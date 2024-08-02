How to watch and listen to today’s Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

What to know about how to watch the MLB matchup between the Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Oakland Athletics host the Los Angeles Dodgers in a thrilling MLB matchup on August 02, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, to begin a three-game series.

Oakland's record is 26-27 at home and 45-65 on the road. With a combined slugging percentage of.399, the Athletics hitters rank eighth in the American League.

With a 63-46 overall record and a 29-26 road record, Los Angeles is formidable in games where they have not given up a home run, as evidenced by their 26-6 record in these types of games.

This season's first clash between these two teams will take place on Friday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Dodgers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: SportsNet LA

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch time

Oakland Athletics will take on Los Angeles Dodgers in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 02, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, at Oakland Coliseum, in Oakland, CA, USA.

Date August 02, 2024 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET Venue Oakland Coliseum Location Oakland, CA

Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Oakland Athletics team news

With 48 extra-base hits, including 26 home runs, two triples, and 20 doubles, Brent Rooker leads the Athletics.

Lawrence Butler has been amazing over the past ten games, batting 15 for 42 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, and five RBIs.

Oakland Athletics injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Esteury Ruiz LF Wrist 10-Day IL Tyler Soderstrom INF Undisclosed 10-Day IL

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

For the Dodgers, Will Smith has hit 19 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, and 56 RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has been hitting well over the last ten games, going 9-for-37 with three home runs and a double.

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Chris Taylor LF Groin 10-Day IL Mookie Betts SS Hand 10-Day IL

Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 02, 2024 Joey Estes Gavin Stone

Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers head-to-head record

The Los Angeles Dodgers have dominated the Oakland Athletics in their last five meetings head-to-head, winning four of the five games. The Dodgers' offensive power has been demonstrated as they have routinely outscored the Athletics with convincing wins, such as 4-2, 8-2, 10-1, and 7-3. March 2023 saw the Athletics' lone victory, a 6-3 triumph. The Dodgers will probably go into the game with confidence, banking on their potent hitting and quality pitching given this history. To challenge the Dodgers and maybe win, the Athletics will want to take advantage of their home-field advantage and recent performance gains.

Date Results Feb 26, 2024 Dodgers 4-2 Athletics Aug 04, 2023 Dodgers 8-2 Athletics Aug 03, 2023 Dodgers 10-1 Athletics Aug 02, 2023 Dodgers 7-3 Athletics March 20, 2023 Athletics 6-3 Dodgers

