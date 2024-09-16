How to watch and listen to today's Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Chicago White Sox, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Chicago White Sox (35-115) and Andrew Vaughn are set to face off against Nolan Schanuel and the Los Angeles Angels (60-89) at Angel Stadium on Monday.

Coming in as underdogs on the road, the White Sox will give the ball to Jonathan Cannon (3-10, 4.56 ERA), while the Angels will counter with Reid Detmers (4-6, 5.64 ERA), who’s hunting for his fifth win of the season.

In yesterday’s action, the Angels fell 6-4 to the Astros, with Caden Dana taking the loss after surrendering five earned runs on five hits over 3 1/3 innings. Taylor Ward tried to spark the offence, going 1-for-3 with a solo shot and an RBI, but it wasn't enough.

Meanwhile, the White Sox edged out the Athletics 4-3, with Sean Burke claiming the win after a solid five-inning performance, allowing two earned runs on five hits and striking out five. Bryan Ramos shone at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, a homer, and an RBI to lead Chicago’s charge.

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSW, NBCSCH

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox will hit the diamond at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, for this matchup on Monday, September 16, 2024, with the first pitch at 9:38 pm ET/ 6:38 pm PT in the US.

Date Monday, September 16, 2024 First-Pitch Time 9:38 pm EST/ 6:38 pm PT Venue Angel Stadium Location Anaheim, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024.

Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox team news

Los Angeles Angels team news & players to watch

Reid Detmers is set to take the mound on Monday, with the 25-year-old southpaw carrying a 4-6 record and a shaky 5.64 ERA along with a 1.40 WHIP across 14 starts (75 innings) this season. After struggling on the big stage, Detmers spent the last three months in Triple-A to fine-tune his game before returning to the Angels’ rotation.

At the plate, Zachary Neto has been the standout for Los Angeles, boasting a .252 average while leading the team in both RBIs (71) and home runs (21). However, Taylor Ward holds the distinction of the team’s top power hitter, having launched a team-best 24 homers this season.

Los Angeles Angels Injury Report

Player Position Game Status Injury P. Sandoval Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow L. Rengifo Third baseman 60-Day Injured List Wrist A. Rendon Third baseman 10-Day Injured List Oblique K. Cáceres Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Lat R. Stephenson Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Shoulder A. Wantz Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow M. Trout Center fielder 60-Day Injured List Meniscus J. Marte Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Viral Infection J. Soriano Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Arm M. Moore Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow J. Adell Right fielder 60-Day Injured List Oblique K. Pillar Center fielder 10-Day Injured List Thumb B. Drury Second baseman Day-to-day Hamstring M. Stefanic Second baseman Day-to-day Calf B. Teodosio Right fielder 10-Day Injured List Finger

Chicago White Sox news & players to watch

Jonathan Cannon will step onto the mound at Angel Stadium on Monday night. The 24-year-old righty has a 3-10 record this season, posting a 4.56 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP across 18 starts and two relief outings, with 106.2 innings under his belt in 2024.

At the plate, Andrew Vaughn leads the charge for the White Sox, hitting .246 while also topping the team in homers (17) and RBIs (64). His home run tally ranks him 98th in the majors, while his RBI count lands him 76th. Meanwhile, Andrew Benintendi has flexed his muscle this season as well, matching Vaughn’s power with 17 long balls of his own.

Chicago White Sox Injury Report

Player Position Game Status Injury J. Scholtens Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow M. Clevinger Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow M. Stassi Catcher 60-Day Injured List Hip Y. Moncada Third baseman 60-Day Injured List Abductor D. Leone Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow R. Baldwin Second baseman 10-Day Injured List Wrist K. Pillar Center fielder 10-Day Injured List Thumb

Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox Series info

Game 1

Date Monday, September 16, 2024 First-Pitch Time 9:38 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Angels) Reid Detmers Starting Pitcher (White Sox) Jonathan Cannon TV Channel MLB.tv (free) Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Tuesday, September 17, 2024 First-Pitch Time 9:38 PM ET Starting Pitcher (Angels) Griffin Canning Starting Pitcher (White Sox) Davis Martin TV Channel MLBN Alt. (JIP), MLB.tv Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Wednesday, September 18, 2024 First-Pitch Time 4:07 PM ET Starting Pitcher (Angels) Jack Kochanowicz Starting Pitcher (White Sox) Garrett Crochet TV Channel MLB.tv, NBCS-CHI Livestream Fubo

Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 23/03/24 Los Angeles Angels 2 - 0 Chicago White Sox MLB, Preseason 15/03/24 Chicago White Sox 5 - 1 Los Angeles Angels MLB, Preseason 04/03/24 Los Angeles Angels 3 - 1 Chicago White Sox MLB, Preseason 30/06/23 Los Angeles Angels 7 - 9 Chicago White Sox MLB 29/06/23 Los Angeles Angels 5 - 1 Chicago White Sox MLB

