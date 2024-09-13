How to watch and listen to Purdue Boilermakers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs Notre Dame CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) hit the road this Saturday for an in-state clash against the Purdue Boilermakers (1-0). Notre Dame are looking to bounce back from one of the most disheartening defeats in its history. Meanwhile, the Boilermakers enter the contest with a clean winning record, having had a bye in week two.

The hosts returned home last week riding high after an impressive season-opening victory over Texas A&M. With what seemed to be a favourable schedule ahead, they appeared well-positioned to make a push for the College Football Playoffs. However, Northern Illinois had other plans, pulling off a stunning 16-14 upset with a clutch field goal in the final 35 seconds. Notre Dame's last-ditch effort to win with a 62-yard field goal fell short when the kick was blocked as the clock ran out.

The visitors are back in action this week, aiming to capitalize on a vulnerable Notre Dame fresh off a tough defeat. Purdue enjoyed a bye last week, following their dominant 49-0 shutout over Indiana State in the season opener. In that game, the Boilermakers racked up 335 passing yards and four touchdowns, with 12 different players hauling in receptions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Purdue Boilermakers vs. the Notre Dame CFB game, plus plenty more.

Purdue Boilermakers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Date and kick-off time

The Purdue Boilermakers will take on Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Sonny Lubick Field at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Date Saturday, September 14, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Ross-Ade Stadium Location West Lafayette, Indiana

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (color analyst)

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Purdue Boilermakers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 959 (NE), 197 (CAR) | Away: 129 (NE), 129 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Purdue Boilermakers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news

Purdue Boilermakers team news

Quarterback Hudson Card set the pace in the last game, matching the all-time FBS record for completion percentage by hitting 24 of his 25 passes. He wrapped up the game with four touchdown throws and 273 yards before exiting in the third quarter. Backup QB Ryan Browne stepped in, completing 6 of 10 passes for 62 yards in relief duty. Tight end Max Klare topped the receiving corps with 71 yards and secured his first career touchdown.

The hosts will be without the services of offensive lineman J. Bouldin, who has been ruled out. Defensive back N. Green and wide receiver C. Smith are listed as doubtful. Meanwhile, defensive lineman D. Carlson, linebacker O. Davis, defensive back S. Bradford, offensive lineman C. Stewart, and wide receiver K. Brown are all questionable for the matchup.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news

Jeremiyah Love has been effective on the ground, accumulating 170 rushing yards and scoring two touchdowns throughout two games. Meanwhile, Riley Leonard has played in both 2024 matchups, recording 321 passing yards with no touchdowns, two interceptions, and completing 61.3% of his passes.

The visitors, cornerback C. Tucker, running back G. Payne, and offensive linemen C. Jagusah and S. Prescod have all been ruled out. Additionally, defensive lineman J. Burnham and tight end K. Bauman are questionable for the game. Quarterback R. Leonard is listed as probable.

More college football news and coverage