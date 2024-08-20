How to watch the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The thrilling MLB action between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies is set to take place on August 20, 2024, at 7:20 pm ET/4:20 pm PT, at the Braves' home turf.

The Philadelphia Phillies, who lead the division with a superior record of 73-51, are currently ahead of the Atlanta Braves, who are currently in second place in the NL East with a total record of 66-58.

The Phillies have a better offense than the Braves. Their on-base average is .328, which is fifth within the major leagues, while the Braves' is .307, which is twentieth.

Along with the slugging numbers, the Braves are in 12th place in the league with a slugging percentage of .414 and the Phillies are just ahead with a slugging percentage of .423, which ranks them seventh.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies on TV & stream live online

Local TV channel: BSSO, NBCSP

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in an epic MLB game on August 20, 2024, at 7:20 pm ET/4:20 pm PT, at Truist Park, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date August 20, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:20 pm ET/4:20 pm PT Venue Truist Park Location Atlanta, Georgia

Streaming the game with a VPN

Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies team news

Atlanta Braves team news

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 36 home runs, 93 RBIs, and a .309 batting average. Ozuna has the third-most MLB home homers and RBIs. Over his previous five games, he's hit .500 with a double, a home run, four walks, and three RBIs.

Austin Riley hits .256, 26 doubles, two triples, and 19 home runs, with 37 walks. He ranks 42nd in major home homers and 67th in RBIs.

Jorge Soler bats .244, with 25 doubles, one triple, sixteen home runs, with 53 walks.

Atlanta Braves injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Ozzie Albies INF Wrist injury Out, 10-Day IL A.J. Minter LHP Left hip inflammation Out, 15-Day IL

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Alec Bohm dominates the Phillies with a team-best .296 hitting average, including 85 RBIs. Bohm is 113th in MLB home homers and ninth in RBIs. He has a five-game batting streak of .316, a home run, a walk, along with five RBIs.

Bryce Harper is batting .278 with 27 doubles, twenty-six home runs, and sixty-one walks. For the season, he stands 16th in home runs as well as 22nd in RBIs in the majors.

Kyle Schwarber contributes to the squad with twenty-eight home runs. Over his last five games, he has hit .182—home run, two walks, four RBIs.

Philadelphia Phillies injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Austin Hays OF Hamstring injury Out, 10-Day IL Ranger Suárez LHP Back injury Out, 15-Day IL

Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 20, 2024 Reynaldo Lopez Zack Wheeler

Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record

According to the Braves and Phillies' last five meetings, this game might go either way, but the Braves look like they have a small edge. The Braves have claimed three of the last five games between the two teams. On July 7, 2024, they beat the Phillies by a score of 6-0 and 5-1 again on the same day. But the Phillies have shown they can remain competitive by beating the Braves 8–6 on July 6 and in a close game 5–4 on March 31. Based on recent events, the Braves might win if they can repeat their good pitching and timely hitting. However, the Phillies have shown they can fight back, and if their offense clicks, they may pull off another close win.

Date Results Jul 07, 2024 Braves 6-0 Phillies Jul 07, 2024 Braves 5-1 Phillies Jul 06, 2024 Phillies 8-6 Braves Mar 31, 2024 Phillies 5-4 Braves Mar 31, 2024 Braves 12-4 Phillies

