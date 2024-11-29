How to watch the NCAAF game between the Boston College Eagles and the Pittsburgh Panthers, as well as start time and team news.

The Boston College Eagles are set to face off against the Pittsburgh Panthers to open a highly anticipated NCAAF game on November 30, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT.

Pitt wants to finish a season that was not very steady on a good note. The Panthers started the season 7-0, but now they have lost four in a row. Another loss could hurt their chances of getting picked for an ACC bowl.

In the meantime, Boston College beat North Carolina to get into a bowl game for the 8th time in nine years. A win would give them the first seven-win regular occasion since 2018.

The Pitt Panthers are 7-4 and in 8th place in the ACC, while the Boston College Eagles are 6-5 and in 9th place. On offense, the Panthers score 32.6 points per game, while the Eagles only score 28.8.

Boston College Eagles vs Pittsburgh Panthers: Date and kick-off time

The Boston College Eagles will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in an electrifying NCAAF game on November 30, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at Alumni Stadium, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date November 30, 2024 kick-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Alumni Stadium Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston College Eagles vs Pittsburgh Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CW Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Boston College Eagles vs Pittsburgh Panthers team news

Boston College Eagles team news

Thomas Castellanos, Boston College's quarterback, has thrown for 1,366 yards, 18 touchdowns, and only 5 interceptions, and he has also run for 194 yards and scored a rush touchdown.

Kye Robichaux, the running back, has led his running game with 654 yards, 9 touchdowns, and a solid 4.5 yards each carry.

Treshaun Ward has helped the running backs by rushing for 406 yards at an amazing rate of 5.3 yards each carry and showing his versatility by catching passes for 268 yards and four rec touchdowns.

Pittsburgh Panthers team news

This season, quarterback Eli Holstein has shown how versatile he is by throwing for 2,228 pass yards and 17 touchdowns and running for 328 yards and 3 rush touchdowns.

Desmond Reid, the running back, has gained 797 rush yards on the ground and scored four touchdowns, and he has also caught 564 passes and scored four rec touchdowns.

Konata Mumpfield, a wide receiver, leads the receiving group with 44 catches over 669 yards and 4 scores, an average of 60.8 yards each game.

