Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions 2024 Week 16: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will head to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears in a divisional showdown within the NFC North.

The Lions are clinging to the top seed in the NFC despite a disappointing Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills. That defeat didn't just dent Detroit's aspirations of locking up the No. 1 spot—it also left the team dealing with injuries to several key contributors on both offense and defense.

The Chicago Bears, sitting at 4-10 this season, are coming off a 30-12 defeat at the hands of Minnesota. Chicago struggled offensively, trailing 13-0 at halftime and only finding the end zone in the waning moments of the fourth quarter. Despite tying the turnover battle at one apiece, the Bears managed just 1-of-12 conversions on third downs and were outgained 329-284 in total yardage. Caleb Williams passed for 191 yards and a touchdown, while Keenan Allen hauled in six catches for 82 yards and a score.

Before that loss, the Bears endured a seven-game skid, though four of those defeats were by three points or fewer. Chicago's offense has averaged 19.0 points per game this season, with 181.9 yards through the air and 106.4 yards on the ground. On defense, they've allowed 22.0 points per game. Caleb Williams has completed 61.9% of his passes for 2,937 yards, 17 touchdowns, and five interceptions, while DJ Moore leads the receiving corps with 76 catches for 758 yards and five touchdowns.

On the other hand, the Detroit Lions enter this matchup at 12-2, fresh off a wild 48-42 loss to Buffalo. Trailing 35-14 in the third quarter, the Lions mounted a late rally but fell short. They were outgained 559-521 in total yards, lost the turnover battle 1-0, and converted 6-of-13 third downs. Jared Goff shone despite the loss, throwing for 494 yards and five touchdowns, while Amon-Ra St. Brown starred with 14 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown. Prior to their recent setback, the Lions had strung together 11 consecutive victories, six of which were by double-digit margins.

Can Detroit weather this storm of setbacks and maintain its status as a serious Super Bowl contender? That question might be answered in Week 16 when they square off against the Bears in this high-stakes rivalry game.

Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions: Date and kick-off time

The Bears will take on the Lions in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Sunday, December 22 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Soldier Field Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and Jonathan Vilma (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 805 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 810 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions team news & key players

Chicago Bears team news

The Bears are in the midst of a dramatic slump, dropping eight consecutive games. After a promising start to the season, things have unraveled, leaving Chicago looking ahead to next year. Despite the team's struggles, quarterback Caleb Williams has been a bright spot, breaking records and showing signs of future greatness.

Caleb Williams has thrown for 2,937 yards, 17 touchdowns, and five interceptions, while also rushing 67 times for 408 yards. In their earlier meeting with the Lions, Williams nearly orchestrated an incredible comeback, falling just short as time expired. Running back D’Andre Swift, battling through a groin issue, has contributed 821 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 212 carries, along with 35 receptions for 325 yards.

In the passing game, DJ Moore leads the way with 76 receptions for 758 yards and five touchdowns. Rome Odunze has added 47 catches for 624 yards and three scores, while Keenan Allen has chipped in with 53 receptions for 553 yards and six touchdowns. While the Lions aim to maintain their stronghold atop the NFC, the Bears are left to regroup and rebuild for next season.

Bears injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury P. Scales Long Snapper Injured Reserve Back R. Green Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed J. Brisker Defensive Back Injured Reserve Concussion F. Swain Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Coleman Defensive Back Injured Reserve Upper Body I. Wheeler Running Back Injured Reserve Knee N. Webster Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin C. Johnson Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Bates Offensive Lineman Questionable Concussion R. Johnson Running Back Questionable Concussion B. Murray Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral T. Jenkins Offensive Lineman Questionable Calf A. Billings Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral B. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Concussion S. Carlson Tight End Injured Reserve Collarbone D. Carter Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring G. Dexter Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee T. Sweeney Tight End Out Undisclosed C. Williams Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed G. Stroman Cornerback Questionable Shoulder

Detroit Lions team news

The Lions faced a significant setback last weekend when David Montgomery suffered a season-ending injury, further complicating matters for a team already grappling with a slew of health issues. While it won't be smooth sailing for this high-powered offense, their talent and depth offer hope they can keep the momentum alive.

Jared Goff has been stellar this season, amassing 3,759 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. With one of his primary weapons in the backfield sidelined, Goff will likely shoulder an even greater load. Jahmyr Gibbs is set to take on the lion’s share of carries with Montgomery out. To date, Gibbs has been impressive, tallying 1,047 yards and 11 touchdowns on 186 carries, along with 39 receptions for 395 yards and three scores.

Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to shine as one of the league's elite wide receivers, hauling in 95 passes for 1,056 yards and 10 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jameson Williams is enjoying a breakout campaign, recording 42 catches for 747 yards and five scores. Tight end Sam LaPorta has also emerged as a reliable target, contributing 43 receptions for 556 yards and five touchdowns.

Lions injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Bada Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles M. Badgley Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Muti Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Cominsky Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. Green Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Concussion C. Galvin Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL E. Rakestraw Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Lynn Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Gilbert Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed C. James Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed I. Melifonwu Safety Injured Reserve Hand M. Davenport Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps A. Anzalone Linebacker Injured Reserve Forearm G. Glasgow Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee D. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. McNeill Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - ACL B. Branch Defensive Back Questionable Calf F. Ragnow Center Questionable Back K. Peko Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral C. Davis Cornerback Injured Reserve Jaw A. Hutchinson Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg M. Rodriguez Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Wingo Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee J. Reeves-Maybin Linebacker Injured Reserve Neck K. Raymond Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Foot D. Montgomery Running Back Out Knee - MCL K. Dorsey Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle

