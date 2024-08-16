This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston AstrosGetty images
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch and listen to today's Houston Astros vs Chicago White Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Houston Astros (65-55) welcome the Chicago White Sox (29-93) to Minute Maid Park on Friday to kick off a three-game series.

After a tough homestand where they only won four out of nine games, the Houston Astros have turned things around and are now on a hot streak.

Houston concluded an impressive 8-1 road trip with a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in 10 innings on Wednesday. They followed a sweep of the Boston Red Sox with another sweep of the Rays, extending their winning streak to eight games.

The White Sox, on the other hand, are finishing out the season with a whimper, as they are experiencing record lows in nearly every aspect of their performance.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Astros vs Chicago White Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Houston Astros vs Chicago White Sox on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: Space City Home Network (SCHN) and NBC Sports Chicago (NBCSCH)

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Houston Astros vs Chicago White Sox

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Houston Astros vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox will hit the diamond at Minute Maid Park for this matchup on Friday, August 16, 2024, with the first pitch at 8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT in the US.

DateFriday, August 16, 2024
First-Pitch Time8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT
VenueMinute Maid Park
LocationHouston, Texas

Houston Astros vs Chicago White Sox team news

Houston Astros team news & players to watch

Rookie right-hander Spencer Arrighetti (5-10, 5.14 ERA) will take the mound for the Astros on Friday. In his previous start, he set a career high with 13 strikeouts during a 5-4 win against the Red Sox. He gave up two runs on two hits—both solo home runs—and issued one walk over seven innings.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 130 base hits and a .395 on-base percentage. Alex Bregman has a .261 batting average, along with 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, and 36 walks.

Houston Astros injury report

PlayerPositionInjury StatusInjury
K. TuckerRight fielder60-Day Injured ListShin
L. GarciaStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
L. McCullersStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
O. OrtegaRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
K. GravemanRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
C. JavierStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListForearm
W. MurfeeRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow

Chicago White Sox team news & players to watch

Left-hander Garrett Crochet (6-9, 3.65 ERA) is set to take the mound for the White Sox in the series opener. As of Thursday, he ranks sixth in the majors with 167 strikeouts. Over his last 18 starts, Crochet has given up three or more runs only three times, posting a 5-5 record with a 2.77 ERA and a .210 opponent batting average during that span.

For the White Sox, Andrew Vaughn tops the team with 102 hits and boasts the highest slugging percentage at .404. Andrew Benintendi is slugging .369 with 41 RBIs and a .214 average. Gavin Sheets has 81 hits this season and leads the team with a .310 on-base percentage.

Chicago White Sox injury report

PlayerPositionInjury StatusInjury
J. ScholtensStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
M. StassiCatcher60-Day Injured ListHip
Y. MoncadaThird baseman60-Day Injured ListAbductor

Houston Astros vs Chicago White Sox projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
08/16/24S. Arrighetti (5-10)G. Crochet (6-9)
08/17/24H. Brown (10-7)C. Flexen (2-11)
08/18/24F. Valdez (12-5)K. Bush (0-1)

Houston Astros vs Chicago White Sox head-to-head record

DateMatchCompetition
06/20/24Chicago White Sox 3-5 Houston AstrosMLB
06/20/24Chicago White Sox 1-4 Houston AstrosMLB
06/19/24Chicago White Sox 2-0 Houston AstrosMLB
05/14/23Chicago White Sox 3-4 Houston AstrosMLB
05/14/23Chicago White Sox 3-1 Houston AstrosMLB

