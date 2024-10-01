How to watch and listen to Houston Astros vs Detroit Tigers AL Wild Card MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

After grinding through a grueling 162-game regular season, the Detroit Tigers (86-76) now face a high-stakes challenge as they kick off their American League wild-card series against the Houston Astros (88-73) in Houston on Tuesday.
To secure their first playoff appearance in a decade, the Tigers had to go on a remarkable fairy tale run, winning 31 of their last 44 games. Now, they just need to take two of three games at Minute Maid Park to keep their postseason dreams alive.
This marks the first time these two franchises will clash in the postseason, and it brings an interesting subplot: Tigers manager A.J. Hinch will face off against the team he once guided to two World Series appearances and a championship, before his dismissal due to the Astros' infamous sign-stealing scandal. Houston has been a constant presence in October since 2015 and will be aiming for an eighth consecutive ALCS appearance.
This isn't a typical David vs. Goliath matchup, though. Both teams have been among the top performers in the American League since July. While the Tigers aren’t built like a traditional powerhouse, and the Astros aren't quite as dominant as in years past, Houston’s roster is packed with playoff experience. On the other hand, Detroit is a young, scrappy squad playing with little to lose, having already exceeded expectations with their unexpected postseason run.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Astros vs Detroit Tigers MLB game
How to watch Houston Astros vs Detroit Tigers on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: ABC
Local TV channels: Space City Home Network (SCHN), Bally Sports Detroit
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Houston Astros vs Detroit Tigers
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Houston Astros vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time
The Astros and Tigers will hit the diamond at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Houston, Texas for this matchup on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, with the first pitch at 2:32 pm ET/ 11:32 am PT in the US.
|Date
|Tuesday, October 1, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|2:32 pm ET/ 11:32 am PT
|Venue
|Minute Maid Park
|Location
|Houston, Texas
Houston Astros vs Detroit Tigers team news & key players
Houston Astros
Yordan Alvarez is leading the Astros with an impressive 35 home runs and 86 runs batted in, along with a top batting average of .308. Among all hitters in baseball, he ranks 11th in home runs and 32nd in RBIs. Alvarez enters this matchup riding a two-game hitting streak, having batted .333 over his last five games, which includes two doubles, one home run, two walks, and an RBI.
Jose Altuve is also contributing significantly, hitting .295 with 31 doubles, 20 home runs, and 47 walks. Unlike the Tigers, the Astros feature a seasoned rotation that has experience in playoff situations—something they'll need to rely on during this brief series. While their overall season statistics are displayed above, it's worth noting that since June 1, Houston's starters have posted the second-best ERA in the league at 3.31, along with the fifth-best FIP at 3.73.
Framber Valdez will take the mound in Game 1, showcasing a stellar 1.96 ERA across 12 starts (78 innings) in the second half of the season. Following him will be Yusei Kikuchi, the Astros' key acquisition at the trade deadline. Kikuchi has been outstanding since the switch, thanks to adjustments in his pitch mix and a refined strategy for his slider. He has struck out nearly a third of the batters he has faced since joining Houston while effectively managing his walk rate.
Astros injury report
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|L. Garcia
|Starting Pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|L. McCullers
|Starting Pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|O. Ortega
|Relief Pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|K. Graveman
|Relief Pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|C. Javier
|Starting Pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Forearm
|W. Murfee
|Relief Pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|J. France
|Starting Pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Undisclosed
|Y. Alvarez
|Left Fielder
|Day-to-Day
|Knee
|C. McCormick
|Left Fielder
|10-Day Injured List
|Wrist
|B. Gamel
|Right Fielder
|60-Day Injured List
|Knee
Detroit Tigers
Riley Greene tops the Tigers' batting lineup with a .262 average, leading the team with 24 home runs and 74 runs batted in. Matt Vierling follows closely, hitting .257 with 28 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs, and 41 walks.
The Tigers' playoff push has been largely fueled by their pitching rotation. Tarik Skubal, a left-handed pitcher, made 31 starts this season, achieving an impressive 18-4 record and posting an American League-best 2.39 ERA. He also boasts a 0.92 WHIP, 1.6 walks per nine innings, and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings over 192 innings pitched.
In his most recent start, Skubal secured a victory by going seven innings without allowing any earned runs, giving up just two hits, one walk, and striking out seven in a 2-1 home win against the Tampa Bay Rays on September 24. His road performance for 2024 has been solid as well, with an 8-3 record and a 2.86 ERA (28 earned runs in 88 innings) along with a 1.03 WHIP and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 starts.
Tigers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|S. Gipson-Long
|Starting Pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Groin
|B. White
|Relief Pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|S. Turnbull
|Relief Pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Back
|E. Báez
|Shortstop
|60-Day Injured List
|Hip
|A. Faedo
|Relief Pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Shoulder
|M. Canha
|First Baseman
|10-Day Injured List
|Thumb
Houston Astros vs Detroit Tigers Series info
Game 1
|Date
|Tuesday, October 1, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|2:32 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Astros)
|T. Skubal (18-4)
|Starting Pitcher (Tigers)
|C. Ragans (11-9)
|TV Channel
|ABC
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
|Date
|Wednesday, October 2, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|2:32 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Astros)
|TBD
|Starting Pitcher (Tigers)
|TBD
|TV Channel
|ABC
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
|Date
|Thursday, October 3, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|2:32 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Astros)
|TBD
|Starting Pitcher (Tigers)
|M. Wacha (13-8)
|TV Channel
|ABC
|Livestream
|Fubo
Houston Astros vs Detroit Tigers head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|06/16/24
|Houston Astros 4-1 Detroit Tigers
|MLB
|06/16/24
|Houston Astros 5-13 Detroit Tigers
|MLB
|06/15/24
|Houston Astros 4-0 Detroit Tigers
|MLB
|05/12/24
|Detroit Tigers 3-9 Houston Astros
|MLB
|05/12/24
|Detroit Tigers 8-2 Houston Astros
|MLB