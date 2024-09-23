How to watch and listen to today's Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

As the season winds down, a pivotal three-game series kicks off in the AL West on Monday, with the Seattle Mariners (80-75, 2nd in AL West) squaring off against the division-leading Houston Astros (85-70, 1st in AL West).
The Mariners are finishing up their series in Texas on Sunday, having taken the first two games against the Rangers. Meanwhile, the Astros are hosting the Angels for another home matchup after securing victories in the first three games. Seattle holds a 6-4 edge in their season series against Houston.
The AL Wild Card race remains wide open, with the Mariners sitting just 1.5 games behind the final playoff spot. Currently, the Twins hold that last Wild Card berth, while the Tigers are just half a game ahead of Seattle. For the Mariners to sneak into the postseason, they’ll need the teams ahead of them to stumble, though that's beyond their control as they wrap up the season facing only Houston and Oakland.
Five of the six division leaders in MLB have already secured either a division title or a playoff spot. The lone exception is the Houston Astros, who have yet to clinch a postseason berth. Despite holding the worst record among division leaders and ranking just 10th overall in baseball, the Astros still maintain a five-game cushion over the Mariners. With that advantage, it seems only a matter of time before they punch their ticket to the playoffs.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners MLB game
How to watch Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: Space City Home Network, ROOT Sports (ROOTS)
Streaming service: Fubo
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch time
The Astros and the Mariners will hit the diamond at Minute Maid Park for this matchup on Monday, September 23, 2024, with the first pitch at 8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT in the US.
|Date
|Monday, September 23, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Minute Maid Park
|Location
|Houston, Texas
Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners team news
Houston Astros team news & players to watch
During Saturday's matchup against the Angels, Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker launched back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning, sealing the victory for Houston.
Hunter Brown is set to make his 30th start of the season for the Astros. The 26-year-old right-hander holds an 11-8 record, though the team has gone 2-3 in his last five outings. Brown has posted a 3.57 ERA, racking up 171 strikeouts against 57 walks, while surrendering 18 home runs this season.
In his most recent appearance, he pitched six strong innings, allowing just two earned runs in a win over the Padres.
José Altuve is swinging a solid .295, adding 29 doubles, 20 home runs, and drawing 46 walks. Alex Bregman holds a .257 batting average, with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 homers, and 43 walks and Yainer Diaz is hitting .302, stacking up 29 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, and earning 23 walks.
Astros injury report
|Player
|Game Status
|Injuries
|L. Garcia
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|L. McCullers
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|O. Ortega
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|K. Graveman
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|C. Javier
|60-Day Injured List
|Forearm
|W. Murfee
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|J. France
|60-Day Injured List
|Undisclosed
|C. McCormick
|10-Day Injured List
|Wrist
|B. Gamel
|10-Day Injured List
|Knee
Seattle Mariners team news & players to watch
In Saturday’s showdown in Texas, Julio Rodriguez led off with a home run and chipped in with RBI singles in the 6th and 9th innings, driving Seattle to an 8-4 victory.
Batting second, Cal Raleigh remains the team’s home run leader with 30 and tops the RBIs chart with 94. While Raleigh, the Mariners’ power-hitting catcher, has been key offensively, he’s hitting just .213. Luke Raley, the cleanup hitter who covered both right field and first base, has also contributed with 21 homers and 55 RBIs this season.
Seattle's Bryce Miller is set for his 31st start of the year. The 26-year-old right-hander holds an 11-8 record, but Seattle has dropped three of his last four starts. Miller boasts a 3.06 ERA, with 166 strikeouts and 43 walks, though he's surrendered 21 home runs.
In his most recent outing, he went six innings, allowing just one earned run against the Yankees, but the Mariners still came up short, losing 2-1 in extra innings. Justin Turner has tallied 23 doubles, 11 homers, and drawn 57 walks while hitting for a .258 average and Randy Arozarena is batting .219, with 30 doubles, 20 home runs, and 71 walks to his name.
Mariners injury report
|Player
|Game Status
|Injuries
|S. Haggerty
|60-Day Injured List
|Achilles
|J. Kowar
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|M. Brash
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|Y. García
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|I. Campbell
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners Red Sox Series info
Game 1
|Date
|Monday, September 23, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:10 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Astros)
|Hunter Brown
|Starting Pitcher (Mariners)
|Bryce Miller
|TV Channel
|ESPN+
|Livestream
|ESPN+
Game 2
|Date
|Tuesday, September 24, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:07 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Astros)
|Bowden Francis
|Starting Pitcher (Mariners)
|Brayan Bello
|TV Channel
|MLB.tv
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
|Date
|Wednesday, September 25, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:07 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Astros)
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Starting Pitcher (Mariners)
|George Kirby
|TV Channel
|MLB.tv
|Livestream
|Fubo
Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|07/30/24
|Seattle Mariners 6-4 Houston Astros
|MLB
|07/29/24
|Seattle Mariners 2-4 Houston Astros
|MLB
|07/28/24
|Seattle Mariners 0-3 Houston Astros
|MLB
|05/31/24
|Seattle Mariners 0-4 Houston Astros
|MLB
|05/30/24
|Seattle Mariners 2-1 Houston Astros
|MLB