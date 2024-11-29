Everything you need to know about the NCAAF matchup between the Baylor Bears and the Kansas Jayhawks, including how to watch and team news.

The Baylor Bears will square off against the Kansas Jayhawks to open a highly anticipated NCAAF battle on November 30, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT.

Kansas is in a must-win situation in their last game of the regular season to get into a bowl game. They are coming off of a historic streak as the first FBS group with a losing record to get three straight victories against ranked opponents.

Baylor comes in with a lot of momentum. They have won five straight games, which is the longest current winning streak in the Big 12. Although they started 0-3 in conference play, the Baylor Bears are still one of nine teams still in the running for a spot across the Big 12 Championship, even though the results need to change a lot for them to get there. Baylor has won the last 13 games between these two teams, and they have never lost to Kansas in Waco, where they have an 11-0 record.

The Baylor Bears are sitting in sixth place in the Big 12 with a 7-4 record, while the Kansas Jayhawks are in tenth place with a 5-6 record. Baylor's offense is a little stronger than Kansas'; they average 33.7 points each game to Kansas' 30.8. The Bears also score more overall yards than the Jayhawks, 430.6 per game compared to 421.1 per game.

Baylor Bears vs Kansas Jayhawks: Date and kick-off time

The Baylor Bears and the Kansas Jayhawks are scheduled to face in an epic NCAAF clash on November 30, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT, at McLane Stadium, in Waco, Texas.

Date November 30, 2024 kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue McLane Stadium Location Waco, Texas

Baylor Bears vs Kansas Jayhawks team news

Baylor Bears team news

Baylor's quarterback Sawyer Robertson has thrown for 2,316 yards and has a 61.5% completion percentage, 22 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. He has also run for 238 yards and scored four rushing touchdowns.

Bryson Washington, a running back, has racked up 812 yards at an astounding 5.7 yards per carry and 10 touchdowns. He has also helped out as a receiver, catching passes for 203 yards and a touchdown.

Josh Cameron, a wide receiver, has caught 36 passes for 541 yards and 8 touchdowns, for an average of 49.2 yards per game.

Kansas Jayhawks team news

Devin Neal has been Kansas's best running back, gaining 1,133 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground at an impressive rate of 5.7 yards per carry. He has also added 249 receiving yards along with a touchdown.

Quarterback Jalon Daniels is a dual threat because he can throw for 2,174 yards with 14 touchdowns and run for 410 yards and six touchdowns.

Luke Grimm leads his team with 48 receptions, 617 yards, and six touchdowns, which is an average of 56.1 yards per game.

