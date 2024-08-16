How to watch and listen to today's Houston Astros vs Chicago White Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The Houston Astros (65-55) welcome the Chicago White Sox (29-93) to Minute Maid Park on Friday to kick off a three-game series.
After a tough homestand where they only won four out of nine games, the Houston Astros have turned things around and are now on a hot streak.
Houston concluded an impressive 8-1 road trip with a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in 10 innings on Wednesday. They followed a sweep of the Boston Red Sox with another sweep of the Rays, extending their winning streak to eight games.
The White Sox, on the other hand, are finishing out the season with a whimper, as they are experiencing record lows in nearly every aspect of their performance.
How to watch Houston Astros vs Chicago White Sox on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: Space City Home Network (SCHN) and NBC Sports Chicago (NBCSCH)
Houston Astros vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch time
The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox will hit the diamond at Minute Maid Park for this matchup on Friday, August 16, 2024, with the first pitch at 8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT in the US.
|Date
|Friday, August 16, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Minute Maid Park
|Location
|Houston, Texas
Houston Astros vs Chicago White Sox team news
Houston Astros team news & players to watch
Rookie right-hander Spencer Arrighetti (5-10, 5.14 ERA) will take the mound for the Astros on Friday. In his previous start, he set a career high with 13 strikeouts during a 5-4 win against the Red Sox. He gave up two runs on two hits—both solo home runs—and issued one walk over seven innings.
Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 130 base hits and a .395 on-base percentage. Alex Bregman has a .261 batting average, along with 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, and 36 walks.
Houston Astros injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|Injury
|K. Tucker
|Right fielder
|60-Day Injured List
|Shin
|L. Garcia
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|L. McCullers
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|O. Ortega
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|K. Graveman
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|C. Javier
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Forearm
|W. Murfee
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
Chicago White Sox team news & players to watch
Left-hander Garrett Crochet (6-9, 3.65 ERA) is set to take the mound for the White Sox in the series opener. As of Thursday, he ranks sixth in the majors with 167 strikeouts. Over his last 18 starts, Crochet has given up three or more runs only three times, posting a 5-5 record with a 2.77 ERA and a .210 opponent batting average during that span.
For the White Sox, Andrew Vaughn tops the team with 102 hits and boasts the highest slugging percentage at .404. Andrew Benintendi is slugging .369 with 41 RBIs and a .214 average. Gavin Sheets has 81 hits this season and leads the team with a .310 on-base percentage.
Chicago White Sox injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|Injury
|J. Scholtens
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|M. Stassi
|Catcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Hip
|Y. Moncada
|Third baseman
|60-Day Injured List
|Abductor
Houston Astros vs Chicago White Sox projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|08/16/24
|S. Arrighetti (5-10)
|G. Crochet (6-9)
|08/17/24
|H. Brown (10-7)
|C. Flexen (2-11)
|08/18/24
|F. Valdez (12-5)
|K. Bush (0-1)
Houston Astros vs Chicago White Sox head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|06/20/24
|Chicago White Sox 3-5 Houston Astros
|MLB
|06/20/24
|Chicago White Sox 1-4 Houston Astros
|MLB
|06/19/24
|Chicago White Sox 2-0 Houston Astros
|MLB
|05/14/23
|Chicago White Sox 3-4 Houston Astros
|MLB
|05/14/23
|Chicago White Sox 3-1 Houston Astros
|MLB