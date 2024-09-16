How to watch and listen to today's Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The Chicago White Sox (35-115) and Andrew Vaughn are set to face off against Nolan Schanuel and the Los Angeles Angels (60-89) at Angel Stadium on Monday.
Coming in as underdogs on the road, the White Sox will give the ball to Jonathan Cannon (3-10, 4.56 ERA), while the Angels will counter with Reid Detmers (4-6, 5.64 ERA), who’s hunting for his fifth win of the season.
In yesterday’s action, the Angels fell 6-4 to the Astros, with Caden Dana taking the loss after surrendering five earned runs on five hits over 3 1/3 innings. Taylor Ward tried to spark the offence, going 1-for-3 with a solo shot and an RBI, but it wasn't enough.
Meanwhile, the White Sox edged out the Athletics 4-3, with Sean Burke claiming the win after a solid five-inning performance, allowing two earned runs on five hits and striking out five. Bryan Ramos shone at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, a homer, and an RBI to lead Chicago’s charge.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Angels and the Chicago White Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: BSW, NBCSCH
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch time
The Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox will hit the diamond at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, for this matchup on Monday, September 16, 2024, with the first pitch at 9:38 pm ET/ 6:38 pm PT in the US.
|Date
|Monday, September 16, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|9:38 pm EST/ 6:38 pm PT
|Venue
|Angel Stadium
|Location
|Anaheim, California
Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox team news
Los Angeles Angels team news & players to watch
Reid Detmers is set to take the mound on Monday, with the 25-year-old southpaw carrying a 4-6 record and a shaky 5.64 ERA along with a 1.40 WHIP across 14 starts (75 innings) this season. After struggling on the big stage, Detmers spent the last three months in Triple-A to fine-tune his game before returning to the Angels’ rotation.
At the plate, Zachary Neto has been the standout for Los Angeles, boasting a .252 average while leading the team in both RBIs (71) and home runs (21). However, Taylor Ward holds the distinction of the team’s top power hitter, having launched a team-best 24 homers this season.
Los Angeles Angels Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|P. Sandoval
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|L. Rengifo
|Third baseman
|60-Day Injured List
|Wrist
|A. Rendon
|Third baseman
|10-Day Injured List
|Oblique
|K. Cáceres
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Lat
|R. Stephenson
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Shoulder
|A. Wantz
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|M. Trout
|Center fielder
|60-Day Injured List
|Meniscus
|J. Marte
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Viral Infection
|J. Soriano
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Arm
|M. Moore
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|J. Adell
|Right fielder
|60-Day Injured List
|Oblique
|K. Pillar
|Center fielder
|10-Day Injured List
|Thumb
|B. Drury
|Second baseman
|Day-to-day
|Hamstring
|M. Stefanic
|Second baseman
|Day-to-day
|Calf
|B. Teodosio
|Right fielder
|10-Day Injured List
|Finger
Chicago White Sox news & players to watch
Jonathan Cannon will step onto the mound at Angel Stadium on Monday night. The 24-year-old righty has a 3-10 record this season, posting a 4.56 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP across 18 starts and two relief outings, with 106.2 innings under his belt in 2024.
At the plate, Andrew Vaughn leads the charge for the White Sox, hitting .246 while also topping the team in homers (17) and RBIs (64). His home run tally ranks him 98th in the majors, while his RBI count lands him 76th. Meanwhile, Andrew Benintendi has flexed his muscle this season as well, matching Vaughn’s power with 17 long balls of his own.
Chicago White Sox Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|J. Scholtens
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|M. Clevinger
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|M. Stassi
|Catcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Hip
|Y. Moncada
|Third baseman
|60-Day Injured List
|Abductor
|D. Leone
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|R. Baldwin
|Second baseman
|10-Day Injured List
|Wrist
|K. Pillar
|Center fielder
|10-Day Injured List
|Thumb
Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox Series info
Game 1
|Date
|Monday, September 16, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|9:38 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Angels)
|Reid Detmers
|Starting Pitcher (White Sox)
|Jonathan Cannon
|TV Channel
|MLB.tv (free)
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
|Date
|Tuesday, September 17, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|9:38 PM ET
|Starting Pitcher (Angels)
|Griffin Canning
|Starting Pitcher (White Sox)
|Davis Martin
|TV Channel
|MLBN Alt. (JIP), MLB.tv
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
|Date
|Wednesday, September 18, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|4:07 PM ET
|Starting Pitcher (Angels)
|Jack Kochanowicz
|Starting Pitcher (White Sox)
|Garrett Crochet
|TV Channel
|MLB.tv, NBCS-CHI
|Livestream
|Fubo
Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|23/03/24
|Los Angeles Angels 2 - 0 Chicago White Sox
|MLB, Preseason
|15/03/24
|Chicago White Sox 5 - 1 Los Angeles Angels
|MLB, Preseason
|04/03/24
|Los Angeles Angels 3 - 1 Chicago White Sox
|MLB, Preseason
|30/06/23
|Los Angeles Angels 7 - 9 Chicago White Sox
|MLB
|29/06/23
|Los Angeles Angels 5 - 1 Chicago White Sox
|MLB