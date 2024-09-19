The Houston Astros will host the Los Angeles Angels in a highly anticipated MLB battle on September 19, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT.
The Astros have a strong lineup that is balanced and effective, as shown by their strong 4.60 runs each game (12th in MLB), a .262 batting average (3rd), with a strong .321 on-base percentage (7th).
The Angels, on the other hand, are having a tough time scoring runs. They are only scoring 3.94 runs per game, which is 27th, and their batting average is only .229, which is 28th. Their on-base percentage is additionally .301, which is 27th.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: SCHN, BSW
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time
The Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels will face off against each other in an epic MLB game on September 19, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT, at Minute Maid Park, in Houston, Texas.
|Date
|September 19, 2024
|First-Pitch time
|8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Minute Maid Park
|Location
|Houston, Texas
Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels team news
Houston Astros team news
Yordan Alvarez, is an outstanding Houston Astros power hitter with 34 home runs, a .308 batting average, with 85 RBIs.
José Altuve's .301 batting average, 19 home runs, with 180 hits show his offensive versatility.
Tayler Scott has pitched well for the squad, posting a 2.23 ERA and a 7-3 record.
Houston Astros injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Chas McCormick
|OF
|Small fracture in the right hand
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Ben Gamel
|OF
|Knee injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
Los Angeles Angels team news
Taylor Ward has 24 home runs for the Los Angeles Angels, but his .244 average shows instability.
Nolan Schanuel's .252 batting average, .344 on-base percentage, and .365 slugging percentage indicate his ability to score on base and produce opportunities.
Zach Neto's 71 RBIs, 21 home runs, and .250 batting average make him a consistent run contributor for the Angels.
Los Angeles Angels injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Bryce Teodosio
|OF
|Finger fracture
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Anthony Rendon
|INF
|Left oblique strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Houston Astros
|Los Angeles Angels
|September 19, 2024
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TBC
Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record
Based on their last five meetings, the Houston Astros have controlled the series against the Los Angeles Angels, winning four of the five games. The Astros' recent wins in September 2024 (by scores of 6-4 and 5–3) show that they can regularly score more runs than the Angels. During this time, the Angels only managed one win, a 9–7 triumph in June 2024. This shows that they can score runs but have trouble staying consistent. Houston has won four of the last five games against the Angels, scoring at least 5 runs in each win. They will likely go into the next game with confidence, whereas the Angels will need strong relief to stop Houston's run.
|Date
|Results
|Sep 16, 2024
|Astros 6-4 Angels
|Sep 15, 2024
|Astros 5-3 Angels
|Sep 14, 2024
|Astros 5-3 Angels
|Jun 10, 2024
|Angels 9-7 Astros
|Jun 09, 2024
|Astros 6-1 Angels