Bryan De La Cruz Miami Marlins MLB 2024Getty Images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins, including how to watch and team news.

The Atlanta Braves are set to clash with the Miami Marlins to open a high-voltage MLB series on August 01, 2024, at 7:20 pm ET/ 4:20 pm PT, at Braves' home turf.

The Atlanta Braves have an impressive 30-21 record at home and an impressive overall record of 58-49 and are currently regarded as an outstanding team in the National League East. Their batting average of .240, on-base percentage of .303, and slugging percentage of .407 prove how much better they are offensively.

The Miami Marlins, on the other hand, have a terrible 40-68 record and an even worse 18-34 record when performing away from home. With a .237 batting average, a .290 on-base percentage, and a .365 slugging percentage, the Marlins' scoring numbers show just how poor they are.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.TV

Local TV channel: BSFL

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch time

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Miami Marlins in an epic MLB action on August 01, 2024, at 7:20 pm ET/ 4:20 pm PT, at Truist Park, in Atlanta, Georgia.

DateAugust 01, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:20 pm ET/ 4:20 pm PT
VenueTruist Park
LocationAtlanta, Georgia

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins team news

Atlanta Braves team news

The Braves' most valuable player Marcell Ozuna leads the team with a batting average of .301 and provides the team's main offensive punch with thirty-one home runs and 84 RBIs. He has the third most home runs and the third most RBIs in Major League Baseball.

Austin Riley has hit .258 and has 22 doubles, two triples, fourteen home runs, and thirty-three walks. Riley ranks 86th in RBIs and 74th in home runs among all MLB batters. Riley is trying to get his third game in a row with a hit going into this game. He has hit .318 with five RBIs, one home run, and one walk in his last five games.

Atlanta Braves injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Reynaldo LópezSPForearm injuryDay-to-Day
Ozzie AlbiesINFWrist injuryOut, 10-Day IL

Miami Marlins team news

Jesus Sanchez has a .241 batting average, which is the best on the Marlins. However, he is ranked 98th in the big leagues for home runs and 129th for RBIs.

Jake Burger has fifteen home runs and forty-two RBIs, which is the most on the Marlins team. In the majors, he ranks 109th in RBIs and 62nd in home runs.

Miami Marlins injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Edward CabreraSPTweaking in kneeDay-to-Day
Dane MyersOFLeft ankle fractureOut, 10-Day IL

Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 01, 2024Charlie MortonMax Meyer

Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins head-to-head record

The Braves seem to have a big advantage over the Marlins based on their most recent head-to-head games. The Braves have won all five of their last meetings with the Marlins, showing that they can consistently beat Miami. With victories of 4-3, 5-0, and 3-0, the Braves showed that they were the best team in both close games and easy wins. Atlanta stayed in charge even in games with a lot of points, like the 9-7 and 5-1 losses. Based on their recent performance and better offensive and defensive records than the Marlins, this pattern indicates that the Braves will likely keep their winning streak going.

DateResults
Apr 25, 2024Braves 4-3 Marlins
Apr 24, 2024Braves 5-0 Marlins
Apr 23, 2024Braves 3-0 Marlins
Apr 14, 2024Braves 9-7 Marlins
Apr 14, 2024Braves 5-1 Marlins

