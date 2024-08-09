How to watch the MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds are set to face off in a high-voltage MLB clash on August 09, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT at Brewers' home turf.

The Brewers have a strong offense. They score 4.80 runs per game, which is 9th in the league, and their hitting average of .257 is 4th overall.

Conversely, the Reds have trouble scoring (4.45 runs per game, 14th) and hitting (.230 batting average, 27th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time

The Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Cincinnati Reds in an epic MLB battle on August 09, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT, at American Family Field, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date August 09, 2024 First-Pitch Time 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT Venue American Family Field Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds team news

Milwaukee Brewers team news

Willy Adames has hit 19 home runs, driven in 75 runs, and hit .252 overall.

William Contreras has a .283 batting average, a .356 on-base percentage, and a .443 slugging percentage, indicating that he consistently drives in runs for the team.

Milwaukee Brewers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Christian Yelich OF Low back inflammation Out, 10-Day IL Trevor Megill RHP Back injury Out, 15-Day IL

Cincinnati Reds team news

Elly De La Cruz has hit 20 home runs, driven in 50 RBIs, and had an adequate batting average of .268.

Spencer Steer has a poorer batting average (.226), but he has made a big difference for the team by hitting 15 home runs and driving in 66 runs.

Cincinnati Reds injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Austin Wynns C Teres injury Out, 10-Day IL Brent Suter LHP Partial tear in left teres major muscle Out, 15-Day IL

Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 09, 2024 Aaron Civale Carson Spiers

Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds head-to-head record

Following their five previous meetings, the Milwaukee Brewers have slightly beaten the Cincinnati Reds, succeeding in four of the five games. After two wins, the Brewers proved that they can consistently score. On April 10, they beat the Reds 9–5, and on April 11, they beat the Reds by 7–2. On June 15, the Reds barely beat the Brewers 6–5, but in general, the Brewers have been in charge, winning the last two games 5–4 and 3–1 on June 16. Based on this history, the Brewers may go into the game with comfort and a mental edge. They will probably keep up their strong offensive play, while the Reds will have to take advantage of any chances they get and tighten up their defense to fight.

Date Results Jun 16, 2024 Brewers 5-4 Reds Jun 16, 2024 Brewers 3-1 Reds Jun 15, 2024 Reds 6-5 Brewers Apr 11, 2024 Brewers 7-2 Reds Apr 10, 2024 Brewers 9-5 Reds

