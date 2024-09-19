This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston AstrosGetty images
Watch Astros vs Angels live on FuboTV
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels, including how to watch and team news.

The Houston Astros will host the Los Angeles Angels in a highly anticipated MLB battle on September 19, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT.

Listen to play-by-play of the game on SiriusXM
Get 3 months for just $1!

The Astros have a strong lineup that is balanced and effective, as shown by their strong 4.60 runs each game (12th in MLB), a .262 batting average (3rd), with a strong .321 on-base percentage (7th).

The Angels, on the other hand, are having a tough time scoring runs. They are only scoring 3.94 runs per game, which is 27th, and their batting average is only .229, which is 28th. Their on-base percentage is additionally .301, which is 27th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: SCHN, BSW

Streaming service: FuboTV

Watch Astros vs Angels on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time

The Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels will face off against each other in an epic MLB game on September 19, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT, at Minute Maid Park, in Houston, Texas.

DateSeptember 19, 2024
First-Pitch time8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT
VenueMinute Maid Park
LocationHouston, Texas

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels team news

Houston Astros team news

Yordan Alvarez, is an outstanding Houston Astros power hitter with 34 home runs, a .308 batting average, with 85 RBIs.

José Altuve's .301 batting average, 19 home runs, with 180 hits show his offensive versatility.

Tayler Scott has pitched well for the squad, posting a 2.23 ERA and a 7-3 record.

Houston Astros injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Chas McCormickOFSmall fracture in the right handOut, 10-Day IL
Ben GamelOFKnee injuryOut, 10-Day IL

Los Angeles Angels team news

Taylor Ward has 24 home runs for the Los Angeles Angels, but his .244 average shows instability.

Nolan Schanuel's .252 batting average, .344 on-base percentage, and .365 slugging percentage indicate his ability to score on base and produce opportunities.

Zach Neto's 71 RBIs, 21 home runs, and .250 batting average make him a consistent run contributor for the Angels.

Los Angeles Angels injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Bryce TeodosioOFFinger fractureOut, 10-Day IL
Anthony RendonINFLeft oblique strainOut, 10-Day IL

Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels projected starting pitchers

DateHouston AstrosLos Angeles Angels
September 19, 2024Yusei KikuchiTBC

Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the Houston Astros have controlled the series against the Los Angeles Angels, winning four of the five games. The Astros' recent wins in September 2024 (by scores of 6-4 and 5–3) show that they can regularly score more runs than the Angels. During this time, the Angels only managed one win, a 9–7 triumph in June 2024. This shows that they can score runs but have trouble staying consistent. Houston has won four of the last five games against the Angels, scoring at least 5 runs in each win. They will likely go into the next game with confidence, whereas the Angels will need strong relief to stop Houston's run.

DateResults
Sep 16, 2024Astros 6-4 Angels
Sep 15, 2024Astros 5-3 Angels
Sep 14, 2024Astros 5-3 Angels
Jun 10, 2024Angels 9-7 Astros
Jun 09, 2024Astros 6-1 Angels

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement