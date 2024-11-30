Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Week 13: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Steelers versus Bengals 2024 NFL Week 13 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A crucial AFC North clash awaits in Week 13 as the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to square off against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers face a must-win situation to maintain their grip on the division’s top spot, while the Bengals’ slim playoff hopes hinge on a flawless finish to the season. Another defeat would all but extinguish Cincinnati’s postseason aspirations.

Despite their sluggish 0-3 start, the Bengals have battled back to a 4-4 record since then, showing resilience against some of the AFC’s elite. Narrow losses to the Baltimore Ravens (twice) and the Los Angeles Chargers have likely derailed their playoff ambitions, leaving them on the outside looking in.

However, Cincinnati still has the chance to play spoiler for their divisional rivals. That opportunity comes this week against Pittsburgh, who lead the AFC North but could see their season unravel with a critical late-season defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game, plus plenty more.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Date and kick-off time

The Bengals will take on the Steelers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date Sunday, December 1 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Paycor Stadium Location Cincinnati, OH

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 806 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 826 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers team news & key players

Cincinnati Bengals team news

Cincinnati's injury list includes Sheldon Rankins (illness), Trey Hendrickson (neck), B.J. Hill (knee), and Orlando Brown (knee), all of whom are listed as questionable for Sunday.

On the offensive side, Joe Burrow has been a standout performer, sharing the league lead in touchdown passes (27), ranking third in passing yards (3,028), and sitting second in QBR (75.6). The Bengals’ star quarterback has thrown just four interceptions all year and has been red-hot recently, racking up 12 touchdown passes with only one interception in his last three games. Meanwhile, Ja’Marr Chase leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,056), yards after the catch (481), and touchdowns (12), while Hendrickson paces the league with 11.5 sacks.

Bengals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Karras Center Questionable Knee C. Evans Running Back Injured Reserve Leg C. Ford Guard Questionable Undisclosed M. Murphy Defensive End Questionable Ankle B. Hill Defensive Tackle Questionable Ankle D. Smith Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee L. Robinson Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Awuzie Cornerback Injured Reserve Groin S. Rankins Defensive Tackle Out Illness N. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Kirkland Guard Injured Reserve Biceps T. Brown Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. Hill Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL Z. Moss Running Back Injured Reserve Neck O. Brown Offensive Tackle Questionable Knee C. Jones Wide Receiver Doubtful Groin E. All Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL L. Wilson Linebacker Questionable Knee M. Bailey Linebacker Out Suspension

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

For Pittsburgh, the injury report lists Alex Highsmith (ankle), Roman Wilson (hamstring), and C.J. Henderson (neck) as unavailable, with Tyler Matakevich (hamstring) listed as questionable.

The Steelers have raised eyebrows by periodically swapping Justin Fields in for Russell Wilson in certain game scenarios. The strategy has yielded mixed outcomes. Two weeks ago, Fields secured a win against Baltimore with a crucial 8-yard scramble during the final drive. However, in last week’s loss to Cleveland, he missed on a sideline throw during Pittsburgh's penultimate possession, handing the Browns the ball for their game-winning drive.

Russell Wilson, meanwhile, has experienced a dip in form. After a strong start with six touchdowns and one interception in his first three games, he has managed only one touchdown and one interception across the past two contests. Against Cleveland, Wilson threw for 270 yards and a touchdown but couldn’t avoid the team’s first loss under his leadership.

Steelers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Holcomb Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee D. Perales Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee C. Johnston Punter Injured Reserve Knee N. Herbig Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder R. Wilson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring P. Wilson Linebacker Questionable Foot L. Lee Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Calf R. Watts Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Fautanu Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Kneecap C. Trice Defensive Back Injured Reserve Hamstring A. Highsmith Linebacker Doubtful Ankle J. Daniels Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Achilles A. Watts Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Leal Defensive End Injured Reserve Neck T. Luther Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed M. Adams Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee A. Averett Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed C. Henderson Cornerback Injured Reserve Neck Z. Gilbert Cornerback Out Undisclosed

More NFL news and coverage