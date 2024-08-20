The thrilling MLB action between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies is set to take place on August 20, 2024, at 7:20 pm ET/4:20 pm PT, at the Braves' home turf.
The Philadelphia Phillies, who lead the division with a superior record of 73-51, are currently ahead of the Atlanta Braves, who are currently in second place in the NL East with a total record of 66-58.
The Phillies have a better offense than the Braves. Their on-base average is .328, which is fifth within the major leagues, while the Braves' is .307, which is twentieth.
Along with the slugging numbers, the Braves are in 12th place in the league with a slugging percentage of .414 and the Phillies are just ahead with a slugging percentage of .423, which ranks them seventh.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies on TV & stream live online
Local TV channel: BSSO, NBCSP
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time
The Atlanta Braves will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in an epic MLB game on August 20, 2024, at 7:20 pm ET/4:20 pm PT, at Truist Park, in Atlanta, Georgia.
|Date
|August 20, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:20 pm ET/4:20 pm PT
|Venue
|Truist Park
|Location
|Atlanta, Georgia
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies team news
Atlanta Braves team news
Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 36 home runs, 93 RBIs, and a .309 batting average. Ozuna has the third-most MLB home homers and RBIs. Over his previous five games, he's hit .500 with a double, a home run, four walks, and three RBIs.
Austin Riley hits .256, 26 doubles, two triples, and 19 home runs, with 37 walks. He ranks 42nd in major home homers and 67th in RBIs.
Jorge Soler bats .244, with 25 doubles, one triple, sixteen home runs, with 53 walks.
Atlanta Braves injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Ozzie Albies
|INF
|Wrist injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|A.J. Minter
|LHP
|Left hip inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
Philadelphia Phillies team news
Alec Bohm dominates the Phillies with a team-best .296 hitting average, including 85 RBIs. Bohm is 113th in MLB home homers and ninth in RBIs. He has a five-game batting streak of .316, a home run, a walk, along with five RBIs.
Bryce Harper is batting .278 with 27 doubles, twenty-six home runs, and sixty-one walks. For the season, he stands 16th in home runs as well as 22nd in RBIs in the majors.
Kyle Schwarber contributes to the squad with twenty-eight home runs. Over his last five games, he has hit .182—home run, two walks, four RBIs.
Philadelphia Phillies injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Austin Hays
|OF
|Hamstring injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Ranger Suárez
|LHP
|Back injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 20, 2024
|Reynaldo Lopez
|Zack Wheeler
Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record
According to the Braves and Phillies' last five meetings, this game might go either way, but the Braves look like they have a small edge. The Braves have claimed three of the last five games between the two teams. On July 7, 2024, they beat the Phillies by a score of 6-0 and 5-1 again on the same day. But the Phillies have shown they can remain competitive by beating the Braves 8–6 on July 6 and in a close game 5–4 on March 31. Based on recent events, the Braves might win if they can repeat their good pitching and timely hitting. However, the Phillies have shown they can fight back, and if their offense clicks, they may pull off another close win.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 07, 2024
|Braves 6-0 Phillies
|Jul 07, 2024
|Braves 5-1 Phillies
|Jul 06, 2024
|Phillies 8-6 Braves
|Mar 31, 2024
|Phillies 5-4 Braves
|Mar 31, 2024
|Braves 12-4 Phillies