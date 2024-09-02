The Baltimore Orioles will host the Chicago White Sox to open a thrilling MLB battle on September 02, 2024, at 3:05 pm ET/12:05 pm PT.
The Orioles have a strong offense that can score runs on a regular basis, ranking fourth in the league with an amazing 4.95 runs per game. Their batting average of.251 is 10th across the league, as well as their on-base percentage of .315 is 11th.
On the other hand, the White Sox are quite weak offensively and rank very low in a number of important areas. With just 3.07 runs scored per game, they are 30th in the league. Their batting average of .220 is also 29th within the league. Their .278 on-base percentage is also the lowest in the big leagues.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Chicago White Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Chicago White Sox on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: MASN, NBCSCH
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Baltimore Orioles vs Chicago White Sox
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Baltimore Orioles vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Chicago White Sox in an epic MLB game on September 02, 2024, at 3:05 pm ET/12:05 pm PT, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, in Baltimore, Maryland.
|Date
|September 02, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|3:05 pm ET/12:05 pm PT
|Venue
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|Location
|Baltimore, Maryland
Baltimore Orioles vs Chicago White Sox team news
Baltimore Orioles team news
Anthony Santander has 39 home runs with 88 RBIs for the Orioles despite a .238 batting average.
Gunnar Henderson's .275 average, and a .361 on-base percentage, including a .527 slugging percentage encourage the lineup.
Albert Suárez is dependable on the mound, with a 3.14 earned run average and a 7-4 win-loss record.
Baltimore Orioles injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Jordan Westburg
|INF
|hand injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Ryan Mountcastle
|INF
|Wrist injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
Chicago White Sox team news
Andrew Benintendi has 15 home runs with 48 RBIs despite a .220 batting average.
Gavin Sheets appeared more steady, batting .241 with a .312 on-base as well as a .367 slugging.
Andrew Vaughn has 59 RBIs as well as 15 home runs with a .236 batting average.
Chicago White Sox injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Michael Soroka
|RHP
|Right shoulder strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Drew Thorpe
|RHP
|Right flexor strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 02, 2024
|Corbin Burnes
|Chris Flexen
Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox head-to-head record
The last five games between these two teams show that the Baltimore Orioles are clearly better than the Chicago White Sox. They have won the last four meetings in a row. The last time these two teams performed, was in the month of May 2024, the Baltimore Orioles regularly beat the White Sox by results of 4-1, 5-3, 6-4, as well as 8-6. This shows that they can score runs in a variety of situations. The White Sox's just win during this time was a 10–5 win over the Orioles in August 2023. Since then, they have had trouble stopping the Orioles' offense. Based on their current form and past performance, the Orioles will probably keep their lead, due to their better offense and the White Sox's struggles at the plate.
|Date
|Results
|May 26, 2024
|Orioles 4-1 White Sox
|May 25, 2024
|Orioles 5-3 White Sox
|May 25, 2024
|Orioles 6-4 White Sox
|May 24, 2024
|Orioles 8-6 White Sox
|Aug 30, 2023
|White Sox 10-5 Orioles