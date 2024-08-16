The Milwaukee Brewers are set to host the Cleveland Guardians to begin a high-voltage MLB clash on August 16, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT.
The Brewers are in first place in the NL Central with a strong 68–52 record overall and a good 34–24 record at home. With an on-base percentage (OBP) of. 332, they are third in the league in terms of how often they get on base. This goes along with their good slugging percentage (.404), which ranks 13th.
The Guardians, who are currently in first place in the AL Central and have a 72-49 record along with a 34-29 record on the road, have a lower OBP of .310, which ranks them 17th, and a slugging percentage that is very close to that of .400, which ranks them 16th.
How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Cleveland Guardians on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: BSWI, BSGL
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Milwaukee Brewers vs Cleveland Guardians
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Milwaukee Brewers vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time
The Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Cleveland Guardians in a thrilling MLB action on August 16, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT, at American Family Field, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
|Date
|August 16, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT
|Venue
|American Family Field
|Location
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Milwaukee Brewers vs Cleveland Guardians team news
Milwaukee Brewers team news
Willy Adames' 21 home runs, .251 batting average with 80 RBIs have lifted the Brewers' offense.
William Contreras' .283 batting average, .355 on-base percentage, and .458 slugging percentage make him a viable lineup player.
Milwaukee Brewers injury report
|
Player
|
Position
|
Injury
|
Injury Status
|Blake Perkins
|OF
|Calf strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Christian Yelich
|OF
|Low back inflammation
|Out, 10-Day IL
Cleveland Guardians team news
José Ramírez, a major offensive leader for the Guardians, has excelled with 31 home runs, a .281 batting average, with 98 RBIs.
Steven Kwan's .325 batting average, and a .383 on-base percentage, with a .480 slugging percentage maintain lineup stability and efficiency.
Cleveland Guardians injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Carlos Carrasco
|RHP
|Hip strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Sam Hentges
|LHP
|Undisclosed issue
|Out, 15-Day IL
Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Guardians projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 16, 2024
|Aaron Civale
|Gavin Williams
Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record
The Cleveland Guardians and the Milwaukee Brewers have battled each other five times so far, and the Brewers have won four of those five games. The Brewers won some of these games easily, like an 11-1 victory in 2021 and a 7-1 victory in June 2023. This shows that they can control the game whenever their offense works properly. One of the games in June 2023, however, was close, but the Guardians won 4–2. This shows that they can fight when their pitching along defense are strong. Based on this past, the Brewers may continue to win this game, especially if their offense is hitting it out of the park. However, the Guardians may maintain it close if they can stop the Brewers' power hitters.
|Date
|Results
|Jun 25, 2023
|Brewers 5-4 Guardians
|Jun 25, 2023
|Guardians 4-2 Brewers
|Jun 24, 2023
|Brewers 7-1 Guardians
|Sep 12, 2021
|Brewers 11-1 Guardians
|Sep 12, 2021
|Brewers 3-0 Guardians