How to watch and listen to Arkansas vs Texas Tech 2024 Liberty Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The curtain will close on the 2024 season for Arkansas football later this week as they face Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Arkansas vs Texas Tech 2024 Liberty Bowl game, plus plenty more.

Arkansas vs Texas Tech 2024 Liberty Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The Razorbacks will take on the Red Raiders in a highly anticipated 2024 Liberty Bowl game on Friday, December 27, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date Friday, December 27 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Arkansas vs Texas Tech 2024 Liberty Bowl on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (color analyst) and Paul Carcaterra (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arkansas vs Texas Tech 2024 Liberty Bowl

Audio Stream: Away: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE) | Home: 374 (CAR), 374 (NE) | National: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Arkansas vs Texas Tech team news & key players

Arkansas Razorbacks team news

The Razorbacks face a significant challenge heading into the Liberty Bowl, with a lengthy list of opt-outs impacting their lineup. They are expected to be without at least three starting offensive linemen, three primary pass catchers, and several depth contributors on the defensive line. Most notably, standout wide receiver Andrew Armstrong, who recorded 78 receptions for 1,140 yards this season, will not be available.

Despite the roster shakeups, Boise State transfer Taylen Green remains a bright spot for Arkansas. The dual-threat quarterback has demonstrated flashes of SEC-caliber talent and is anticipated to stay with the team in Fayetteville for next season. Green has committed to playing in the bowl game, where he’ll aim to build on his season totals of over 3,300 yards, 20 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. While turnovers occasionally hindered his performance, Green’s dynamic abilities as both a passer and a runner make him a key factor in the Razorbacks’ offensive plans.

Texas Tech Red Raiders team news

For Texas Tech, the opt-out situation is less severe. Star running back Tahj Brooks is expected to join starting quarterback Behren Morton in the backfield, providing a significant boost to their potent offensive attack. The Red Raiders boasted one of the nation’s most productive offenses this season, ranking 32nd in PEA/Play and averaging nearly 39 points per game, which often compensated for their inconsistent defense.

Brooks, already the all-time leader in career rushing yards for Texas Tech, will look to end his collegiate journey on a high note. The tailback has been a force this season, racking up 1,505 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. His presence in the backfield will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in the Red Raiders’ quest for a bowl victory against Arkansas.

