The Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Mets are getting ready for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series on October 01, 2024, at 5:32 pm ET /2:32 pm PT.

These teams have been battling each other a lot, as they just finished a game in Milwaukee on Sunday. The Mets then went to Atlanta for a very important makeup game on Monday that decided the last two playoff spots in the National League. By separating the doubleheader, the Braves, and Mets both made it to the playoffs, whereas the Arizona Diamondbacks were out of the running.

The Mets have shown amazing toughness by going back to Milwaukee for this unintentional playoff matchup. Even though they had a rough start to the season (22–33 at the end of May), they finished 75–87 and rallied under new boss Carlos Mendoza to win the last wild card spot in the National League. Meanwhile, the Brewers shocked many by winning their 2nd straight NL Central title.

In terms of offense, both teams are about even. The Mets are seventh in MLB with 4.74 runs scored per game, while the Brewers are sixth with 4.80. Their batting numbers are also pretty close: the Mets hit .246 (12th) and Milwaukee hit .248 (8th).

Milwaukee Brewers vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the New York Mets in the thrilling NL Wild Card Series, Game 1 on October 01, 2024, at 5:32 pm ET /2:32 pm PT, at American Family Field, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date October 01, 2024 First-Pitch Time 5:32 pm ET /2:32 pm PT Venue American Family Field Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Brewers vs New York Mets team news

Milwaukee Brewers team news

Willy Adames has served as an important power hitter, hitting 32 home runs, batting .251, and driving in 112 runs.

William Contreras has additionally made a big difference with his .281 batting average, and .365 on-base percentage, with .466 slugging percentage.

Tobias Myers has proved to be a reliable pitcher, with a 3.00 earned run average and a 9-6 win-loss record he has been good on the field.

Milwaukee Brewers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Sal Frelick RF Leg injury Day-to-Day Bryse Wilson RHP Right oblique strain Out, 15-Day IL

New York Mets team news

Pete Alonso has contributed a lot of power to his team by hitting 34 home runs, batting .240, and driving in 88 RBIs.

Francisco Lindor has also been great. He has a .273 batting average, and a .344 on-base percentage, with a.500 slugging percentage.

At the mound, José Buttó is reliable, with a 2.55 earned run average and a 7-3 record that includes wins and losses.

New York Mets injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Jeff McNeil INF Wrist injury Out, 10-Day IL Paul Blackburn RHP Right hand contusion Out, 15-Day IL

Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets projected starting pitchers

Date Milwaukee Brewers New York Mets October 01, 2024 Freddy Peralta Luis Severino

Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets head-to-head record

The last five times these two teams faced each other, the Mets and Brewers, the game could be very close. The Brewers have won four of the last five games, including a close one (7–6). Their wins of 6-0, 8–4, along with 4-1 show how strong their offense is. The Mets, on the other hand, showed they were capable of shutting down Milwaukee's lineup by beating them 5-0 in their latest outing. Because of how back-and-forth their games have been, this one is likely to be a close one where pitching as well as clutch hitting will be very important. Both teams have proven they can win on different days.

Date Results Sep 30, 2024 Mets 5-0 Brewers Sep 29, 2024 Brewers 6-0 Mets Sep 28, 2024 Brewers 8-4 Mets Mar 31, 2024 Brewers 4-1 Mets Mar 30, 2024 Brewers 7-6 Mets

