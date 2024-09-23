How to watch and listen to today's Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The Boston Red Sox are set to face off against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night at Rogers Centre, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET.
Boston just wrapped up their series with Minnesota on Sunday, including a doubleheader due to Saturday’s postponed game. The Red Sox have been decent on the road with a 41-37 record but have struggled in night games, sitting at 50-54 this season. They’ve hit a rough patch in September with a 6-12 record and have gone 23-35 since the All-Star break leading up to Sunday’s contest.
Meanwhile, Toronto is coming off a tough series in Florida, where they were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays, managing just five runs across the three games. The Blue Jays will be looking to rejuvenate their offense at home. Toronto holds a 38-37 record at Rogers Centre and is 40-46 under the lights this year. Like Boston, they’ve had a challenging September, posting a 6-11 record, and they are 28-30 in the second half of the season ahead of Sunday’s matchup.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLBN
Local TV channels: SNET, NESN
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time
The Blue Jays vs Red Sox will hit the diamond at Rogers Centre for this matchup on Monday, September 23, 2024, with the first pitch at 7:07 pm ET/ 4:07 pm PT in the US.
|Date
|Monday, September 23, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:07 pm ET/ 4:07 pm PT
|Venue
|Rogers Centre
|Location
|Toronto, Ontario
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024.
Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox team news
Toronto Blue Jays team news & players to watch
The Blue Jays will counter with veteran righty Chris Bassitt. The 35-year-old has had a challenging season, holding a 10-13 record with a 4.16 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP across 30 starts. In his last start against Texas, Bassitt struggled, surrendering seven runs (just one earned) on six hits and three walks in 3.2 innings. At home, he's 7-7 with a 4.58 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP over 17 starts (96.1 innings).
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 30 home runs and 100 runs batted in, while putting up a team-best batting average of .327.
Blue Jays injury report
|Player
|Game Status
|Injuries
|A. Manoah
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|B. Bichette
|10-Day Injured List
|Finger
|J. Romano
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|L. De Los Santos
|7-Day Injured List
|Undisclosed
|Y. García
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|D. Varsho
|10-Day Injured List
|Shoulder
|W. Wagner
|60-Day Injured List
|Knee
Boston Red Sox team news & players to watch
The Red Sox will send right-hander Tanner Houck to the mound. The 28-year-old has posted an 8-10 record this season, boasting a solid 3.21 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP across 29 appearances. In his most recent outing against Tampa Bay, Houck pitched four innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out four. On the road, he's been consistent with a 4-4 record, a 3.08 ERA, and a 1.15 WHIP over 14 starts (79.0 innings).
Jarren Duran leads the Red Sox with a .285 batting average. His home run total puts him 60th in MLB, and he is 47th in RBI. The 28-year-old has collected a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, four walks and three RBI.
Tyler O'Neill has shown off his power as he paces his team with 31 home runs.
Red Sox injury report
|Player
|Game Status
|Injuries
|B. Mata
|60-Day Injured List
|Hamstring
|J. Paxton
|60-Day Injured List
|Leg
|L. Hendriks
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|L. Giolito
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|G. Whitlock
|60-Day Injured List
|Oblique
|C. Murphy
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|D. Hamilton
|10-Day Injured List
|Finger
|I. Campbell
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|R. Refsnyder
|10-Day Injured List
|Forearm
|R. Devers
|10-Day Injured List
|Shoulder
Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox Series info
Game 1
|Date
|Monday, September 23, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:07 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Blue Jays)
|Chris Bassitt
|Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
|Tanner Houck
|TV Channel
|MLB Network
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
|Date
|Tuesday, September 24, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:07 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Blue Jays)
|Bowden Francis
|Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
|Brayan Bello
|TV Channel
|MLB.tv
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
|Date
|Wednesday, September 25, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:07 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Blue Jays)
|Kevin Gausman
|Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
|Richard Fitts
|TV Channel
|MLB.tv
|Livestream
|Fubo
Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|08/30/24
|Boston Red Sox 0-2 Toronto Blue Jays
|MLB
|08/29/24
|Boston Red Sox 3-0 Toronto Blue Jays
|MLB
|08/28/24
|Boston Red Sox 6-3 Toronto Blue Jays
|MLB
|08/27/24
|Boston Red Sox 3-7 Toronto Blue Jays
|MLB
|08/26/24
|Boston Red Sox 1-4 Toronto Blue Jays
|MLB