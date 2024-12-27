Cincinnati Bengals vs Denver Broncos 2024 Week 17: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Bengals versus Broncos 2024 NFL Week 17 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The 9-6 Denver Broncos head to Cincinnati on Saturday, aiming to punch their ticket to the playoffs with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. A win would officially secure their postseason spot while simultaneously eliminating the Bengals from contention.

For the Broncos, a playoff berth would mark the end of the NFL's second-longest active playoff drought. Their last trip to the postseason was in 2015, the same year they hoisted the Lombardi Trophy following their Super Bowl triumph.

Meanwhile, the Bengals face a steep uphill climb to keep their playoff hopes alive. To secure a wildcard spot, they must win their final two games, rely on the Broncos losing their Week 18 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, and hope both Miami and Indianapolis drop or tie at least one of their remaining contests. It’s a challenging scenario that leaves little room for error.

While their fate largely rests on external factors, the Bengals can only blame themselves for their precarious position. Despite Joe Burrow playing at an MVP-caliber level, the defense has consistently faltered.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Cincinnati Bengals vs Denver Broncos 2024 Week 17 NFL game, plus plenty more.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Denver Broncos: Date and kick-off time

The Bengals will take on the Broncos in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date Saturday, December 28 Kick-off Time 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT Venue Paycor Stadium Location Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Denver Broncos on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL Network

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cincinnati Bengals vs Denver Broncos

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 806 (NE) | Away: 227 (CAR), 809 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Denver Broncos team news & key players

Cincinnati Bengals team news

Cincinnati is riding high after three consecutive wins, brimming with confidence. In their most recent game against the Cleveland Browns, the Bengals erupted for 24 points, cruising to an 18-point victory. Joe Burrow was sharp, completing 23 of 30 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns. The defense took advantage of facing Dorian Thompson-Robinson, intercepting him twice to help seal the win. On the ground, Chase Brown impressed with 91 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Despite their offensive firepower—averaging 28.2 points per game and ranking 6th in the league—the Bengals' defense remains a glaring weakness, surrendering 26.2 points per game and ranking 28th overall. If Cincinnati hopes to keep their postseason dreams alive, the defense must step up and deliver a far more cohesive performance.

Bengals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Karras Center Questionable Knee C. Evans Running Back Injured Reserve Leg C. Ford Guard Questionable Undisclosed M. Murphy Defensive End Questionable Ankle B. Hill Defensive Tackle Questionable Ankle T. Higgins Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle D. Smith Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee A. Mims Offensive Tackle Questionable Ankle L. Robinson Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee T. Hudson Tight End Doubtful Knee S. Rankins Defensive Tackle Out Illness J. Kirkland Guard Injured Reserve Biceps T. Brown Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. Hill Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL Z. Moss Running Back Injured Reserve Neck J. Ossai Defensive End Questionable Illness G. Stone Safety Questionable Illness T. Boyd Wide Receiver Questionable Foot S. Hubbard Defensive End Out Knee - PCL C. Jones Wide Receiver Questionable Groin E. All Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Bachie Linebacker Injured Reserve Groin L. Wilson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee M. Bailey Linebacker Out Suspension E. McPherson Kicker Injured Reserve Groin

Denver Broncos team news

On the other side, the Broncos are having a strong season but are coming off a frustrating loss. Their defense struggled mightily against the Los Angeles Chargers, allowing 34 points in a seven-point defeat. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix continued his stellar debut campaign, throwing for 263 yards and two touchdowns, but the defensive unit had no answers for Justin Herbert, which proved costly.

Denver’s offense has been solid, averaging 24.2 points per game and sitting 10th in the league rankings. Defensively, they've been stout, allowing just 18.1 points per game—also 10th overall. However, the unit must bounce back in this pivotal game. Against a confident Bengals offense, the Broncos will need a much-improved defensive showing to secure their playoff destiny.

Broncos injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Turner-Yell Safety Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL Q. Bailey Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle J. Miller Nose Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Reynolds Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed F. Moreau Cornerback Questionable Hip B. Browning Linebacker Questionable Neck A. Singleton Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Badie Running Back Injured Reserve Back J. Jewell Linebacker Questionable Neck A. Blackson Defensive Lineman Out Undisclosed K. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed

More NFL news and coverage