This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Oakland Athletics v Chicago White SoxGetty Images Sport
Watch Angels vs White Sox live on FuboTV
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch and listen to today's Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Chicago White Sox, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Chicago White Sox (35-115) and Andrew Vaughn are set to face off against Nolan Schanuel and the Los Angeles Angels (60-89) at Angel Stadium on Monday.

Watch Angels vs White Sox live with a 7-day free trial on Fubo
Sign up now

Coming in as underdogs on the road, the White Sox will give the ball to Jonathan Cannon (3-10, 4.56 ERA), while the Angels will counter with Reid Detmers (4-6, 5.64 ERA), who’s hunting for his fifth win of the season.

In yesterday’s action, the Angels fell 6-4 to the Astros, with Caden Dana taking the loss after surrendering five earned runs on five hits over 3 1/3 innings. Taylor Ward tried to spark the offence, going 1-for-3 with a solo shot and an RBI, but it wasn't enough.
Meanwhile, the White Sox edged out the Athletics 4-3, with Sean Burke claiming the win after a solid five-inning performance, allowing two earned runs on five hits and striking out five. Bryan Ramos shone at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, a homer, and an RBI to lead Chicago’s charge.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Angels and the Chicago White Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSW, NBCSCH

Streaming service: Fubo

Watch Angels vs White Sox live with a 7-day free trial on Fubo
Sign up now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox will hit the diamond at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, for this matchup on Monday, September 16, 2024, with the first pitch at 9:38 pm ET/ 6:38 pm PT in the US.

DateMonday, September 16, 2024
First-Pitch Time9:38 pm EST/ 6:38 pm PT
VenueAngel Stadium
LocationAnaheim, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox team news

Los Angeles Angels team news & players to watch

Reid Detmers is set to take the mound on Monday, with the 25-year-old southpaw carrying a 4-6 record and a shaky 5.64 ERA along with a 1.40 WHIP across 14 starts (75 innings) this season. After struggling on the big stage, Detmers spent the last three months in Triple-A to fine-tune his game before returning to the Angels’ rotation.
At the plate, Zachary Neto has been the standout for Los Angeles, boasting a .252 average while leading the team in both RBIs (71) and home runs (21). However, Taylor Ward holds the distinction of the team’s top power hitter, having launched a team-best 24 homers this season.

Los Angeles Angels Injury Report

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
P. SandovalStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
L. RengifoThird baseman60-Day Injured ListWrist
A. RendonThird baseman10-Day Injured ListOblique
K. CáceresRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListLat
R. StephensonRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListShoulder
A. WantzRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
M. TroutCenter fielder60-Day Injured ListMeniscus
J. MarteRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListViral Infection
J. SorianoStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListArm
M. MooreRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
J. AdellRight fielder60-Day Injured ListOblique
K. PillarCenter fielder10-Day Injured ListThumb
B. DrurySecond basemanDay-to-dayHamstring
M. StefanicSecond basemanDay-to-dayCalf
B. TeodosioRight fielder10-Day Injured ListFinger

Chicago White Sox news & players to watch

Jonathan Cannon will step onto the mound at Angel Stadium on Monday night. The 24-year-old righty has a 3-10 record this season, posting a 4.56 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP across 18 starts and two relief outings, with 106.2 innings under his belt in 2024.
At the plate, Andrew Vaughn leads the charge for the White Sox, hitting .246 while also topping the team in homers (17) and RBIs (64). His home run tally ranks him 98th in the majors, while his RBI count lands him 76th. Meanwhile, Andrew Benintendi has flexed his muscle this season as well, matching Vaughn’s power with 17 long balls of his own.

Chicago White Sox Injury Report

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
J. ScholtensStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
M. ClevingerStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
M. StassiCatcher60-Day Injured ListHip
Y. MoncadaThird baseman60-Day Injured ListAbductor
D. LeoneRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
R. BaldwinSecond baseman10-Day Injured ListWrist
K. PillarCenter fielder10-Day Injured ListThumb

Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox Series info

Game 1

DateMonday, September 16, 2024
First-Pitch Time9:38 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Angels)Reid Detmers
Starting Pitcher (White Sox)Jonathan Cannon
TV ChannelMLB.tv (free)
LivestreamFubo

Game 2

DateTuesday, September 17, 2024
First-Pitch Time9:38 PM ET
Starting Pitcher (Angels)Griffin Canning
Starting Pitcher (White Sox)Davis Martin
TV ChannelMLBN Alt. (JIP), MLB.tv
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateWednesday, September 18, 2024
First-Pitch Time4:07 PM ET
Starting Pitcher (Angels)Jack Kochanowicz
Starting Pitcher (White Sox)Garrett Crochet
TV ChannelMLB.tv, NBCS-CHI
LivestreamFubo

Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox head-to-head record

DateMatchCompetition
23/03/24Los Angeles Angels 2 - 0 Chicago White SoxMLB, Preseason
15/03/24Chicago White Sox 5 - 1 Los Angeles AngelsMLB, Preseason
04/03/24Los Angeles Angels 3 - 1 Chicago White SoxMLB, Preseason
30/06/23Los Angeles Angels 7 - 9 Chicago White SoxMLB
29/06/23Los Angeles Angels 5 - 1 Chicago White SoxMLB

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement