The Milwaukee Brewers are ready to take on the San Francisco Giants in a highly anticipated MLB battle on August 27, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT.
The Brewers are currently in first place in the NL Central with a strong overall record of 75-55 in addition to a strong home record of 38-24. They also have a very strong offense, averaging 4.82 runs for each game and hitting .253, which ranks them ninth and seventh in those categories, respectively.
The Giants, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the NL West with a disappointing 28-38 record on the road and an overall record of 66-66. Their offense has not been as strong. They are averaging 4.30 runs for each game and a .242 batting average, which are both 15th as well as 16th in the league.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: BSWI, NSBA
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants will face off against each other in an electrifying MLB game on August 27, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT, at American Family Field, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
|Date
|August 27, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT
|Venue
|American Family Field
|Location
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants team news
Milwaukee Brewers team news
This season, William Contreras has a hitting average of .283 with 17 home runs along with 141 hits.
With a .251 batting average as well as 86 RBIs, Willy Adames has made a big contribution.
Tobias Myers has a good 2.87 earned run average (ERA) and a 6–5 record as a pitcher for the Brewers.
Milwaukee Brewers injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Christian Yelich
|OF
|Low back inflammation
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Hoby Milner
|LHP
|Shoulder injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
San Francisco Giants team news
Matt Chapman has a hitting average of .242 with 20 home runs along with 117 hits.
Heliot Ramos has the best average (.284) and most RBIs (64), making a big difference in the Giants' offense.
Ryan Walker is great as a pitcher, with an 8-3 record and a 1.98 earned run average that shows how effective and reliable he is in the team.
San Francisco Giants injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Robbie Ray
|SP
|Undisclosed injury
|Day-to-Day
|Patrick Bailey
|C
|Oblique strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 27, 2024
|Tobias Myers
|Logan Webb
Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants head-to-head record
Recent head-to-head history between the Brewers and the Giants points to a close game between the two teams. The Giants have won three of the last five games between the Brewers and the Giants. The Giants won a dominant 15-1 game on May 27, 2023, along with a close 5-0 game on May 26, 2023. But the Brewers have also shown how strong they are by beating the Giants 7-3 on May 8, 2023, and again 7-5 on May 28, 2023. This shows that the Brewers have been able to come back and win important games while the Giants enjoyed some success. The Brewers may have the upper hand because they are in a good spot right now and compete at home, but the Giants' recent performance suggests they could still be a tough opponent.
|Date
|Results
|May 28, 2023
|Brewers 7-5 Giants
|May 28, 2023
|Giants 3-1 Brewers
|May 27, 2023
|Giants 15-1 Brewers
|May 26, 2023
|Giants 5-0 Brewers
|May 08, 2023
|Brewers 7-3 Giants