers 6-4 Boston Bruins NHL 18/05/24 Boston Bruins 1-2 Florida Panthers NHL 15/05/24 Florida Panthers 1-2 Boston Bruins NHL 13/05/24 Boston Bruins 2-3 Florida Panthers NHL 11/05/24 Boston Bruins 2-6 Florida Panthers NHL

More NHL news and coverage