The Houston Astros will host the Los Angeles Angels in a highly anticipated MLB battle on September 19, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT.

The Astros have a strong lineup that is balanced and effective, as shown by their strong 4.60 runs each game (12th in MLB), a .262 batting average (3rd), with a strong .321 on-base percentage (7th).

The Angels, on the other hand, are having a tough time scoring runs. They are only scoring 3.94 runs per game, which is 27th, and their batting average is only .229, which is 28th. Their on-base percentage is additionally .301, which is 27th.

How to watch Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: SCHN, BSW

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time

The Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels will face off against each other in an epic MLB game on September 19, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT, at Minute Maid Park, in Houston, Texas.

Date September 19, 2024 First-Pitch time 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT Venue Minute Maid Park Location Houston, Texas

Streaming the game with a VPN

Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels team news

Houston Astros team news

Yordan Alvarez, is an outstanding Houston Astros power hitter with 34 home runs, a .308 batting average, with 85 RBIs.

José Altuve's .301 batting average, 19 home runs, with 180 hits show his offensive versatility.

Tayler Scott has pitched well for the squad, posting a 2.23 ERA and a 7-3 record.

Houston Astros injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Chas McCormick OF Small fracture in the right hand Out, 10-Day IL Ben Gamel OF Knee injury Out, 10-Day IL

Los Angeles Angels team news

Taylor Ward has 24 home runs for the Los Angeles Angels, but his .244 average shows instability.

Nolan Schanuel's .252 batting average, .344 on-base percentage, and .365 slugging percentage indicate his ability to score on base and produce opportunities.

Zach Neto's 71 RBIs, 21 home runs, and .250 batting average make him a consistent run contributor for the Angels.

Los Angeles Angels injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Bryce Teodosio OF Finger fracture Out, 10-Day IL Anthony Rendon INF Left oblique strain Out, 10-Day IL

Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels projected starting pitchers

Date Houston Astros Los Angeles Angels September 19, 2024 Yusei Kikuchi TBC

Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the Houston Astros have controlled the series against the Los Angeles Angels, winning four of the five games. The Astros' recent wins in September 2024 (by scores of 6-4 and 5–3) show that they can regularly score more runs than the Angels. During this time, the Angels only managed one win, a 9–7 triumph in June 2024. This shows that they can score runs but have trouble staying consistent. Houston has won four of the last five games against the Angels, scoring at least 5 runs in each win. They will likely go into the next game with confidence, whereas the Angels will need strong relief to stop Houston's run.

Date Results Sep 16, 2024 Astros 6-4 Angels Sep 15, 2024 Astros 5-3 Angels Sep 14, 2024 Astros 5-3 Angels Jun 10, 2024 Angels 9-7 Astros Jun 09, 2024 Astros 6-1 Angels

