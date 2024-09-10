How to watch today's Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Houston Astros are ready to host the Oakland Athletics to begin a high-voltage MLB clash on September 10, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT.

The Houston Astros have a great record of 77–66 and are currently in first place in the AL West. The Oakland Athletics, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the conference with a record of 62–82.

At the plate, the Astros have emerged as one of the more stable teams this season. They score 4.62 runs for each game on average, which is 12th within the league. Their strong lineup, as shown by their impressive batting average of .261 (3rd in MLB) along with on-base percentage of .321 (7th in MLB), can regularly score runs.

While the Athletics have had trouble scoring, they only score 4.06 runs per game, which is 26th in MLB. They also have a batting average of.234 (24th in MLB) along with an on-base percentage of .303 (25th in MLB).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: SCHN, NSCA

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time

The Houston Astros will square off against the Oakland Athletics in an electrifying MLB game on September 10, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT, at Minute Maid Park, in Houston, Texas.

Date September 10, 2024 First-Pitch Time 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT Venue Minute Maid Park Location Houston, Texas

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics team news

Houston Astros team news

Jose Altuve's .301 batting average, 171 hits, and 19 home runs help the Houston Astros' offense.

Yainer Diaz’s .299 batting average, 81 RBIs, and 153 hits illustrate his capacity to drive in runs.

This season, Tayler Scott has pitched well with a 2.04 ERA, 7 wins, and 3 losses.

Houston Astros injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Luis Garcia RHP Right elbow surgery Out, 60-Day IL Oliver Ortega RHP Elbow injury Out, 60-Day IL

Oakland Athletics team news

Brent Rooker has hit 35 home runs, averaged .299, and made 99 RBIs.

JP Sears has experienced a mixed season on the field with an ERA of 4.34, 11 wins, and 10 defeats, showing his power and inconsistency.

Oakland Athletics injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Tyler Soderstrom INF Undisclosed injury Out, 10-Day IL Austin Adams RHP Forearm injury Out, 15-Day IL

Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team September 10, 2024 Spencer Arrighetti Osvaldo Bido

Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics have split the five games they've fought against each other. This means that the upcoming game could be very close. Against the Athletics, the Astros have won two close games, an 8-1 win on the 25th of July 2024, along with a 5-2 win on the 27th of May 2024. These games show how good they are at scoring runs in large groups. Additionally, the Athletics have shown that they can stop the Astros' offense. Their 8-2 and 4-0 wins on the 24th of July and July 23 of 2024, respectively, show that they can stop the Astros' hits. Both teams have strong moments, so the game could come down to which offense comes alive or and this pitching staff can handle the other team's lineup better. It's an interesting fight with no clear favorite.

Date Results Jul 25, 2024 Astros 8-1 Athletics Jul 24, 2024 Athletics 8-2 Astros Jul 23, 2024 Athletics 4-0 Astros May 27, 2024 Astros 5-2 Athletics May 26, 2024 Athletics 3-1 Astros

More MLB news and coverage