Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants, including how to watch and team news.

The Milwaukee Brewers are ready to take on the San Francisco Giants in a highly anticipated MLB battle on August 27, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT.

The Brewers are currently in first place in the NL Central with a strong overall record of 75-55 in addition to a strong home record of 38-24. They also have a very strong offense, averaging 4.82 runs for each game and hitting .253, which ranks them ninth and seventh in those categories, respectively.

The Giants, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the NL West with a disappointing 28-38 record on the road and an overall record of 66-66. Their offense has not been as strong. They are averaging 4.30 runs for each game and a .242 batting average, which are both 15th as well as 16th in the league.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSWI, NSBA

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants will face off against each other in an electrifying MLB game on August 27, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT, at American Family Field, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date August 27, 2024 First-Pitch Time 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT Venue American Family Field Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants team news

Milwaukee Brewers team news

This season, William Contreras has a hitting average of .283 with 17 home runs along with 141 hits.

With a .251 batting average as well as 86 RBIs, Willy Adames has made a big contribution.

Tobias Myers has a good 2.87 earned run average (ERA) and a 6–5 record as a pitcher for the Brewers.

Milwaukee Brewers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Christian Yelich OF Low back inflammation Out, 10-Day IL Hoby Milner LHP Shoulder injury Out, 15-Day IL

San Francisco Giants team news

Matt Chapman has a hitting average of .242 with 20 home runs along with 117 hits.

Heliot Ramos has the best average (.284) and most RBIs (64), making a big difference in the Giants' offense.

Ryan Walker is great as a pitcher, with an 8-3 record and a 1.98 earned run average that shows how effective and reliable he is in the team.

San Francisco Giants injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Robbie Ray SP Undisclosed injury Day-to-Day Patrick Bailey C Oblique strain Out, 10-Day IL

Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 27, 2024 Tobias Myers Logan Webb

Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants head-to-head record

Recent head-to-head history between the Brewers and the Giants points to a close game between the two teams. The Giants have won three of the last five games between the Brewers and the Giants. The Giants won a dominant 15-1 game on May 27, 2023, along with a close 5-0 game on May 26, 2023. But the Brewers have also shown how strong they are by beating the Giants 7-3 on May 8, 2023, and again 7-5 on May 28, 2023. This shows that the Brewers have been able to come back and win important games while the Giants enjoyed some success. The Brewers may have the upper hand because they are in a good spot right now and compete at home, but the Giants' recent performance suggests they could still be a tough opponent.

Date Results May 28, 2023 Brewers 7-5 Giants May 28, 2023 Giants 3-1 Brewers May 27, 2023 Giants 15-1 Brewers May 26, 2023 Giants 5-0 Brewers May 08, 2023 Brewers 7-3 Giants

