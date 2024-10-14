How to watch today's Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Fresh off the back of a 2-1 overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings, the Boston Bruins (2-1) host the Florida Panthers (1-2) at TD Garden on Monday.
The Bruins are aiming for a third consecutive win after claiming victory in their last two outings. Two games back, the Bruins defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-4, and most recently, they edged past the Los Angeles Kings 2-1.
The Florida Panthers started their season with a solid 6-4 win over the Bruins. However, their momentum has stalled, with back-to-back losses in their recent games. They fell 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators and 5-2 against the Buffalo Sabres.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers NHL game, plus plenty more.
Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time
The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Monday, October 14, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.
|Date
|Monday, October 14, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|TD Garden
|Location
|Boston, Massachusetts
How to watch Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online
Local TV Channel: SCRIPPS, NESN
Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live commentary of Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers team news
Boston Bruins team news & key players
Their latest win over the Kings came in overtime, with goals from Elias Lindholm and David Pastrnak. Jeremy Swayman put on a strong performance in goal, blocking 33 of the 34 shots that came his way.
While the Bruins’ defense had been shaky in the first two games, they showed much-needed improvement against the Kings, finally tightening up at the back.
Florida Panthers team news & key players
Spencer Knight struggled in goal during the last game, managing to save only 22 of the 26 shots he faced.
On offense, Sam Bennett was a standout in the Panthers' recent game, finding the net for a lone goal. For the Panthers to bounce back, they’ll need to tighten up their defense, which has been lackluster over the past two games.
Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|09/10/24
|Florida Panthers 6-4 Boston Bruins
|NHL
|18/05/24
|Boston Bruins 1-2 Florida Panthers
|NHL
|15/05/24
|Florida Panthers 1-2 Boston Bruins
|NHL
|13/05/24
|Boston Bruins 2-3 Florida Panthers
|NHL
|11/05/24
|Boston Bruins 2-6 Florida Panthers
|NHL