The Milwaukee Brewers are set to host the Cleveland Guardians to begin a high-voltage MLB clash on August 16, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT.

The Brewers are in first place in the NL Central with a strong 68–52 record overall and a good 34–24 record at home. With an on-base percentage (OBP) of. 332, they are third in the league in terms of how often they get on base. This goes along with their good slugging percentage (.404), which ranks 13th.

The Guardians, who are currently in first place in the AL Central and have a 72-49 record along with a 34-29 record on the road, have a lower OBP of .310, which ranks them 17th, and a slugging percentage that is very close to that of .400, which ranks them 16th.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Cleveland Guardians on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSWI, BSGL

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Milwaukee Brewers vs Cleveland Guardians

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time

The Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Cleveland Guardians in a thrilling MLB action on August 16, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT, at American Family Field, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date August 16, 2024 First-Pitch Time 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT Venue American Family Field Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Streaming the game with a VPN

Milwaukee Brewers vs Cleveland Guardians team news

Milwaukee Brewers team news

Willy Adames' 21 home runs, .251 batting average with 80 RBIs have lifted the Brewers' offense.

William Contreras' .283 batting average, .355 on-base percentage, and .458 slugging percentage make him a viable lineup player.

Milwaukee Brewers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Blake Perkins OF Calf strain Out, 10-Day IL Christian Yelich OF Low back inflammation Out, 10-Day IL

Cleveland Guardians team news

José Ramírez, a major offensive leader for the Guardians, has excelled with 31 home runs, a .281 batting average, with 98 RBIs.

Steven Kwan's .325 batting average, and a .383 on-base percentage, with a .480 slugging percentage maintain lineup stability and efficiency.

Cleveland Guardians injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Carlos Carrasco RHP Hip strain Out, 15-Day IL Sam Hentges LHP Undisclosed issue Out, 15-Day IL

Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Guardians projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 16, 2024 Aaron Civale Gavin Williams

Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record

The Cleveland Guardians and the Milwaukee Brewers have battled each other five times so far, and the Brewers have won four of those five games. The Brewers won some of these games easily, like an 11-1 victory in 2021 and a 7-1 victory in June 2023. This shows that they can control the game whenever their offense works properly. One of the games in June 2023, however, was close, but the Guardians won 4–2. This shows that they can fight when their pitching along defense are strong. Based on this past, the Brewers may continue to win this game, especially if their offense is hitting it out of the park. However, the Guardians may maintain it close if they can stop the Brewers' power hitters.

Date Results Jun 25, 2023 Brewers 5-4 Guardians Jun 25, 2023 Guardians 4-2 Brewers Jun 24, 2023 Brewers 7-1 Guardians Sep 12, 2021 Brewers 11-1 Guardians Sep 12, 2021 Brewers 3-0 Guardians

