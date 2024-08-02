How to watch and listen to today’s Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The Oakland Athletics host the Los Angeles Dodgers in a thrilling MLB matchup on August 02, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, to begin a three-game series.
Oakland's record is 26-27 at home and 45-65 on the road. With a combined slugging percentage of.399, the Athletics hitters rank eighth in the American League.
With a 63-46 overall record and a 29-26 road record, Los Angeles is formidable in games where they have not given up a home run, as evidenced by their 26-6 record in these types of games.
This season's first clash between these two teams will take place on Friday.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Dodgers on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: SportsNet LA
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Dodgers
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch time
Oakland Athletics will take on Los Angeles Dodgers in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 02, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, at Oakland Coliseum, in Oakland, CA, USA.
|Date
|August 02, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|9:40 pm ET
|Venue
|Oakland Coliseum
|Location
|Oakland, CA
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Dodgers team news
Oakland Athletics team news
With 48 extra-base hits, including 26 home runs, two triples, and 20 doubles, Brent Rooker leads the Athletics.
Lawrence Butler has been amazing over the past ten games, batting 15 for 42 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, and five RBIs.
Oakland Athletics injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Esteury Ruiz
|LF
|Wrist
|10-Day IL
|Tyler Soderstrom
|INF
|Undisclosed
|10-Day IL
Los Angeles Dodgers team news
For the Dodgers, Will Smith has hit 19 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, and 56 RBIs.
Freddie Freeman has been hitting well over the last ten games, going 9-for-37 with three home runs and a double.
Los Angeles Dodgers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Chris Taylor
|LF
|Groin
|10-Day IL
|Mookie Betts
|SS
|Hand
|10-Day IL
Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 02, 2024
|Joey Estes
|Gavin Stone
Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers head-to-head record
The Los Angeles Dodgers have dominated the Oakland Athletics in their last five meetings head-to-head, winning four of the five games. The Dodgers' offensive power has been demonstrated as they have routinely outscored the Athletics with convincing wins, such as 4-2, 8-2, 10-1, and 7-3. March 2023 saw the Athletics' lone victory, a 6-3 triumph. The Dodgers will probably go into the game with confidence, banking on their potent hitting and quality pitching given this history. To challenge the Dodgers and maybe win, the Athletics will want to take advantage of their home-field advantage and recent performance gains.
|Date
|Results
|Feb 26, 2024
|Dodgers 4-2 Athletics
|Aug 04, 2023
|Dodgers 8-2 Athletics
|Aug 03, 2023
|Dodgers 10-1 Athletics
|Aug 02, 2023
|Dodgers 7-3 Athletics
|March 20, 2023
|Athletics 6-3 Dodgers